Bristow and Leonardo Finalize Long-Term Support and Training Agreements for AW139 and AW189 Helicopters

Bristow and Leonardo have finalized a long-term support package extending into the next decade for the AW139 and AW189 helicopter fleets, providing enhanced maintenance and operations efficiency.

A new AW139 full flight simulator will be introduced in Aberdeen, Scotland beginning in 2026, strengthening training capabilities alongside the existing AW189 simulator.

beginning in 2026, strengthening training capabilities alongside the existing AW189 simulator. Bristow will add four new AW189 helicopters to its offshore energy services fleet by 2025 and 2026, supporting its strategic growth objectives and contractual demands.

HOUSTON and ROME, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL), the global leader in innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions, and Leonardo, a global leader in aerospace, defence & security, announced they have finalized a series of long-term agreements that will enhance global fleet support and training for the AW139 and AW189 helicopters, extending into the next decade. These agreements reinforce the strong relationship between the two companies and provides continued support for operations in key markets.

The finalized package includes the following support highlights applicable to Bristow's global fleet:

Enhanced Power-by-the-Hour (PBH) agreements for search and rescue (SAR) operations and offshore energy services (OES) helicopters, providing tailored maintenance and operational efficiency.

A long-term AW189 simulator training agreement in Aberdeen, Scotland , supporting critical pilot training needs.

, supporting critical pilot training needs. The introduction of an AW139 full flight simulator in Aberdeen beginning in 2026, alongside the existing AW189 simulator, complementing an already robust training center to support fleet operations in the North Sea.

beginning in 2026, alongside the existing AW189 simulator, complementing an already robust training center to support fleet operations in the North Sea. An enhanced global fleet support agreement, covering key performance indicators (KPIs), inventory management, training, Health and Usage Monitoring Systems (HUMS), and other Leonardo-provided services.

Bristow will introduce four new AW189 helicopters into its OES business, scheduled to enter service in 2025 and 2026. The four new AW189 helicopters are part of a previously announced order earlier this year and are expected to provide added flexibility to Bristow's fleet planning as well as diversification across Bristow's fleet mix.

"These additions align with Bristow's strategic objectives to enhance operational capability and meet contractual demands," said Stu Stavley, Bristow's Chief Operating Officer for Offshore Energy Services. "The finalization of these long-term support and training agreements will support Bristow's ability to meet the evolving needs of both our Government Services and Offshore Energy Services operations."

"The renewed Global Support and Training Agreement for the AW139 and AW189 demonstrates Leonardo's commitment to providing state-of-the-art solutions," said Paul De Jonge van Ellemeet, SVP Commercial Market Development & Global Accounts. "By offering full component coverage service plans, localized technical support, and access to our advanced simulators and courses, we are ensuring Bristow continues to operate at the highest level of efficiency and safety as they also keep expanding their fleet of Leonardo helicopters."

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of offshore energy companies and government entities. The Company's aviation services include personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, fixed-wing transportation, uncrewed air systems and ad hoc helicopter services.

Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, India, Ireland, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the UK, and the U.S. To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com.

About Leonardo

Leonardo is an international industrial group, among the main global companies in Aerospace, Defence, and Security (AD&S). With 53,000 employees worldwide, the company approaches global security through the Helicopters, Electronics, Aircraft, Cyber & Security and Space sectors, and is a partner on the most important international programmes, within these sectors, such as Eurofighter, NH-90, FREMM, GCAP, and Eurodrone. Leonardo has significant production capabilities in Italy, the UK, Poland, and the USA. Leonardo utilises its subsidiaries, joint ventures, and shareholdings, which include Leonardo DRS (72.3%), MBDA (25%), ATR (50%), Hensoldt (22.8%), Telespazio (67%), Thales Alenia Space (33%), and Avio (29.6%). Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (LDO), in 2023 Leonardo recorded new orders for €17.9 billion, with an order book of €39.5 billion and consolidated revenues of €15.3 billion. Included in the MIB ESG index, the company has also been part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) since 2010.

