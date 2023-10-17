Bristlemouth Announces BristleCon, a Two-Day Event to Accelerate Ocean Innovation

News provided by

Sofar Ocean

17 Oct, 2023, 17:13 ET

The free event will showcase the Bristlemouth open ocean connectivity standard and feature a hands-on workshop, keynote talks from ocean innovators, and more.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristlemouth has announced BristleCon, a free two-day event hosted at Sofar Ocean's Pier 28 headquarters in San Francisco, CA. The event will feature ocean innovations, speakers, demos, and hands-on training with Bristlemouth, an open standard for ocean connectivity. Register for BristleCon at bristlemouth.org/2023

BristleCon aims to catalyze ocean solutions at scale by connecting marine professionals and organizations, including researchers, ocean institutions, startups, academia, philanthropy, government, VCs, and more. Bristlemouth invites all BristleCon attendees to give a lightning talk showcasing their ocean project or innovation. To sign up, register for the event and opt-in to present at bristlemouth.org/2023.

Check out key BristleCon event details below:

  • Event: BristleCon
  • Date: November 9 & 10, 2023
  • Time: 9 am PT - 5 pm PT
  • Location: Pier 28, San Francisco, CA 94105

The event will also include a Sofar Ocean Open House and BristleCon Networking Happy Hour featuring a special appearance by the Fishwives Sea Shanty Band. Space is limited for this activity, and registration at bristlemouth.org/2023 is required.

  • Event: BristleCon Happy Hour & Sofar Ocean Open House
  • Date: November 9, 2023
  • Time: 5 - 7 pm PT
  • Location: Pier 28, San Francisco, CA 94105

About Bristlemouth:
Bristlemouth is an open standard delivering plug-and-play hardware interfaces for marine applications. It ushers in a new era of ocean innovation by accelerating the development of scalable ocean sensing systems and applications. By closing the ocean data gap at a rapid pace, Bristlemouth significantly impacts climate understanding, coastal resilience, and every major ocean industry. For more information, please visit bristlemouth.org.

SOURCE Sofar Ocean

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.