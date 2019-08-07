Bristol Seafood + Steak + Social Chosen As Best Seafood Restaurant In Kansas City

According to Feast Magazine, Bristol Seafood + Steak + Social was chosen for their variety, freshness and consistency. Fresh fish and seafood are flown in daily from around the country, so whether you're after fresh crab, lobster, ahi tuna or oysters, you'll be eating the best, accompanied by equally tasty seasonal salads and sides.

In June, the downtown Bristol restaurant rebranded to Bristol Seafood + Steak + Social. "Bristol is an icon in Kansas City and while it was important to stay true to what we've been known for over the years, it was also important that we remain relevant to our guests and in tune to what people who visit and live in downtown KC are looking for," said Barnes. "The landscape of downtown has changed and is continuing to change, and as one of the original restaurants in the district, it's exciting to be a part of the ongoing evolution of the Power & Light District."

"Receiving accolades for our seafood menu speaks volumes for what our team strives for every day," said Executive Chef Travis Napier. "The pride these men and women take in preparing every single dish is remarkable and I'm very proud of this recognition from Feast Magazine."

According to Chef Napier, Bristol Seafood + Steak + Social still has all of the Bristol favorites, plus new creations that are more contemporary including new seafood appetizers such as Land & Sea Charcuterie, Crispy Rice Sushi and Lobster Pizza.

Bristol Seafood + Steak + Social and its sister restaurant, Bristol Seafood Grill in Leawood, Kansas, has also been nominated for the coveted award -- The Pitch's Guide to The Best of Kansas City 2019. The final voting runs until August 30 where your votes will choose the top selections in all 370+ categories, including the three categories that Bristol is nominated for – Best Seafood restaurant, Best Brunch, Best Buffet (for brunch). Click here to vote!

