Bristlemouth Announces BristleCon, a Two-Day Event to Accelerate Ocean Innovation

The free event will showcase the Bristlemouth open ocean connectivity standard and feature a hands-on workshop, keynote talks from ocean innovators, and more.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristlemouth has announced BristleCon, a free two-day event hosted at Sofar Ocean's Pier 28 headquarters in San Francisco, CA. The event will feature ocean innovations, speakers, demos, and hands-on training with Bristlemouth, an open standard for ocean connectivity. Register for BristleCon at bristlemouth.org/2023

BristleCon aims to catalyze ocean solutions at scale by connecting marine professionals and organizations, including researchers, ocean institutions, startups, academia, philanthropy, government, VCs, and more. Bristlemouth invites all BristleCon attendees to give a lightning talk showcasing their ocean project or innovation. To sign up, register for the event and opt-in to present at bristlemouth.org/2023 .

Check out key BristleCon event details below:

Event: BristleCon

Date: November 9 & 10, 2023

& 10, 2023 Time: 9 am PT - 5 pm PT

Location: Pier 28, San Francisco, CA 94105

The event will also include a Sofar Ocean Open House and BristleCon Networking Happy Hour featuring a special appearance by the Fishwives Sea Shanty Band. Space is limited for this activity, and registration at bristlemouth.org/2023 is required.

Event: BristleCon Happy Hour & Sofar Ocean Open House

Date: November 9, 2023

Time: 5 - 7 pm PT

Location: Pier 28, San Francisco, CA 94105

About Bristlemouth:

Bristlemouth is an open standard delivering plug-and-play hardware interfaces for marine applications. It ushers in a new era of ocean innovation by accelerating the development of scalable ocean sensing systems and applications. By closing the ocean data gap at a rapid pace, Bristlemouth significantly impacts climate understanding, coastal resilience, and every major ocean industry. For more information, please visit bristlemouth.org .

SOURCE Sofar Ocean