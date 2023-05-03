Bristol Myers Squibb and Alyson Stoner Headline Chronicon

The historic annual event is a resource for the community of people who suffer from Chronic Illness and will take place in Brooklyn, NY

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The second annual in-person groundbreaking event Chronicon, will be held in Brooklyn, NY on May 19th, 2023. Founder and chronic illness advocate, Nitika Chopra who launched Chronicon, is on a mission to elevate the visibility of 133 million Americans living with a chronic illness. The power packed one-day event, taking place at 61 N. 11th street in Brooklyn, NY, will feature dynamic speakers including but not limited to:

Stacy London , Style Icon, Host, Author and Activist,

, Style Icon, Host, Author and Activist, Meghan O'Rourke , New York Times best-selling author, and

, best-selling author, and Dr. Darien Sutton , Good Morning America correspondent and Founder of Tik Tok Med School.

Dynamic actor and founder, Alyson Stoner will be this year's keynote speaker for Chronicon.

Alyson Stoner is a multi-disciplinary artist, author, and the founder of Movement Genius, an inclusive mental health platform providing psychoeducation and therapeutic tools to improve wellbeing. Committed to social impact, Alyson has created programming for the United Nations, World Economic Forum, World Health Organization, TED, LGBTQIA+ Centers, and many others. Alyson holds multiple certifications in the mind-body space, including trauma-informed movement facilitation under clinical trauma specialist Dr. Jamie Marich.

"I'm so thrilled to be joining Chronicon as this year's Keynote Speaker!", said Alyson Stoner, "As someone managing chronic conditions myself and as founder of Movement Genius, a platform of inclusive wellness tools that support your mind and body, it feels like the perfect match. I absolutely love the community Chronicon has cultivated, and it's so powerful to gather together, exchange stories, and also provide special access to new resources. We have so much in store for everyone!"

Chronicon is an event for individuals living with chronic illness to connect, learn and share their experiences in a supportive and inclusive environment. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in interactive workshops, panel discussions, and breakout sessions covering a range of topics related to living with chronic illness, including mental health, nutrition, self-care, and advocacy.

Founder Nitika Chopra, who has lived with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis for decades, is passionate about creating a space for the chronic illness community to come together and feel empowered. "I created Chronicon to provide a safe and welcoming space for individuals living with chronic illness to learn, grow, and connect with others who understand their experiences," said Nitika. "I believe that by coming together, we can create a powerful movement that will change the way society views chronic illness."

"I am also grateful for our partners this year who represent health and wellness, technology, cosmetics, holistic and pharmaceuticals industries," added Nitika, "all very important to the community of those who suffer from chronic illness."

Bristol Myers Squibb is among the sponsors of this year's Chronicon event, working to help elevate the visibility of people living with chronic illness.

"People living with chronic disease often face stigma and isolation," said Joshua Bryson, PhD, Vice President, U.S. Immunology Medical Affairs at Bristol Myers Squibb. "Bristol Myers Squibb is committed to helping change that by supporting organizations like Chronicon that create forums to support individuals with chronic disease. We are proud to be a sponsor of this year's event and remain steadfast in our work to discover and develop innovative medicines to elevate the standard of care for those living with chronic illness."

Participants will have the opportunity to be pampered by Essie , dined by DIG, and walk out with gift bags designed by Clarice Apple . For those who can't make it in-person, virtual tickets can be purchased and attendees can experience the event in the Chronicon app .

Chronicon's three values are Integrity, Inclusion and Inspiration. The day has been curated to highlight those three themes and will begin with a performance by singer-songwriter Nina Grae, followed by 6 panels and over 20 speakers with opportunities to connect and reflect throughout the day. The event will culminate with a powerful performance by the renowned Resistance Revival Chorus.

Tickets for Chronicon are available now at https://chronicon.co/

Media: Please register for your press pass to Chronicon's in-person experience here.

