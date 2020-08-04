Bristol County Savings Bank Completes Acquisition Of Freedom National Bank

Patrick Murray, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bristol County Savings Bank, stated, "We are very excited to finalize this acquisition and welcome Anthony Botelho, the Freedom team and Freedom customers into the Bristol County Savings Bank family. We look forward to serving the customers of Freedom National Bank and deepening our ties to the Rhode Island market."

Griffin Financial Group LLC acted as financial advisor to Bristol County Savings Bank and Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acted as financial advisor to Freedom National Bank. Luse Gorman, PC served as legal counsel to Bristol County Savings Bank and Hinckley, Allen & Snyder LLP served as legal counsel to Freedom National Bank.

Bristol County Savings Bank, a state-chartered savings bank and the wholly-owned subsidiary of Beacon Bancorp, is a full-service banking institution with approximately $2.8 billion in assets following the acquisition. Founded in 1846, Bristol County Savings Bank has expanded its branch network to 18 full-service offices including the two acquired from Freedom National Bank. The branches are located in Attleboro, Dartmouth, East Freetown, Fall River, Franklin, New Bedford, North Attleboro, Raynham, Rehoboth and Taunton, Massachusetts, and Cumberland, Greenville and Pawtucket, Rhode Island as well as a Loan center in Warwick, Rhode Island. The Bank also operates limited service educational branches at Taunton and Attleboro High Schools. In addition to traditional banking services, Bristol County Savings Bank offers wealth management services through its affiliate Bristol Wealth Group, as well as insurance services through its affiliate FBinsure, one of the region's largest property and casualty insurance agencies. For more information on Bristol County Savings Bank, visit www.bristolcountysavings.com.

