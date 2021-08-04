Bristow Group Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL) today reported net loss attributable to the Company of $14.2 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for its fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2021 ("current quarter") on operating revenues of $288.4 million compared to net loss attributable to the Company of $42.6 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 ("preceding quarter") on operating revenues of $281.5 million.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was $14.8 million in the current quarter compared to $(32.2) million in the preceding quarter. EBITDA adjusted to exclude special items and gains or losses on asset dispositions was $40.0 million in the current quarter compared to $30.5 million in the preceding quarter. The following table provides a bridge between EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding gains or losses on asset dispositions. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics for a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.



Three Months Ended,

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021 EBITDA $ 14,766



$ (32,168)

Special items:





Organizational restructuring costs $ 851



$ 7,887

Loss on impairment 21,934



1,182

PBH intangible amortization 2,846



3,964

Merger-related costs 1,735



16,475

Government grants (390)



(375)

Early extinguishment of debt fees —



28,515

Bankruptcy related costs 446



407

Insurance proceeds (3,732)



(2,614)

Loss on sale of subsidiaries 2,002



—



$ 25,692



$ 55,441

Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,458



$ 23,273

(Gains) losses on asset dispositions, net (499)



7,199

Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions $ 39,959



$ 30,472



"Since the commencement of the Board-authorized stock repurchase plan in September 2020, Bristow has repurchased approximately 1.9 million shares for gross consideration of $50 million, representing an average repurchase price of $25.92 per share," said Chris Bradshaw, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bristow. "We continue to believe that Bristow's strong balance sheet and robust free cash flow generation provide multiple avenues to create value for shareholders."

Sequential Quarter Results

Operating revenues in the current quarter were $6.8 million higher compared to the preceding quarter.

Operating revenues from oil and gas services were $4.0 million higher primarily due to higher utilization in the Europe region. Operating revenues from government services were $3.4 million higher primarily due to increased flight hours and the strengthening of the British pound sterling relative to the U.S. dollar. Operating revenues from fixed wing services were $2.6 million higher primarily due to increased utilization in Australia. Other revenues were $3.2 million lower primarily due to the end of a customer contract.

Operating expenses were $3.8 million lower in the current quarter primarily due to lower personnel and maintenance costs, partially offset by higher fuel costs.

General and administrative expenses were $3.2 million lower in the current quarter primarily due to lower compensation expenses and decreased professional services fees.

Merger-related costs, which primarily consist of professional services fees and severance costs, were $1.7 million in the current quarter compared to $16.5 million in the preceding quarter.

Restructuring costs were $0.9 million in the current quarter compared to $7.9 million in the preceding quarter.

Depreciation and amortization expenses were $5.9 million higher in the current quarter primarily due to the addition of existing assets to the depreciation and amortization calculation.

During the current quarter, the Company recognized a loss on impairment of $21.9 million, consisting of $16.0 million related to Petroleum Air Services ("PAS"), an unconsolidated affiliate in Egypt, and $5.9 million in connection with certain helicopters held for sale to reflect the helicopters at expected sales values.

During the current quarter, the Company recognized losses of $1.5 million from unconsolidated affiliates compared to losses of $0.4 million in the preceding quarter.

During the current quarter, the Company recognized a $2.0 million loss on the sale of its subsidiary in Colombia.

Income tax benefit was $4.8 million in the current quarter compared to $19.1 million in the preceding quarter. The income tax benefit in the current quarter primarily related to changes in the blend of earnings, the tax impact of valuation allowances on the Company's net operating losses and deductible business interest expense, and the tax impact of the PAS impairment loss.

Calendar Quarter Results

Operating revenues in the current quarter were $26.8 million higher compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020 ("prior year quarter").

Operating revenues from oil and gas services were $2.3 million lower. Operating revenues in the Africa region were $15.3 million lower primarily due to the end of customer contracts and lower utilization. Operating revenues in the Europe region were $5.1 million lower primarily due to the end of customer contracts and lower utilization in the U.K., partially offset by the strengthening of the British pound sterling relative to the U.S. dollar and increased revenues in Norway due to the strengthening of the Norwegian krone relative to the U.S. dollar and higher utilization. These decreases were partially offset by a $18.1 million increase in operating revenues in the Americas region primarily due to the impact of the Merger.

Operating revenues from government services were $15.8 million higher in the current quarter primarily due to the impact of the Merger, the strengthening of the British pound sterling relative to the U.S. dollar and an increase in flight hours.

Operating revenues from fixed wing services were $13.1 million higher in the current quarter primarily due to higher utilization.

Operating expenses were $26.9 million higher in the current quarter. Repairs and maintenance costs were $9.6 million higher in the current quarter primarily due to the impact of the Merger, the timing of repairs and higher flight hours. Fuel expense was $8.8 million higher in the current quarter primarily due to higher fuel prices, the impact of the Merger, higher flight hours and unfavorable foreign exchange impacts. Personnel costs were $5.0 million higher primarily due to the impact of the Merger and unfavorable foreign exchange impacts.

General and administrative expenses were $2.1 million higher in the current quarter primarily due to the impact of the Merger.

Merger-related costs, which primarily consist of professional services fees and severance costs, were $1.7 million in the current quarter compared to $17.4 million in the prior year quarter.

Restructuring costs were $0.9 million in the current quarter compared to $3.0 million in the prior year quarter.

Depreciation and amortization expenses were $6.8 million higher in the current quarter primarily due to the addition of existing assets to the depreciation and amortization calculation and the impact of the Merger.

During the current quarter, the Company recognized a loss on impairment of $21.9 million, consisting of $16.0 million related to PAS and $5.9 million in connection with certain helicopters held for sale. During the prior year quarter, the Company recorded a loss on impairment of its investment in Líder of $18.7 million and an inventory impairment of $0.5 million.

During the current quarter, the Company sold two S76D medium helicopters, one B212 medium helicopter and other equipment resulting in a net gain of $0.5 million. During the prior year quarter, the Company sold one H225 heavy helicopter and other equipment resulting in a net gain of $5.5 million.

Interest expense was $1.9 million lower in the current quarter primarily due to lower debt balances.

During the current quarter, the Company recognized a $2.0 million loss on the sale of its subsidiary in Colombia.

During the prior year quarter, the Company recognized a $15.4 million gain on change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability.

During the prior year quarter, the Company recognized a bargain purchase gain of $75.4 million related to the Merger.

Other income, net was $6.2 million in the current quarter compared to $4.0 million in the prior year quarter.

Income tax benefit was $4.8 million in the current quarter compared to $3.3 million in the prior year quarter. The income tax benefit in the current quarter primarily related to changes in the blend of earnings, the tax impact of valuation allowances on the Company's net operating losses and deductible business interest expense, and the tax impact of the PAS impairment loss.

Liquidity and Capital Allocation

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $244.7 million of unrestricted cash and $54.1 million of remaining availability under its amended asset-based revolving credit facility (the "ABL Facility") for total liquidity of $298.8 million. Borrowings under the amended ABL Facility are subject to certain conditions and requirements.

In the current quarter, cash proceeds from dispositions of property and equipment were $10.6 million and purchases of property and equipment were $3.0 million, resulting in net (proceeds from)/purchases of property and equipment ("Net Capex") of $(7.7) million. In the preceding quarter, cash proceeds from dispositions of property and equipment were $1.4 million and purchases of property and equipment were $3.6 million, resulting in Net Capex of $2.2 million. See Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation for a reconciliation of Net Capex and Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

Since the commencement of the Board authorized stock repurchase plan on September 16, 2020, the Company has repurchased approximately 1.9 million shares for gross consideration of $50.0 million, representing an average repurchase price of $25.92 per share.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national and independent offshore energy companies. Bristow provides commercial search and rescue ("SAR") services in several countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom ("U.K.") on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency ("MCA"). Additionally, the Company offers ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services.

Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guyana, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K. and the U.S.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements represent Bristow Group Inc.'s (the "Company") current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "project," or "continue," or other similar words. These statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, reflect management's current views with respect to future events and therefore are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. The Company's actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based that occur after the date hereof. Risks that may affect forward-looking statements include, but are not necessarily limited to, those relating to: the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic repercussions have resulted, and may continue to result, in a decrease in the price of and demand for oil, which has caused, and may continue to cause, a decrease in the demand for our services; expected cost synergies and other benefits of the merger (the "Merger") of the entity formerly known as Bristow Group Inc. ("Old Bristow") and Era Group Inc. ("Era") might not be realized within the expected time frames, might be less than projected or may not be realized at all; the ability to successfully integrate the operations, accounting and administrative functions of Era and Old Bristow; managing a significantly larger company than before the completion of the Merger; diversion of management time on issues related to integration of the companies; the increase in indebtedness as a result of the Merger; operating costs, customer loss and business disruption following the Merger, including, without limitation, difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees and customers, may be greater than expected; our reliance on a limited number of customers and the reduction of our customer base as a result of bankruptcies or consolidation; the possibility that we may be unable to maintain compliance with covenants in our financing agreements; fluctuations in worldwide prices of and demand for oil and natural gas; fluctuations in levels of oil and natural gas exploration, development and production activities; fluctuations in the demand for our services; the possibility that we may impair our long-lived assets and other assets, including inventory, property and equipment and investments in unconsolidated affiliates; our ability to implement operational improvement efficiencies with the objective of rightsizing our global footprint and further reducing our cost structure; the possibility of significant changes in foreign exchange rates and controls, including as a result of the U.K. having exited from the European Union ("E.U.") ("Brexit"); the impact of continued uncertainty surrounding the effects Brexit will have on the British, E.U. and global economies and demand for oil and natural gas; potential effects of increased competition; the risk of future material weaknesses we may identify while we work to align policies, principles, and practices of the combined company following the Merger or any other failure by us to maintain effective internal controls; the possibility that we may be unable to re-deploy our aircraft to regions with greater demand; the possibility of changes in tax and other laws, regulations, and policies, including, without limitation, actions of the Biden Administration that impact oil and gas operations or favor renewable energy projects in the U.S.; the possibility that we may be unable to dispose of older aircraft through sales into the aftermarket; general economic conditions, including the capital and credit markets; the possibility that segments of our fleet may be grounded for extended periods of time or indefinitely; the existence of operating risks inherent in our business, including the possibility of declining safety performance; the possibility of political instability, war or acts of terrorism in any of the countries where we operate; the possibility that reductions in spending on aviation services by governmental agencies could lead to modifications of our search and rescue ("SAR") contract terms with the U.K. government, our contracts with the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement or delays in receiving payments under such contracts; and our reliance on a limited number of helicopter manufacturers and suppliers. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements because the matters they describe are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond our control. Our forward-looking statements are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these matters or how they may affect us. We have included important factors in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (the "Annual Report") which we believe over time, could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ from the anticipated results, performance or achievements that are expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. You should consider all risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Annual Report and in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), all of which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

BRISTOW GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Favorable/

(Unfavorable)

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021













Revenues:









Operating revenues $ 288,351



$ 281,519



$ 6,832

Reimbursable revenues 12,251



11,813



438

Total revenues 300,602



293,332



7,270













Costs and expenses:









Operating expenses 214,503



218,295



3,792

Reimbursable expenses 12,114



11,697



(417)

General and administrative expenses 37,483



40,678



3,195

Merger-related costs 1,735



16,475



14,740

Restructuring costs 851



7,887



7,036

Depreciation and amortization 23,195



17,254



(5,941)

Total costs and expenses 289,881



312,286



22,405













Loss on impairment (21,934)



(1,182)



(20,752)

Gain (loss) on disposal of assets 499



(7,199)



7,698

Loss from unconsolidated affiliates, net (1,517)



(440)



(1,077)

Operating loss (12,231)



(27,775)



15,544













Interest income 66



238



(172)

Interest expense (10,624)



(12,108)



1,484

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



(28,515)



28,515

Reorganization items, net (446)



(407)



(39)

Loss on sale of subsidiaries (2,002)



—



(2,002)

Other, net 6,184



7,037



(853)

Total other income (expense), net (6,822)



(33,755)



26,933

Loss before benefit for income taxes (19,053)



(61,530)



42,477

Benefit for income taxes 4,842



19,092



(14,250)

Net loss (14,211)



(42,438)



28,227

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 14



(152)



166

Net loss attributable to Bristow Group Inc $ (14,197)



$ (42,590)



$ 28,393













Basic loss per common share $ (0.50)



$ (1.47)





Diluted loss per common share $ (0.50)



$ (1.47)

















Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 28,669,417



28,946,945





Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 28,669,417



28,946,945

















EBITDA $ 14,766



$ (32,168)



$ 46,934

Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,458



$ 23,273



$ 17,185

Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions $ 39,959



$ 30,472



$ 9,487



BRISTOW GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Favorable/

(Unfavorable)

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020













Revenues:









Operating revenues $ 288,351



$ 261,508



$ 26,843

Reimbursable revenues 12,251



8,685



3,566

Total revenues 300,602



270,193



30,409













Costs and expenses:









Operating expenses 214,503



187,555



(26,948)

Reimbursable expenses 12,114



8,648



(3,466)

General and administrative expenses 37,483



35,394



(2,089)

Merger-related costs 1,735



17,418



15,683

Restructuring costs 851



3,012



2,161

Depreciation and amortization 23,195



16,356



(6,839)

Total costs and expenses 289,881



268,383



(21,498)













Loss on impairment (21,934)



(19,233)



(2,701)

Gain on disposal of assets 499



5,522



(5,023)

Loss from unconsolidated affiliates, net (1,517)



(1,978)



461

Operating loss (12,231)



(13,879)



1,648













Interest income 66



262



(196)

Interest expense (10,624)



(12,504)



1,880

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



(615)



615

Reorganization items, net (446)



—



(446)

Loss on sale of subsidiaries (2,002)



—



(2,002)

Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability —



15,416



(15,416)

Gain on bargain purchase —



75,433



(75,433)

Other, net 6,184



4,001



2,183

Total other income (expense), net (6,822)



81,993



(88,815)

Income (loss) before benefit for income taxes (19,053)



68,114



(87,167)

Benefit for income taxes 4,842



3,290



1,552

Net income (loss) (14,211)



71,404



(85,615)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 14



73



(59)

Net income (loss) attributable to Bristow Group Inc $ (14,197)



$ 71,477



$ (85,674)













Basic earnings (loss) per common share(1) $ (0.50)



$ 18.41





Diluted earnings (loss) per common share(1) $ (0.50)



$ 5.16

















Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 28,669,417



11,102,611





Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 28,669,417



38,988,528

















EBITDA $ 14,766



$ 96,974



$ (82,208)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,458



$ 49,780



$ (9,322)

Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions $ 39,959



$ 44,258



$ (4,299)







(1) For the three months ended June 30, 2020, EPS takes into account the impact of the Merger.

Beginning in fiscal year 2022, the revenues by line of service tables have been modified to more accurately reflect how management views the Company's lines of service. These changes include the addition of a Government services line of service which includes revenues from U.K. SAR, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement ("BSEE"), and other government contracts. In addition, our Other activities and services ("other" services) will now reflect revenues derived from leasing aircraft to non-governmental third party operators, oil and gas contracts that do not materially fit into one of the three major oil and gas operating regions and other services as they arise. As such, operating revenues from Asia Pacific oil and gas services are now shown under other services following the exit of that line of service in the Asia Pacific region in the Current Quarter. Prior period amounts will not match the previously reported amounts by individual lines of service. Management believes this change provides more relevant information needed to understand and analyze the Company's current lines of service.

BRISTOW GROUP INC. REVENUES BY LINE OF SERVICE (unaudited, in thousands)













Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020 Oil and gas services:









Europe $ 99,901



$ 93,850



$ 105,029

Americas 75,003



72,785



56,893

Africa 14,692



18,976



30,015

Total oil and gas services 189,596



185,611



191,937

Government services(1) 70,436



67,032



54,611

Fixed wing services 24,654



22,013



11,559

Other services(2) 3,665



6,863



3,401



$ 288,351



$ 281,519



$ 261,508







(1) Includes revenues of approximately $7.8 million and $2.0 million related to government services that were previously included in the oil and gas and other service lines for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. (2) Includes Asia Pacific and certain Europe revenues of approximately $3.2 million and $3.5 million that were previously included in the oil and gas service line for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

FLIGHT HOURS BY LINE OF SERVICE (unaudited)













Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020 Oil and gas services:









Europe 11,833



11,207



12,438

Americas 8,777



8,237



4,807

Africa 2,078



2,180



1,457

Total oil and gas services 22,688



21,624



18,702

Government services(1) 3,925



3,240



2,468

Fixed wing services 3,296



3,458



2,164

Other services(2)(3) 9



110



85



29,918



28,432



23,419







(1) Includes flight hours of approximately 953 and 299 hours related to government services that were previously included in the oil and gas and other service lines for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. (2) Consists of Asia Pacific flight hours that were previously included in the oil and gas service line for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. (3) Does not include hours flown by helicopters in third party leasing contracts

BRISTOW GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)



June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021 ASSETS (unaudited)



Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 248,674



$ 231,079

Accounts receivable 198,144



215,620

Inventories 92,894



92,180

Assets held for sale 7,432



14,750

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 30,251



32,119

Total current assets 577,395



585,748

Property and equipment 1,082,116



1,090,094

Accumulated depreciation (107,459)



(85,535)

Net property and equipment 974,657



1,004,559

Investment in unconsolidated affiliates 19,416



37,530

Right-of-use assets 226,970



246,667

Other assets 115,215



117,766

Total assets $ 1,913,653



$ 1,992,270









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 63,844



$ 69,542

Accrued liabilities 214,039



219,613

Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 16,043



15,965

Total current liabilities 293,926



305,120

Long-term debt, less current maturities 525,571



527,528

Deferred taxes 33,801



42,430

Long-term operating lease liabilities 152,258



167,718

Deferred credits and other liabilities 45,939



50,831

Total liabilities 1,051,495



1,093,627









Redeemable noncontrolling interests —



1,572

Stockholders' investment





Common stock 303



303

Additional paid-in capital 690,041



687,715

Retained earnings 212,814



227,011

Treasury shares, at cost (35,700)



(10,501)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (4,749)



(6,915)

Total Bristow Group Inc. stockholders' investment 862,709



897,613

Noncontrolling interests (551)



(542)

Total stockholders' investment 862,158



897,071

Total liabilities, and stockholders' equity $ 1,913,653



$ 1,992,270



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics

The Company's management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to assess the performance and operating results of its business. EBITDA is defined as Earnings before Interest expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted for certain special items that occurred during the reported period, as noted below. The Company includes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of its operating performance. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA is a recognized term under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"). Accordingly, they should not be used as an indicator of, or an alternative to, net income as a measure of operating performance. In addition, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of free cash flow available for management's discretionary use, as they do not consider certain cash requirements, such as debt service requirements. Because the definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similar measures) may vary among companies and industries, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands).



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020 Net income (loss) (14,211)



(42,438)



71,404

Depreciation and amortization 23,195



17,254



16,356

Interest expense 10,624



12,108



12,504

Income tax (benefit) expense (4,842)



(19,092)



(3,290)

EBITDA $ 14,766



$ (32,168)



$ 96,974

Special items (1) 25,692



55,441



(47,194)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,458



$ 23,273



$ 49,780

(Gains) losses on asset dispositions, net (499)



7,199



(5,522)

Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions $ 39,959



$ 30,472



$ 44,258











(1) Special items include the following:







Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020 Organizational restructuring costs $ 851



$ 7,887



$ 3,011

Loss on impairment 21,934



1,182



19,233

PBH intangible amortization 2,846



3,964



5,136

Merger-related costs 1,735



16,475



17,420

Government grants(2) (390)



(375)



(1,760)

Bargain purchase gain —



—



(75,433)

Early extinguishment of debt fees —



28,515



615

Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability —



—



(15,416)

Bankruptcy related costs 446



407



—

Insurance proceeds (3,732)



(2,614)



—

Loss on sale of subsidiaries 2,002



—



—



$ 25,692



$ 55,441



$ (47,194)



___________________________ (2) COVID-19 related government relief grants

Pro Forma Q1 FY21 Reconciliation

Pro Forma EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA reflect EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA of Old Bristow and Era Group Inc. before the Merger for the period beginning April 1, 2020 through June 11, 2020, plus EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the post-Merger period through June 30, 2020. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Pro Forma EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (in thousands).



Old Bristow

Era Group Inc.

Legacy Era

Pro Forma

Three Months

Ended June 30, 2020

April 1, 2020 -

June 11, 2020

June 12 - 30,

2020

Three Months

Ended June 30, 2020 Net income (loss) $ 75,708



$ (18,059)



$ (4,305)



$ 53,344

Depreciation and amortization 15,914



7,818



443



24,175

Interest expense 11,755



2,650



749



15,154

Income tax (benefit) expense (3,798)



(2,467)



508



(5,757)

EBITDA $ 99,579



$ (10,058)



$ (2,605)



$ 86,916

Special items (1) (49,696)



13,744



2,502



(33,450)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 49,883



$ 3,686



$ (103)



$ 53,466

(Gains) losses on asset dispositions, net (5,527)



141



5



(5,381)

Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions $ 44,356



$ 3,827



$ (98)



$ 48,085











(1) Special items include the following:







Old Bristow

Era Group Inc.

Legacy Era

Pro Forma

Three Months

Ended June 30, 2020

April 1, 2020 -

June 11, 2020

June 12 - 30,

2020

Three Months

Ended June 30, 2020 Loss on impairments $ 19,233



$ —



$ —



$ 19,233

Merger-related costs 15,103



13,575



2,317



30,995

PBH intangible amortization 4,951



169



185



5,305

Organizational restructuring costs 3,011



—



—



3,011

Early extinguishment of debt fees 615



—



—



615

Government grants(2) (1,760)



—



—



(1,760)

Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability (15,416)



—



—



(15,416)

Bargain purchase gain (75,433)



—



—



(75,433)



$ (49,696)



$ 13,744



$ 2,502



$ (33,450)



___________________________ (2) COVID-19 related government relief grants

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

Free Cash Flow represents the Company's net cash provided by operating activities plus proceeds from disposition of property and equipment, less expenditures related to purchases of property and equipment. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is Free Cash Flow adjusted to exclude professional services fees and other costs paid in relation to the Merger, fresh-start accounting and the Chapter 11 Cases. Management believes that the use of Adjusted Free Cash Flow is meaningful as it measures the Company's ability to generate cash from its business after excluding cash payments for special items. Management uses this information as an analytical indicator to assess the Company's liquidity and performance. However, investors should note numerous methods may exist for calculating a company's free cash flow. As a result, the method used by management to calculate Adjusted Free Cash Flow may differ from the methods used by other companies to calculate their free cash flow.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (in thousands).



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 36,441



$ 36,776

Plus: Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment 10,621



1,381

Less: Purchases of property and equipment (2,968)



(3,612)

Free Cash Flow $ 44,094



$ 34,545

Plus: Organizational restructuring costs 706



1,939

Plus: Merger-related costs 1,853



18,827

Less: Government grants (343)



(375)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 46,310



$ 54,936

Net (proceeds from)/purchases of property and equipment ("Net Capex") (7,653)



2,231

Adjusted Free Cash Flow excluding Net Capex $ 38,657



$ 57,167



BRISTOW GROUP INC. FLEET COUNT (unaudited)





























Number of Aircraft







Type

Owned Aircraft

Leased Aircraft

Aircraft Held For

Sale

Consolidated

Aircraft

Max Pass Capacity

Average

Age

(years)(1) Heavy Helicopters:























S-92A

35



26



—



61



19



12

S-92A U.K. SAR

3



7



—



10



19



7

H225

—



—



2



2



19



10

AW189

6



1



—



7



16



6

AW189 U.K. SAR

11



—



—



11



16



5





55



34



2



91









Medium Helicopters:























AW139

52



7



—



59



12



10

S-76 C+/C++

17



—



4



21



12



13

S-76D

8



—



—



8



12



7

B212

2



—



—



2



12



39





79



7



4



90









Light—Twin Engine Helicopters:























AW109

6



—



—



6



7



15

EC135

10



—



—



10



6



12





16



—



—



16









Light—Single Engine Helicopters:























AS350

17



—



—



17



4



24

AW119

13



—



—



13



7



15





30



—



—



30



































Total Helicopters

180



41



6



227







12

Fixed wing

7



4



—



11









UAV

—



2



—



2









Total Fleet

187



47



6



240











______________________ (1) Reflects the average age of helicopters that are owned.

The chart below presents the number of aircraft in our fleet and their distribution among the regions in which we operate as of June 30, 2021 and the percentage of operating revenue that each of our regions provided during the current quarter.



Percentage of Current Quarter Operating Revenue

Heavy

Medium

Light Twin

Light Single

UAV

Fixed Wing

Total Europe 57 %

63



12



—



4



2



—



81

Americas 29 %

22



58



16



26



—



—



122

Asia Pacific 8 %

—



2



—



—



—



9



11

Africa 6 %

6



18



—



—



—



2



26

Total 100 %

91



90



16



30



2



11



240



