BRISTOL FARMS NEWFOUND MARKET OPENS AT THE IRVINE SPECTRUM CENTER

The Leading Specialty Gourmet Grocer Unveils New Market Concept Featuring Food Hall and Global Culinary Experience

CARSON, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An exciting grocery and culinary destination arrives at the Irvine Spectrum Center today. Bristol Farms, Southern California's leading specialty grocer, is opening its new concept, Bristol Farms Newfound Market. The nearly 34,000 square foot location features seven of its own chef-created restaurant brands, serving craveable dishes made with local and global ingredients. The market features an open, warm, and modern environment designed to bring a unique shopping experience to Orange County.

"This year marks our 40th anniversary and Bristol Farms Newfound Market showcases the many innovations we will roll out to the company. With each store we open, we strive to improve and better serve a wide variety of guests who share a desire for flavor, quality, and convenience," said Adam Caldecott, CEO of Bristol Farms. "So much of what we do is driven by a genuine passion for good food. Our Irvine location will bring together all the local, artisanal, and seasonal items you've come to expect from Bristol Farms. Plus, we've created seven special food venues to entice and excite Irvine Spectrum Center visitors and the surrounding communities. If you're someone who loves to cook, entertain, or are a passionate foodie, we invite you to come and explore Bristol Farms Newfound Market."

The grand opening celebration will shine a spotlight on emerging brands and local favorites, with many founders in attendance. Guests will be able to enter giveaways and enjoy sampling throughout the store. Bristol Farms Newfound Market opens at 9am on March 17th.

The driving forces behind the innovative menus are Director of Culinary Dennis Horton and restaurant veteran Dan Evon (Stella Barra, Mon Ami Gabi, M Street Kitchen, Café Gratitude, Gracias Madre, Lettuce Entertain You, and more). "Bristol Farms has a special place in the Southern California food landscape, and we are building upon that history," said Dan Evon, VP of Culinary and General Manager of Bristol Farms Newfound Market. "For example, Chef Yoshi created the first authentic sushi program in a California grocery store in 1984. Today, we have our "sushi robot" in PIKAPIKA and are offering traditional favorites as well as modern takes on poké bowls and sushi. Throughout our deli, hot and cold food bars, elevated food hall, and restaurant, we've focused on creating flavorful and memorable dishes that will bring the Bristol Farms experience to life."

Here's a taste of Bristol Farms Newfound Market's elevated food hall and restaurant offerings:

Horton's Hot Chicken: An artisan fried chicken shop, serving up regional deep-fried goodness from their black-tea brined Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich to the Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich with kimchi aioli.

An artisan fried chicken shop, serving up regional deep-fried goodness from their black-tea brined Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich to the Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich with kimchi aioli. Rooted Plant-Based Plates: This fast casual venue offers signature and seasonal vegan dishes with local produce and international flavors. The menu includes their Ocean Bowl with spirulina laced coconut yogurt, Smashed English Pea and Cucumber Guacamole, and Kimchi Fritters.

This fast casual venue offers signature and seasonal vegan dishes with local produce and international flavors. The menu includes their Ocean Bowl with spirulina laced coconut yogurt, Smashed English Pea and Cucumber Guacamole, and Kimchi Fritters. Swell Seafood: Inspired by seafood shacks along Pacific Coast Highway, Swell takes casual beachside food and gives it a global twist. Peruvian ceviche, lobster rolls, fresh fish tacos and tater tots topped with crème fraiche and caviar continue the elevated road trip vibe.

Inspired by seafood shacks along Pacific Coast Highway, Swell takes casual beachside food and gives it a global twist. Peruvian ceviche, lobster rolls, fresh fish tacos and tater tots topped with crème fraiche and caviar continue the elevated road trip vibe. PIKAPIKA: Modern meets traditional as sushi chefs transform the freshest seafood into innovative rolls and bowls. Standouts include Chimichurri Grilled Shrimp Roll and Kung Pao Pastrami Bowl.

Modern meets traditional as sushi chefs transform the freshest seafood into innovative rolls and bowls. Standouts include Chimichurri Grilled Shrimp Roll and Kung Pao Pastrami Bowl. goodgreens: BYO and Signature Salads like their Giddyup Cowboy, a grilled flatiron steak salad with Point Reyes blue cheese dressing, makes healthy, flavorful, and environmentally sustainable food easily accessible.

BYO and Signature Salads like their Giddyup Cowboy, a grilled flatiron steak salad with Point Reyes blue cheese dressing, makes healthy, flavorful, and environmentally sustainable food easily accessible. Heart & Hand: A European inspired café with an outdoor patio and fire pit, serving La Colombe coffee and showcasing the craft of a true barista experience, along with smoothies, fresh-pressed organic juices, acai bowls, shake bombs featuring Straus Creamery and Oatly soft serves, and brunch fare.

A European inspired café with an outdoor patio and fire pit, serving La Colombe coffee and showcasing the craft of a true barista experience, along with smoothies, fresh-pressed organic juices, acai bowls, shake bombs featuring Straus Creamery and Oatly soft serves, and brunch fare. Viaggio Pizzeria: A full-service restaurant with outdoor seating offers seasonal menus featuring artisanal pizzas & pastas, craft cocktails, and a curated wine and beer list. Wood-fired pizzas are made with Cairnspring Mills Edison & Glacier Peak stone-milled flours (fermented inhouse for at least 36 hours), handmade pasta, and Gramma's meatballs. For full menu and to make reservations through OpenTable, visit viaggiopizzeria.com.

Many of the menu items will be available for delivery on DoorDash.

On the Bristol Farms Newfound Market grocery side, the new market offers a unique selection of local and international products, a strong emphasis on local and organic produce, more than 350 varieties of cheese, thousands of natural and organic items, full-service seafood and meat counters (with a dry aged cooler), hot & cold food bars and an onsite kitchen, BBQ sandwich menu (with inhouse smoker and rotisserie), a large assortment of ready to eat meals, natural living and housewares departments, a fresh bakery including "The Cookie" (their decadent Belgian chocolate chip cookie served warm), catering services, an impressive selection of premium wine, spirits, and craft beers, and a vibrant floral department.

About Bristol Farms Newfound Market

For nearly forty years, Bristol Farms has been recognized for providing a shopping experience unlike any other in Southern California. Bristol Farms Newfound Market is their newest concept – showcasing the finest ingredients with local and global offerings and an innovative dining experience, all in one place. Bristol Farms Newfound Market encourages the discovery of new flavors and emerging brands, while providing traditional grocery essentials in a beautiful environment. Their Irvine location also includes a full-service Italian restaurant and six fast casual venues, featuring local and globally inspired signature and seasonal dishes.

For more information on Bristol Farms, visit their website, or follow them on Instagram.

About Irvine Spectrum Center

Irvine Spectrum Center is one of Southern California's most popular open-air shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations. The center features a thoughtfully-curated mix of leading brands and retailers including Nordstrom, Apple, H&M, Lululemon, Fabletics, gorjana, Free People, Lip Lab by BITE, Anthropologie, Target, and Sephora. Unique and exciting culinary experiences include Javier's, Habana, Little Sister, Hello Kitty Café and Fogo de Chao. The center is also home to the country's most popular Improv Comedy Club, as well as Southern California's number one movie theater, Regal Spectrum 21 RPX & IMAX, a 5,000-plus-seat, 21-screen movie theater with VIP recliners. For more information, visit IrvineSpectrumCenter.com.

