Bristol Development Group Announces the Grand Opening of Canopy at Ginter Park

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristol Development Group announces the opening of its newest multi-family community. Canopy at Ginter Park is located in the Ginter Park Neighborhood in the City of Richmond, Virginia. The community is a unique blend of modern amenities and distinct architecture designed to blend seamlessly into the surrounding historic neighborhood. Canopy at Ginter Park is the third community Bristol Development Group has developed in the Richmond region.

"We're very excited about Canopy at Ginter Park and what it means for the Northside community," said David Hanchrow, Chief Investment Officer of Bristol Development Group. " Residents will be able to enjoy distinct apartment homes featuring luxury finishes and resort-style amenities. Canopy at Ginter Park is just minutes away from downtown Richmond, nearby Universities, and all the best that the City of Richmond has to offer."

Canopy at Ginter Park offers residents 17 distinctive floorplans perfect for every stage of life. Every apartment home includes designer finishes such as quartz countertops throughout, wood grain plank flooring, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, elegant all tile-baths, walk-in closets, soaring 9-foot ceilings, in-unit washer and dryers, and balconies in select units. Once construction is complete, the community will boast a total of 301 apartments with 112 one-bedroom floor plans, 186 two-bedroom floor plans, and three three-bedrooms plans ranging in size from 629 square feet to 1,623 square feet. Many units feature attached garages.

Residents will also have access to a variety of world-class amenities including a clubhouse with a kitchen, saltwater pool, bike storage, pet spa, fitness and yoga studio, outdoor pool table, wi-fi throughout the community, rentable individual garage buildings, indoor mailroom and package delivery/storage system, and more.

Canopy at Ginter Park is located at the corner of Westwood Avenue and Brook Road in the City of Richmond. The project was made possible through a partnership with Union Presbyterian Seminary who owned the land on which Canopy at Ginter Park sits and whose campus is directly across the street. The community will provide Union students with additional housing opportunities.

Financing for Canopy at Ginter Park was provided by Fifth Third Bank.

An open house is scheduled for September 12, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00pm.

For more information visit https://www.canopyatginterpark.com/ or call (804) 799-9090.

About Bristol Development Group

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Bristol builds value for its residents, investors and partners by providing high-quality, amenity-rich urban and suburban living at attainable prices in growing Sunbelt cities. Bristol understands these dynamic and growing markets by capitalizing on new opportunities and satisfying the evolving demands of its diverse customer base. Bristol's talented team prides itself on diligent market research and fitting the right product to each unique market, rather than relying on a formula of one product fits all. For more information visit: www.bristoldevelopment.com.

