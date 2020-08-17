Bristol ID Technologies to enhance security offerings with acquisition of Plastic Printing Professionals, Inc. (P3), a Division of Document Security Systems, Inc.

LIMA, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristol ID Technologies, a leading plastic card manufacturer, has acquired Plastic Printing Professionals, Inc., (P3) a division of Document Security Systems, Inc. Bristol ID's decision to create this powerful combination was due, in large part, to P3's cutting-edge plastics production and sophisticated customization processes. "It just made sense with our business roadmap to acquire P3," stated Bristol ID's CEO, Keith Yeates. "Their state-of-the-art equipment will enable us to focus on innovation in research and development at our recently expanded facility." Known in the industry for their world class services, P3 brings a wealth of knowledge in highly advanced security features to Bristol ID. "We wanted to make the best choice for the future of our clients and their businesses," said Mike Caulley, President of P3. "Merging with a company as innovative as Bristol ID Technologies is that right choice. We could not be more pleased, their level of expertise in the industry is truly unmatched."

Together, these revolutionary companies bring over 100 years of card manufacturing experience to the industry.

P3 will continue to operate under the name P3, maintaining their sales presence in Brisbane, CA. All manufacturing and support functions will take place in Lima, NY. Bristol ID's commitment to exceptional customer service ensures that P3 clients will receive the same high quality products.

About Bristol ID Technologies

Bristol ID Technologies is a leading custom card manufacturer serving the global market since 1975. Known for their innovation and customer commitment, Bristol specializes in creating custom cards with leading-edge RFID technology and other access applications for major brands.

About P3

P3 has been manufacturing innovative plastic cards and products for businesses across the globe for over 50 years. Their vast experience and knowledge has made P3 a leader in the plastic card industry. State-of-the-art products are created through the combination of strict quality controlled offset printing methods and unique manufacturing techniques. Follow on social media for more information.

