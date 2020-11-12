Bristol Myers Squibb's Michael L. Ryan Elected National Pharmaceutical Council Board Chair

"Mike will take helm of the Board at a crucial time in the history of the development of our nation's health care policy as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. He has invaluable experience from his many roles on the Board and will keep NPC on a clear path toward its continued success and growth," said Robert W. Dubois, MD, PhD, NPC Interim President and CEO and Chief Science Officer.

Dr. Ryan has been with BMS since 2015 and is responsible for worldwide value, access, pricing and health economics and outcomes research across the $23 billion BMS worldwide biopharmaceutical and biomarker portfolio.

Prior to joining BMS, Dr. Ryan spent 16 years at Amgen, where he served in several roles, including Vice President and General Manager for U.S. Reimbursement, Value and Access, and Vice President and General Manager of the Nephrology Business Unit. Earlier, Dr. Ryan was an Associate Professor and Chairman, Department of Pharmacy and Therapeutics, University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy, and Executive Director, Department of Pharmacy, and Director, Clinical Information System Implementation, The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

"It's imperative that we continue NPC's efforts to strengthen its collaboration with our partner organizations and stakeholders as we work to inform and shape conversations about the important role of medicines in the broader health care ecosystem. That includes growing NPC's research about the importance of sustaining incentives for innovation and the use of real-world evidence to impact decision-making," Dr. Ryan said. "We will also continue our work in areas such as value assessments, health spending and reducing low-value care to ensure that we are well-prepared to address the needs of patients moving forward."

NPC's Board of Directors also elected other members to its executive committee:

Steven J. Romano , MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals (Vice Chair)

, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals (Vice Chair) Christine G. Marsh , MBA, Senior Vice President, Market Access, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Treasurer)

, MBA, Senior Vice President, Market Access, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Treasurer) Chris Leibman , PharmD, MS, Senior Vice President, Value and Access, Biogen (At-large)

, PharmD, MS, Senior Vice President, Value and Access, Biogen (At-large) Blasine Penkowski, MBA, Chief Strategic Customer Officer, Johnson & Johnson Health Care Systems Inc. (Immediate Past Chair)

In addition to the executive committee, the Board of Directors made appointments to two standing Board-level committees. Coy A. Stout, II, MSW, Vice President, U.S. Commercial Access and Reimbursement Solutions, Gilead Sciences, will serve as chair of the Strategic Advisory Group. Meanwhile, Jan E. Hansen, PhD, Vice President, Evidence for Access Medical Unit, U.S. Medical Affairs, Genentech Inc., will continue as chair of the Board-level Research Committee. The committees provide input to the Board on research projects and strategic guidance, respectively.

As the policy debate about health care system and payment reform has intensified, NPC has filled an important role in the discussion by supporting and conducting peer-reviewed research focused on evidence, the value of medicines and access for patients, and innovation and health care spending. For nearly 70 years, NPC has focused on advancing policy research, information dissemination and education.

About the National Pharmaceutical Council

The National Pharmaceutical Council is a health policy research organization dedicated to the advancement of good evidence and science, and to fostering an environment in the United States that supports medical innovation. Founded in 1953 and supported by the nation's major research-based pharmaceutical companies, NPC focuses on research development, information dissemination and education on the critical issues of evidence, innovation and the value of medicines for patients. For more information, visit www.npcnow.org and follow NPC on Twitter @npcnow.

