Bristow Group Appoints Victoria Lazar to Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

HOUSTON, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (OTC: BRSWQ) today announced the appointment of Victoria Lazar to Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Reporting directly to Bristow Group President and CEO Don Miller, Lazar will be responsible for all legal aspects of the business, corporate compliance and insurance.

"Victoria's extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, market transactions and integrations will be an asset to Bristow as we emerge from our financial restructuring and look to address some of the industry's biggest challenges like market consolidation, diversification and market oversupply," said Miller.

Lazar joins Bristow after more than 11 years at General Electric in Houston, most recently as Executive Counsel, M&A. She was previously Associate General Counsel for GE Oil & Gas and led the formation of Baker Hughes, a GE company. Lazar also served on the senior management board of the Drilling, Production & Surface division.

Prior to joining GE, she served in several roles at Electronic Data Systems Corporation (now DXC Technology), including the Board Governance Committee, Counsel, Chief Legal Officer – ExcellerateHRO and Counsel – Corporate Acquisitions and Finance from 1996 to 2008. Lazar was also an associate in the Corporate/International law department at Baker Botts L.L.P. from 1990 to 1996. She received her Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.) from the University of Chicago Law School and a Bachelor of Arts in Government from Cornell University.

Bristow Group Inc. is the world's leading industrial aviation service provider offering helicopter transportation, search and rescue (SAR) and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations worldwide. Bristow's strategically located global fleet supports operations in the North Sea, Nigeria and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; as well as in most of the other major offshore oil and gas producing regions of the world, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, and Trinidad. Bristow provides SAR services to the private sector worldwide and to the public sector for all of the U.K. on behalf of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com.

