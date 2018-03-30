Bristol-Myers Squibb Shareholder Alert - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Reminds Investors of Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline

On August 5, 2016, Bristol-Myers announced that its CheckMate-026 trial investigating the use of Opdivo (nivolumab) as monotherapy had failed, because it did not meet its primary endpoint of progression-free survival. On this news, Bristol-Myers's share price fell $12.04, or 16%, to close at $63.28 on August 5, 2016. Further, the stock price of Bristol-Myers continued to fall on the next trading day, declining another $2.98, or 4.7%, to close at $60.30 on August 8, 2016.

On October 9, 2016, Bristol-Myers disclosed the final primary analysis of CheckMate-026, including the finding that overall survival was only 14.4 months for Opdivo versus 13.2 months for chemotherapy. On this news, Bristol-Myers's share price fell $5.62, or 10.1%, to close at $49.81 on October 10, 2016.

On February 9, 2018, a class action lawsuit was filed against Bristol-Myers on behalf of investors who purchased Bristol-Myers securities between January 27, 2015 and October 9, 2016, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") seeking remedies under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Allegedly, throughout the Class Period, BMY made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about BMY's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, BMY failed to disclose that BMY's CheckMate-026 trial was more likely to fail than BMY represented; Bristol-Myers' CheckMate-026 trial failed more severely than Bristol-Myers indicated it did in its August 5, 2016 announcements and disclosures; and, as a result, Bristol-Myers' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

