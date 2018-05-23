Bristow Group Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2018 Results

HOUSTON, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS) today reported the following results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended March 31, 2018. All amounts shown are dollar amounts in thousands unless otherwise noted:





Fourth Quarter

Full Year



FY2018

FY2017

% Change

FY2018

FY2017

% Change Operating revenue

$ 341,175



$ 323,651



5.4 %

$ 1,384,424



$ 1,347,850



2.7 % Net loss attributable to Bristow Group

(100,901)



(78,040)



(29.3) %

(195,658)



(170,536)



(14.7) % Diluted loss per share

(2.84)



(2.22)



(27.9) %

(5.54)



(4.87)



(13.8) % Adjusted EBITDA (1)

22,882



3,687



*



105,427



71,084



48.3 % Adjusted net loss (1)

(17,038)



(40,302)



57.7 %

(75,007)



(74,525)



(0.6) % Adjusted diluted loss per share (1)

(0.48)



(1.15)



58.3 %

(2.13)



(2.13)



— % Operating cash flow

(10,237)



25,635



*



(19,544)



11,537



*

Capital expenditures

9,846



15,384



(36.0) %

46,287



135,110



(65.7) % Rent expense

50,172



55,718



(10.0) %

208,691



212,608



(1.8) %





March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

% Change

% Change



2018

2017

2017

Quarter over quarter

Year over year Cash

$ 380,223



$ 117,848



$ 96,656









Undrawn borrowing capacity on Revolving Credit Facility (2)

—



387,584



260,320









Total liquidity

$ 380,223



$ 505,432



$ 356,976



(24.8) %

6.5 %











































______________



* percentage change too large to be meaningful or not applicable



(1) A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this news release.



(2) The Revolving Credit Facility was terminated on March 6, 2018. Our new $75 million Asset-Backed Revolving Credit Facility closed on April 17, 2018 and, therefore, availability under such facility is not included in liquidity as of March 31, 2018.

"The New Bristow was successful in executing our fiscal 2018 STRIVE priorities, including agreements to recover $136 million in OEM costs, reducing rent expense by returning aircraft to lessors, deferring approximately $190 million of capital expenditures, and increasing financial flexibility by completing over $700 million in new low cost financings," said Jonathan Baliff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bristow Group. "Our fourth quarter results reflect our global team's delivery of world-class safety performance during very challenging times and the benefit of increased short-cycle offshore activity which continued to drive higher than expected adjusted EBITDA across all regions for fiscal 2018."

BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net loss was $100.9 million ( $2.84 per diluted share) for the March 2018 quarter compared to a net loss of $78.0 million ( $2.22 per diluted share) for the March 2017 quarter.

( per diluted share) for the quarter compared to a net loss of ( per diluted share) for the quarter. Adjusted net loss was $17.0 million ( $0.48 per diluted share) for the March 2018 quarter compared to an adjusted net loss of $40.3 million ( $1.15 per diluted share) for the March 2017 quarter; the March 2018 quarter is adjusted for $83.9 million in net unfavorable special items, including impairment of our investment in Líder in Brazil , and the March 2017 quarter is adjusted for $37.7 million in net unfavorable special items.

( per diluted share) for the quarter compared to an adjusted net loss of ( per diluted share) for the quarter; the quarter is adjusted for in net unfavorable special items, including impairment of our investment in Líder in , and the quarter is adjusted for in net unfavorable special items. Fiscal year 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $105.4 million was up 48% over fiscal year 2017 adjusted EBITDA and in-line with increased adjusted EBITDA guidance provided in February 2018 .

was up 48% over fiscal year 2017 adjusted EBITDA and in-line with increased adjusted EBITDA guidance provided in . Cash increase of $262 million in the March 2018 quarter to $380 million reflects the net benefit of the funding of our $350 million 8.75% five-year Senior Secured Notes, the termination of our Revolving Credit Facility and term loan repayments of $52.6 million .

in the quarter to reflects the net benefit of the funding of our 8.75% five-year Senior Secured Notes, the termination of our Revolving Credit Facility and term loan repayments of . We expect fiscal year 2019 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $90 million to $140 million .

"I am honored to work with a team that delivered notable successes for our clients and investors in fiscal 2018, especially in the areas of safety on the field and liquidity on the balance sheet," said Jonathan Baliff. "Looking ahead, our fiscal 2019 priorities will focus on continued safety improvement, delivering world-class performance to our clients and proactively managing our cost structure across a more responsive, regionally-focused New Bristow, while we win more business in this short-cycle challenging market."

Operating revenue from external clients by line of service was as follows:





Fourth Quarter

Full Year



FY2018

FY2017

% Change

FY2018

FY2017

% Change





























(in thousands, except percentages) Oil and gas services

$ 232,278



$ 233,753



(0.6) %

$ 947,462



$ 956,649



(1.0) % U.K. SAR services

58,659



43,963



33.4 %

222,965



189,555



17.6 % Fixed wing services

49,845



43,498



14.6 %

209,719



191,609



9.5 % Corporate and other

393



2,437



(83.9) %

4,278



10,037



(57.4) % Total operating revenue

$ 341,175



$ 323,651



5.4 %

$ 1,384,424



$ 1,347,850



2.7 %

FOURTH QUARTER FY2018 RESULTS

The year-over-year increase in revenue was primarily driven by the increase in U.K. SAR services due to additional bases coming online and an increase from our fixed wing services in our Europe Caspian, Asia Pacific and Africa regions. These revenue increases were partially offset by a decrease in our oil and gas services driven by declines in our Asia Pacific and Africa regions, while revenue from oil and gas services in our Americas and Europe Caspian regions improved.

We reported a net loss of $100.9 million and diluted loss per share of $2.84 for the March 2018 quarter compared to a net loss of $78.0 million and diluted loss per share of $2.22 for the March 2017 quarter. The year-over-year change in net loss and diluted loss per share was primarily due to a loss on impairment in the March 2018 quarter and higher interest expense resulting from additional borrowings, partially offset by the increase in revenue discussed above and an income tax benefit.

The net loss for the March 2018 quarter was significantly impacted by the following special items:

Loss on impairment totaling $90.2 million ( $62.4 million net of tax including an additional $31.2 million in tax resulting from the repositioning of certain aircraft from one tax jurisdiction to another related to recent financing transactions), or $1.76 per share, including:

( net of tax including an additional in tax resulting from the repositioning of certain aircraft from one tax jurisdiction to another related to recent financing transactions), or per share, including: Impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates of $85.7 million related to impairment of our investment in Líder in Brazil , and

related to impairment of our investment in Líder in , and

Impairment on inventories of $4.5 million ;

; Organizational restructuring costs of $8.5 million ( $6.0 million net of tax), or $0.17 per share, all of which is severance expense; $6.4 million of the restructuring costs are included in direct costs and $2.1 million are included in general and administrative expense;

( net of tax), or per share, all of which is severance expense; of the restructuring costs are included in direct costs and are included in general and administrative expense; Early extinguishment of debt of $1.9 million ( $1.3 million net of tax), or $0.04 per share, included in interest expense, which includes $1.8 million related to write-off of deferred financing fees and $0.1 million related to write-off of discount on debt; and

( net of tax), or per share, included in interest expense, which includes related to write-off of deferred financing fees and related to write-off of discount on debt; and Loss on disposal of assets of $5.2 million ( $40.1 million net of tax), or $1.13 per share; partially offset by

( net of tax), or per share; partially offset by A non-cash benefit from tax items of $25.8 million , or $0.73 per share, that includes a one-time non-cash tax effect from the true-up of the one-time transition tax on the repatriation of foreign earnings under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "Act") of $31.2 million and net reversal of valuation allowances on deferred tax assets of $17.3 million , partially offset by a $22.7 million expense related to the true-up of the revaluation of net deferred tax liabilities to a lower tax rate resulting from the Act.

Excluding these items, adjusted net loss and adjusted diluted loss per share improved to $17.0 million and $0.48, respectively, for the March 2018 quarter compared to $40.3 million and $1.15, respectively, for the March 2017 quarter. Adjusted EBITDA also improved year-over-year to $22.9 million in the March 2018 quarter from $3.7 million in the March 2017 quarter primarily due an increase in operating revenue in our Europe Caspian region, primarily due to additional bases coming online for U.K. SAR, and increased activity and in our Americas region, primarily due to increased activity in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY

Our cash balance of $380 million as of March 31, 2018 reflects the net benefit from closing and funding the $350 million 8.75% five-year Senior Secured Notes and the repayment of our April 2019 bank maturities.

Don Miller, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, "Fiscal year 2018 was a very successful year for Bristow as we materially improved our liquidity runway by repaying our 2019 bank maturities with the closing and funding of over $700 million in new low cost capital eliminating near term refinancing risk. The success of these financings will allow us to continue to focus on increasing revenue, reducing costs, and improving returns on our assets."

REGIONAL PERFORMANCE

Europe Caspian





Fourth Quarter

Full Year



FY2018

FY2017

% Change

FY2018

FY2017

% Change





























(in thousands, except percentages) Operating revenue

$ 194,429



$ 162,511



19.6 %

$ 765,412



$ 710,581



7.7 % Operating income (loss)

$ 3,164



(4,628)



*

$ 22,774



13,840



64.6 % Operating margin

1.6 %

(2.8) %

*

3.0 %

1.9 %

57.9 % Adjusted EBITDA

$ 22,787



$ 1,890



*

$ 81,503



$ 45,163



80.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

11.7 %

1.2 %

*

10.6 %

6.4 %

65.6 % Rent expense

$ 31,355



$ 34,065



(8.0) %

$ 134,158



$ 134,072



0.1 % Loss on impairment

$ 4,525



$ —



*

$ 4,525



$ 8,706



(48.0) %



_______________



* percentage change too large to be meaningful or not applicable

The increase in operating revenue for the March 2018 quarter and fiscal year 2018 primarily resulted from an increase in activity and short-term contracts in Norway, the start-up of U.K. SAR bases and an increase in fixed wing revenue. Partially offsetting these increases was a decrease in U.K. oil and gas revenue resulting from the continued impact of the industry downturn on exploration activity. Eastern Airways contributed $30.7 million and $24.5 million in operating revenue for the March 2018 and 2017 quarters, respectively, and $118.5 million and $110.4 million in operating revenue for fiscal years 2018 and 2017, respectively.

During the March 2018 quarter and fiscal year 2018, our results for the Europe Caspian region were impacted by a reduction in rent expense of $2.8 million and $9.9 million, respectively, related to OEM cost recoveries that increased operating income and adjusted EBITDA.

During the March 2018 quarter and fiscal year 2018, we recorded an inventory impairment charge of $4.5 million for our fixed wing operations at Eastern Airways as a result of changes in expected future utilization of aircraft within those operations. During fiscal year 2017, we recorded an impairment charge of $8.7 million of goodwill related to Eastern Airways. Both the inventory and goodwill impairment charges were included in operating income, but were adjusted for in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA.

A substantial portion of our revenue in the Europe Caspian region is contracted in British pound sterling, which depreciated significantly against the U.S. dollar in fiscal year 2017 due to Brexit with a modest recovery in fiscal year 2018. As a result of the changes in the British pound sterling, adjusted EBITDA was favorably impacted by foreign currency exchange rate changes of $4.3 million and $9.2 million, respectively, during the March 2018 quarter and fiscal year 2018 compared to an unfavorable impact of $6.3 million and $35.6 million, respectively, during the March 2017 quarter and fiscal year 2017.

Operating income, operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin increased in the March 2018 quarter and fiscal year 2018 primarily due to the increase in operating revenue, the reduction in rent expense related to the OEM cost recoveries and favorable impacts from changes in foreign currency exchange rates. These benefits were partially offset by increased salaries and benefits and maintenance expense year-over-year due to the increase in activity. Eastern Airways generated a negative $3.3 million and negative $4.3 million in adjusted EBITDA for the March 2018 and 2017 quarters, respectively, and a negative $6.9 million and negative $4.5 million in adjusted EBITDA for fiscal years 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Africa





Fourth Quarter

Full Year



FY2018

FY2017

% Change

FY2018

FY2017

% Change





























(in thousands, except percentages) Operating revenue

$ 45,307



$ 47,049



(3.7) %

$ 191,830



$ 200,104



(4.1) % Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates

$ 2,518



$ 2,025



24.3 %

$ 2,518



$ 2,068



21.8 % Operating income

$ 3,973



$ 10,225



(61.1) %

$ 32,326



$ 30,179



7.1 % Operating margin

8.8 %

21.7 %

(59.4) %

16.9 %

15.1 %

11.9 % Adjusted EBITDA

$ 12,213



$ 12,203



0.1 %

$ 52,419



$ 51,553



1.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

27.0 %

25.9 %

4.2 %

27.3 %

25.8 %

5.8 % Rent expense

$ 2,133



$ 2,000



6.7 %

$ 8,557



$ 8,101



5.6 %

The decrease in operating revenue for the March 2018 quarter and fiscal year 2018 primarily resulted from an overall decrease in activity compared to the prior year periods. Activity declined with certain clients and certain contracts ended, partially offset by an increase in activity from other clients. Additionally, fixed wing services in Africa generated operating revenue of $1.9 million and $1.8 million, respectively, for the March 2018 and 2017 quarters and $7.4 million and $4.2 million, respectively, for fiscal years 2018 and 2017.

Operating income and operating margin decreased in the March 2018 quarter primarily due to employee severance costs resulting from the expiration of a significant contract in this region which was not renewed. Operating income and operating margin increased in fiscal year 2018 primarily due to a decrease in depreciation and amortization expense and lower operating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA increased in the March 2018 quarter and fiscal year 2018 compared to prior comparative periods primarily due to a favorable exchange rate impact compared to fiscal year 2017.

On March 31, 2018, a significant contract in this region expired and was not renewed. Additionally, changing regulations and political environment have made, and are expected to continue to make, our operating results for Nigeria unpredictable. Market uncertainty related to the oil and gas downturn has continued in this region, putting smaller clients under increasing pressure as their activity declined, which has reduced our activity levels and overall pricing.

Americas





Fourth Quarter

Full Year



FY2018

FY2017

% Change

FY2018

FY2017

% Change





























(in thousands, except percentages) Operating revenue

$ 57,480



$ 51,966



10.6 %

$ 236,364



$ 220,544



7.2 % Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates

$ 590



$ 253



133.2 %

$ 4,302



$ 5,207



(17.4) % Operating income (loss)

$ (84,592)



$ (1,566)



*

$ (73,057)



$ 4,224



* Operating margin

(147.2) %

(3.0) %

*

(30.9) %

1.9 %

* Adjusted EBITDA

$ 7,580



$ 5,635



34.5 %

$ 41,010



$ 39,952



2.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

13.2 %

10.8 %

22.2 %

17.4 %

18.1 %

(3.9) % Rent expense

$ 6,440



$ 6,757



(4.7) %

$ 24,920



$ 23,015



8.3 % Loss on impairment

$ 85,683



$ —



*

$ 85,683



$ —



*



_______________



* percentage change too large to be meaningful or not applicable

Operating revenue increased for the March 2018 quarter and fiscal year 2018 compared to the prior year periods primarily due an increase in activity from our U.S. Gulf of Mexico operations and additional revenue from the search and rescue consortium in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates, net of losses, decreased for fiscal year 2018 compared to fiscal year 2017 primarily due to a decrease in earnings from our investment in Líder in Brazil due to reduction in activity, partially offset by less of an unfavorable change in exchange rates. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates decreased our earnings from our investment in Líder by $0.3 million, $0.6 million, $2.0 million and $3.2 million in the March 2018 quarter, March 2017 quarter, fiscal year 2018 and fiscal year 2017, respectively.

Líder's management has significantly decreased their future financial projections as a result of recent tender awards announced by Petrobras. Petrobras represented 64% and 66% of Líder's operating revenue in calendar years 2017 and 2016, respectively. This significant decline in future forecasted results, coupled with previous declining financial results, triggered our review of the investment for potential impairment as of March 31, 2018. Based on the estimated fair value, we recorded an $85.7 million impairment in the March 2018 quarter. Our remaining investment in Líder as of March 31, 2018 is $62.3 million.

The decreases in operating income (loss) and operating margin for the March 2018 quarter and fiscal year 2018 is primarily due to the impairment of our investment in Líder discussed above. The increases in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the March 2018 quarter and fiscal year 2018 were primarily driven by the increase in revenue discussed above.

Asia Pacific





Fourth Quarter

Full Year



FY2018

FY2017

% Change

FY2018

FY2017

% Change





























(in thousands, except percentages) Operating revenue

$ 47,825



$ 62,628



(23.6) %

$ 201,190



$ 217,772



(7.6) % Operating income (loss)

$ (4,916)



$ 3,610



*

$ (24,290)



$ (20,870)



(16.4) % Operating margin

(10.3) %

5.8 %

*

(12.1) %

(9.6) %

(26.0) % Adjusted EBITDA

$ (1,926)



$ 5,487



*

$ (1,424)



$ (5,026)



71.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

(4.0) %

8.8 %

*

(0.7) %

(2.3) %

69.6 % Rent expense

$ 8,552



$ 10,956



(21.9) %

$ 32,908



$ 39,759



(17.2) %

Operating revenue decreased in the March 2018 quarter and fiscal year 2018 compared to the prior year periods primarily due to the early cancellation of a contract that generated an additional $17.2 million of operating revenue in the March 2017 quarter.

Airnorth contributed $17.2 million in operating revenue for both the March 2018 and 2017 quarters, and a negative $1.4 million and a negative $0.7 million in adjusted EBITDA for the March 2018 and 2017 quarters, respectively, and $83.8 million and $77.1 million in operating revenue and $7.2 million and $7.1 million in adjusted EBITDA for fiscal years 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Operating income (loss), operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin declined for the March 2018 quarter and fiscal year 2018 compared to the prior year periods primarily due to the contract cancellation discussed above, which contributed $11.1 million of operating income and adjusted EBITDA in the March 2017 quarter, and a decline in oil and gas revenue, which was only partially offset by cost reduction efforts.

Corporate and other





Fourth Quarter

Full Year



FY2018

FY2017

% Change

FY2018

FY2017

% Change





























(in thousands, except percentages) Operating revenue

$ 393



$ 2,452



(84.0) %

$ 4,305



$ 10,369



(58.5) % Operating loss

$ (20,287)



$ (25,747)



21.2 %

$ (88,996)



$ (104,616)



14.9 % Adjusted EBITDA

$ (17,772)



$ (21,528)



17.4 %

$ (68,081)



$ (60,558)



(12.4) % Rent expense

$ 1,692



$ 1,940



(12.8) %

$ 8,148



$ 7,661



6.4 % Loss on impairment

$ —



$ —



*

$ 1,192



$ 7,572



(84.3) %



_______________



* percentage change too large to be meaningful or not applicable

Operating revenue decreased in the March 2018 quarter and fiscal year 2018 compared to prior periods primarily due to the sale of Bristow Academy on November 1, 2017.

Operating loss and adjusted EBITDA improved for the March 2018 quarter compared to the March 2017 quarter primarily due to a reduction in general and administrative expenses, partially offset by the decline in revenue discussed above. Operating loss for fiscal years 2018 and 2017 was most significantly impacted by $1.2 million and $7.6 million, respectively, of inventory impairment charges and a reduction in general and administrative expenses, partially offset by the decline in revenue. Adjusted EBITDA decreased year-over-year primarily due to foreign currency transaction losses of $4.4 million for fiscal year 2018 versus foreign currency transaction gains of $14.5 million for fiscal year 2017. This change in foreign currency impacts was partially offset by overall cost reduction activities that decreased general and administrative expenses as discussed above.

During fiscal years 2018 and 2017, we recorded $9.5 million and $10.9 million, respectively, related to organizational restructuring costs, which along with the inventory impairment charges discussed above, are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.

FY 2019 GUIDANCE

Guidance for selected financial measures is included in the tables that follow.

CONFERENCE CALL

Management will conduct a conference call starting at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT) on Thursday, May 24, 2018 to review financial results for the fiscal year 2018 fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2018. This release and the most recent investor slide presentation are available in the investor relations area of our web page at www.bristowgroup.com. The conference call can be accessed as follows:

Via Webcast:

Visit Bristow Group's investor relations Web page at www.bristowgroup.com

Live: Click on the link for "Bristow Group Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call"

Replay: A replay via webcast will be available approximately one hour after the call's completion and will be accessible for approximately 90 days.

Via Telephone within the U.S.:

Live: Dial toll free 1-877-404-9648

Via Telephone outside the U.S.:

Live: Dial 1-412-902-0030

ABOUT BRISTOW GROUP INC.

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global industrial aviation services provider offering helicopter transportation, search and rescue (SAR) and aircraft support services, including maintenance, to government and civil organizations worldwide. Bristow has major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, and in most of the other major offshore oil and gas producing regions of the world, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Russia and Trinidad. Bristow provides SAR services to the private sector worldwide and to the public sector for all of the U.K. on behalf of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. For more information, visit bristowgroup.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLOSURE

Statements contained in this news release that state the Company's or management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding earnings guidance, expected contract revenue, capital deployment strategy, operational and capital performance, expected cost management activities, expected capital expenditure deferrals, shareholder return, liquidity and market and industry conditions. It is important to note that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: fluctuations in the demand for our services; fluctuations in worldwide prices of and supply and demand for oil and natural gas; fluctuations in levels of oil and natural gas production, exploration and development activities; the impact of competition; actions by clients and suppliers; the risk of reductions in spending on industrial aviation services by governmental agencies; changes in tax and other laws and regulations; changes in foreign exchange rates and controls; risks associated with international operations; operating risks inherent in our business, including the possibility of declining safety performance; general economic conditions including the capital and credit markets; our ability to obtain financing; the risk of grounding of segments of our fleet for extended periods of time or indefinitely; our ability to re-deploy our aircraft to regions with greater demand; our ability to acquire additional aircraft and dispose of older aircraft through sales into the aftermarket; the possibility that we do not achieve the anticipated benefit of our fleet investment program; availability of employees; and political instability, war or acts of terrorism in any of the countries where we operate. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including but not limited to the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 and annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. Bristow Group Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, including financial estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

(financial tables follow)

BRISTOW GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) (Unaudited)



Fourth Quarter

Full Year

FY2018

FY2017

FY2018

FY2017















Gross revenue:













Operating revenue from non-affiliates $ 325,640



$ 306,595



$ 1,317,295



$ 1,276,374

Operating revenue from affiliates 15,535



17,056



67,129



71,476

Reimbursable revenue from non-affiliates 17,267



12,543



60,538



52,652



358,442



336,194



1,444,962



1,400,502

















Operating expense:













Direct cost 281,040



272,468



1,123,168



1,103,984

Reimbursable expense 16,981



12,217



59,346



50,313

Depreciation and amortization 29,923



25,694



124,042



118,748

General and administrative 46,292



46,089



184,987



195,367



374,236



356,468



1,491,543



1,468,412

















Loss on impairment (90,208)



—



(91,400)



(16,278)

Loss on disposal of assets (5,177)



(1,422)



(17,595)



(14,499)

Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates, net of losses 3,344



2,168



6,738



6,945

















Operating loss (107,835)



(19,528)



(148,838)



(91,742)

Interest expense, net (23,383)



(15,386)



(77,060)



(49,919)

Other income (expense), net (3,223)



(1,123)



(3,076)



(2,641)

Loss before benefit (provision) for income taxes (134,441)



(36,037)



(228,974)



(144,302)

Benefit (provision) for income taxes 33,437



(43,626)



30,891



(32,588)

Net loss (101,004)



(79,663)



(198,083)



(176,890)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 103



1,623



2,425



6,354

Net loss attributable to Bristow Group $ (100,901)



$ (78,040)



$ (195,658)



$ (170,536)

















Loss per common share:













Basic $ (2.84)



$ (2.22)



$ (5.54)



$ (4.87)

Diluted $ (2.84)



$ (2.22)



$ (5.54)



$ (4.87)

































Non-GAAP measures:













Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,882



$ 3,687



$ 105,427



$ 71,084

Adjusted EBITDA margin 6.7 %

1.1 %

7.6 %

5.3 % Adjusted net loss $ (17,038)



$ (40,302)



$ (75,007)



$ (74,525)

Adjusted diluted loss per share $ (0.48)



$ (1.15)



$ (2.13)



$ (2.13)



BRISTOW GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



March 31,

2018

2017 ASSETS Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 380,223



$ 96,656

Accounts receivable from non-affiliates 233,386



198,129

Accounts receivable from affiliates 13,594



8,786

Inventories 129,614



124,911

Assets held for sale 30,348



38,246

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 47,234



41,143

Total current assets 834,399



507,871

Investment in unconsolidated affiliates 126,170



210,162

Property and equipment – at cost:





Land and buildings 250,040



231,448

Aircraft and equipment 2,511,131



2,622,701



2,761,171



2,854,149

Less – Accumulated depreciation and amortization (693,151)



(599,785)



2,068,020



2,254,364

Goodwill 19,907



19,798

Other assets 116,506



121,652

Total assets $ 3,165,002



$ 3,113,847









LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND STOCKHOLDERS' INVESTMENT Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 101,270



$ 98,215

Accrued wages, benefits and related taxes 62,385



59,077

Income taxes payable 8,453



15,145

Other accrued taxes 7,378



9,611

Deferred revenue 15,833



19,911

Accrued maintenance and repairs 28,555



22,914

Accrued interest 16,345



12,909

Other accrued liabilities 65,978



46,679

Deferred taxes —



830

Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 56,700



131,063

Total current liabilities 362,897



416,354

Long-term debt, less current maturities 1,429,834



1,150,956

Accrued pension liabilities 37,034



61,647

Other liabilities and deferred credits 36,952



28,899

Deferred taxes 115,192



154,873

Redeemable noncontrolling interest —



6,886

Stockholders' investment:





Common stock 382



379

Additional paid-in capital 852,565



809,995

Retained earnings 793,783



991,906

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (286,094)



(328,277)

Treasury shares, at cost (184,796)



(184,796)

Total Bristow Group stockholders' investment 1,175,840



1,289,207

Noncontrolling interests 7,253



5,025

Total stockholders' investment 1,183,093



1,294,232

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' investment $ 3,165,002



$ 3,113,847



BRISTOW GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Full Year

FY2018

FY2017 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (198,083)



$ (176,890)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 124,042



118,748

Deferred income taxes (49,334)



15,720

Write-off of deferred financing fees 2,969



923

Discount amortization on long-term debt 1,701



1,606

Loss on disposal of assets 17,595



14,499

Loss on impairment 91,400



16,278

Deferral of lease payments 3,991



—

Stock-based compensation 10,436



12,352

Equity in earnings from unconsolidated affiliates in excess of dividends received (3,780)



(4,438)

Increase (decrease) in cash resulting from changes in:





Accounts receivable (32,459)



23,759

Inventories (2,154)



(1,958)

Prepaid expenses and other assets 11,913



1,267

Accounts payable (3,385)



15,052

Accrued liabilities 6,070



(19,713)

Other liabilities and deferred credits (466)



(5,668)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (19,544)



11,537

Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (46,287)



(135,110)

Proceeds from asset dispositions 48,740



18,471

Proceeds from OEM cost recoveries 94,463



—

Deposit received on aircraft held for sale —



290

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 96,916



(116,349)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from borrowings 896,874



708,267

Payment of contingent consideration —



(10,000)

Debt issuance costs (20,560)



(8,010)

Repayment of debt and debt redemption premiums (671,567)



(570,328)

Purchase of 4½% Convertible Senior Notes call option (40,393)



—

Proceeds from issuance of warrants 30,259



—

Partial prepayment of put/call obligation (49)



(49)

Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest (331)



(2,533)

Common stock dividends paid (2,465)



(9,831)

Repurchases for tax withholdings on vesting of equity awards (2,740)



(835)

Net cash provided by financing activities 189,028



106,681

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 17,167



(9,523)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 283,567



(7,654)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 96,656



104,310

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 380,223



$ 96,656



BRISTOW GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED OPERATING DATA (In thousands, except flight hours and percentages) (Unaudited)





Fourth Quarter

Full Year



FY2018

FY2017

FY2018

FY2017 Flight hours (excluding Bristow Academy and unconsolidated affiliates):















Europe Caspian

22,347



20,203



91,109



85,906

Africa

6,645



6,704



29,206



29,573

Americas

7,887



6,151



31,697



23,655

Asia Pacific

6,326



6,359



26,317



26,118

Consolidated

43,205



39,417



178,329



165,252



















Operating revenue:















Europe Caspian

$ 194,429



$ 162,511



$ 765,412



$ 710,581

Africa

45,307



47,049



191,830



200,104

Americas

57,480



51,966



236,364



220,544

Asia Pacific

47,825



62,628



201,190



217,772

Corporate and other

393



2,452



4,305



10,369

Intra-region eliminations

(4,259)



(2,955)



(14,677)



(11,520)

Consolidated

$ 341,175



$ 323,651



$ 1,384,424



$ 1,347,850



















Operating income (loss):















Europe Caspian

$ 3,164



$ (4,628)



$ 22,774



$ 13,840

Africa

3,973



10,225



32,326



30,179

Americas

(84,592)



(1,566)



(73,057)



4,224

Asia Pacific

(4,916)



3,610



(24,290)



(20,870)

Corporate and other

(20,287)



(25,747)



(88,996)



(104,616)

Loss on disposal of assets

(5,177)



(1,422)



(17,595)



(14,499)

Consolidated

$ (107,835)



$ (19,528)



$ (148,838)



$ (91,742)



















Operating margin:















Europe Caspian

1.6 %

(2.8) %

3.0 %

1.9 % Africa

8.8 %

21.7 %

16.9 %

15.1 % Americas

(147.2) %

(3.0) %

(30.9) %

1.9 % Asia Pacific

(10.3) %

5.8 %

(12.1) %

(9.6) % Consolidated

(31.6) %

(6.0) %

(10.8) %

(6.8) %

















Adjusted EBITDA:















Europe Caspian

$ 22,787



$ 1,890



$ 81,503



$ 45,163

Africa

12,213



12,203



52,419



51,553

Americas

7,580



5,635



41,010



39,952

Asia Pacific

(1,926)



5,487



(1,424)



(5,026)

Corporate and other

(17,772)



(21,528)



(68,081)



(60,558)

Consolidated

$ 22,882



$ 3,687



$ 105,427



$ 71,084



















Adjusted EBITDA margin:















Europe Caspian

11.7 %

1.2 %

10.6 %

6.4 % Africa

27.0 %

25.9 %

27.3 %

25.8 % Americas

13.2 %

10.8 %

17.4 %

18.1 % Asia Pacific

(4.0) %

8.8 %

(0.7) %

(2.3) % Consolidated

6.7 %

1.1 %

7.6 %

5.3 %





Fourth Quarter

Full Year



FY2018

FY2017

FY2018

FY2017 Depreciation and amortization:















Europe Caspian

$ 12,065



$ 5,917



$ 48,854



$ 39,511

Africa

3,375



3,984



13,705



16,664

Americas

6,562



7,058



27,468



32,727

Asia Pacific

4,348



5,505



19,695



19,091

Corporate and other

3,573



3,230



14,320



10,755

Consolidated

$ 29,923



$ 25,694



$ 124,042



$ 118,748



















Rent expense:















Europe Caspian

$ 31,355



$ 34,065



$ 134,158



$ 134,072

Africa

2,133



2,000



8,557



8,101

Americas

6,440



6,757



24,920



23,015

Asia Pacific

8,552



10,956



32,908



39,759

Corporate and other

1,692



1,940



8,148



7,661

Consolidated

$ 50,172



$ 55,718



$ 208,691



$ 212,608



BRISTOW GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AIRCRAFT COUNT As of March 31, 2018 (Unaudited)







Aircraft in Consolidated Fleet







Percentage of FY2018 Operating Revenue

Helicopters









Small

Medium

Large

Fixed

Wing (1)

Total (2)(3)

Unconsolidated

Affiliates (4)









Total Europe Caspian 55 %

—



16



82



34



132



—



132

Africa 14 %

9



28



4



4



45



48



93

Americas 17 %

16



41



16



—



73



62



135

Asia Pacific 14 %

—



10



21



14



45



—



45

Total 100 %

25



95



123



52



295



110



405

Aircraft not currently in fleet: (5)



























On order



—



—



27



—



27







Under option



—



—



4



—



4











_______________



(1) Includes 34 fixed wing aircraft operated by Eastern Airways that are included in the Europe Caspian region, three fixed wing aircraft for which Eastern Airways provides technical support in our Africa region and 14 fixed wing aircraft operated by Airnorth that are included in the Asia Pacific region.



(2) Includes 11 aircraft held for sale and 105 leased aircraft as follows:





Held for Sale Aircraft in Consolidated Fleet



Helicopters









Small

Medium

Large

Fixed Wing

Total Europe Caspian

—



2



—



—



2

Africa

—



3



—



1



4

Americas

—



4



—



—



4

Asia Pacific

—



—



—



1



1

Total

—



9



—



2



11



























Leased Aircraft in Consolidated Fleet



Helicopters









Small

Medium

Large

Fixed Wing

Total Europe Caspian

—



6



42



15



63

Africa

—



1



2



2



5

Americas

3



14



6



—



23

Asia Pacific

—



3



7



4



14

Total

3



24



57



21



105







(3) The average age of our fleet, excluding training aircraft, was nine years as of March 31, 2018.



(4) The 110 aircraft operated by our unconsolidated affiliates do not include those aircraft leased to us. Includes 41 helicopters (primarily medium) and 20 fixed wing aircraft owned and managed by Líder, our unconsolidated affiliate in Brazil, which is included in our Americas region, 41 helicopters and seven fixed wing aircraft owned by Petroleum Air Services, which is included in our Africa region, and one helicopter operated by Cougar, our unconsolidated affiliate in Canada, which is included in our Americas region.



(5) This table does not reflect aircraft which our unconsolidated affiliates may have on order or under option.

BRISTOW GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FY 2019 GUIDANCE

FY 2019 guidance as of March 31, 2018 (1)

Operating revenue 2 Adjusted EBITDA2,3 Rent2 Oil and gas ~$825M - $925M ~$20M - $50M ~$115M - $125M U.K. SAR ~$230M - $240M ~$70M - $80M ~$45M - $50M Eastern ~$90M - $100M ~$(5M) - $0M ~$10M - $12M Airnorth ~$80M - $90M ~$5M - $10M ~$8M - $10M Total ~$1.25B - $1.35B ~$90M - $140M ~$185M - $195M







G&A expense ~$150M - $170M



Depreciation expense ~$115M - $125M



Total aircraft rent 4 ~$160M - $165M



Total non-aircraft rent 4 ~$25M - $30M



Interest expense ~$100M - $110M



Non-aircraft capex ~$25M annually



Aircraft sale proceeds ~$15M annually







_____________



(1) FY 2019 guidance assumes foreign exchange rates as of March 31, 2018.



(2) Operating revenue, adjusted EBITDA and rent for oil and gas includes corporate and other revenue and the impact of corporate overhead expenses.



(3) Adjusted EBITDA for U.K. SAR and fixed wing (Eastern/Airnorth) excludes corporate overhead allocations consistent with financial reporting. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure of which the most comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss). We have not provided a reconciliation of this non-GAAP forward-looking information to GAAP. The most comparable GAAP measure to adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss), which is not calculated at this lower level of our business as we do not allocate certain costs, including corporate and other overhead costs, interest expense and income taxes within our accounting system. Providing this data would require unreasonable efforts in the form of allocations of other costs across the organization.



(4) Total aircraft rent and total non-aircraft rent are inclusive of the respective components of rent expense for U.K. SAR, Eastern, Airnorth plus oil and gas.

BRISTOW GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (Unaudited)

These financial measures have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and have not been audited or reviewed by our independent auditor. These financial measures are therefore considered non-GAAP financial measures. A description of the adjustments to and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is as follows:





Fourth Quarter

Full Year



FY2018

FY2017

FY2018

FY2017





















(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) Net loss

$ (101,004)



$ (79,663)



$ (198,083)



$ (176,890)

Loss on disposal of assets

5,177



1,422



17,595



14,499

Special items

98,675



(3,084)



115,027



31,277

Depreciation and amortization

29,923



25,694



124,042



118,748

Interest expense

23,548



15,692



77,737



50,862

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(33,437)



43,626



(30,891)



32,588

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 22,882



$ 3,687



$ 105,427



$ 71,084



















Benefit (provision) for income taxes

$ 33,437



(43,626)



$ 30,891



$ (32,588)

Tax provision (benefit) on loss on disposal of asset

34,882



(618)



42,943



(6,476)

Tax provision (benefit) on special items

(56,729)



38,923



(58,016)



49,342

Adjusted benefit (provision) for income taxes

$ 11,590



$ (5,321)



$ 15,818



$ 10,278



















Effective tax rate (1)

24.9 %

(121.1) %

13.5 %

(22.6) % Adjusted effective tax rate (1)

40.3 %

(14.5) %

17.0 %

11.7 %

















Net loss attributable to Bristow Group

$ (100,901)



$ (78,040)



$ (195,658)



$ (170,536)

Loss on disposal of assets

40,059



804



60,538



8,023

Special items

43,804



36,934



60,113



87,988

Adjusted net loss

$ (17,038)



$ (40,302)



$ (75,007)



$ (74,525)



















Diluted loss per share

$ (2.84)



$ (2.22)



$ (5.54)



$ (4.87)

Loss on disposal of assets

1.13



0.02



1.72



0.23

Special items

1.23



1.05



1.70



2.51

Adjusted diluted loss per share

(0.48)



(1.15)



(2.13)



(2.13)





_______________



(1) Effective tax rate is calculated by dividing benefit (provision) for income taxes by pretax net income. Adjusted effective tax rate is calculated by dividing adjusted benefit (provision) for income taxes by adjusted pretax net income. Tax expense (benefit) on loss on disposal of asset and tax expense (benefit) on special items is calculated using the statutory rate of the entity recording the loss on disposal of asset or special item.





Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018



Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

















(In thousands, except per share amounts) Loss on impairment (1)

$ 90,208



$ 62,406



$ 1.76

Organizational restructuring costs (2)

8,467



5,959



0.17

Tax items (3)

—



(25,833)



(0.73)

Early extinguishment of debt (4)

—



1,272



0.04

Total special items

$ 98,675



$ 43,804



1.23



















Three Months Ended

March 31, 2017

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

















(In thousands, except per share amounts) Organizational restructuring costs (2)

$ 2,814



$ 2,071



$ 0.06

Additional depreciation expense resulting from fleet changes (5)

—



712



0.02

Reversal of Airnorth contingent consideration (6)

(5,898)



(5,898)



(0.17)

Tax items (3)

—



40,049



1.14

Total special items

$ (3,084)



$ 36,934



1.05



















Fiscal Year Ended

March 31, 2018



Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

















(In thousands, except per share amounts) Loss on impairment (1)

$ 91,400



$ 63,222



$ 1.79

Organizational restructuring costs (2)

23,627



17,633



0.50

Tax items (3)

—



(22,865)



(0.65)

Early extinguishment of debt (4)

—



2,123



0.06

Total special items

$ 115,027



$ 60,113



1.70











Fiscal Year Ended

March 31, 2017

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

















(In thousands, except per share amounts) Organizational restructuring costs (2)

$ 20,897



$ 14,998



$ 0.43

Loss on impairment (1)

16,278



12,566



0.35

Additional depreciation expense resulting from fleet changes (5)

—



6,843



0.19

Reversal of Airnorth contingent consideration (6)

(5,898)



(5,898)



(0.17)

Tax items (3)

—



59,479



1.70

Total special items

$ 31,277



$ 87,988



2.51



_______________



(1) Loss on impairment related to investment in unconsolidated affiliates for Líder in Brazil and inventories for the March 2018 quarter and fiscal year 2018, and inventories and Eastern Airways goodwill impairment for fiscal year 2017.



(2) Organizational restructuring costs include severance expense related to separation programs across our global organization designed to increase efficiency and cut costs as well other restructuring costs.



(3) Relates to a one-time non-cash tax effect from the true-up of the one-time transition tax on the repatriation of foreign earnings under the Act and net reversal of valuation allowances on deferred tax assets, partially offset by expense related to the true-up of the revaluation of net deferred tax liabilities to a lower tax rate resulting from the Act for the March 2018 quarter. Relates to a one-time non-cash tax benefit related to the revaluation of net deferred tax liabilities to a lower tax rate as a result of the Act and net reversal of valuation allowances on deferred tax assets, partially offset by the impact of the one-time transition tax on the repatriation of foreign earnings under the Act and a one-time non-cash tax expense from repositioning of certain aircraft from one tax jurisdiction to another related to recent financing transactions for fiscal year 2018. Relates to a one-time non-cash tax effect from repositioning of certain aircraft from one tax jurisdiction to another related to recent financing transactions for the March 2017 quarter and fiscal year 2017 and non-cash adjustments related to the valuation of deferred tax assets for all periods presented.



(4) Relates to discount and deferred financing fee write-offs related to early extinguishment of debt.



(5) Relates to additional depreciation expense due to fleet changes impacting the depreciable lives of certain aircraft.



(6) Relates to reversal of contingent consideration related to the Airnorth acquisition.

