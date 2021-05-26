Bristow Group Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Fiscal Year 2021 Results

HOUSTON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Net loss of $42.6 million , or $1.47 per diluted share, in Q4 FY21

, or per diluted share, in Q4 FY21 EBITDA adjusted to exclude special items and asset dispositions was $30.5 million in Q4

in Q4 Adjusted Free Cash Flow was $54.9 million in Q4 FY21

in Q4 FY21 As of March 31, 2021, unrestricted cash balance was $228.0 million with total liquidity of $284.1 million

with total liquidity of During Q4, the Company closed a private offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 6.875% senior secured notes and used a portion of the net proceeds, together with cash on hand, to repay certain term loans and to redeem its 7.750% senior unsecured notes (the "Refinancing")

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL) today reported net loss attributable to the Company of $42.6 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, for its fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021 ("current quarter") on operating revenues of $281.5 million compared to net loss attributable to the Company of $57.1 million, or $1.97 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 ("preceding quarter") on operating revenues of $300.3 million. The primary drivers of the net loss in the current quarter were the recognition of losses on the extinguishment of debt and merger-related costs.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was $(32.2) million in the current quarter compared to $(12.7) million in the preceding quarter. EBITDA adjusted to exclude special items and gains or losses on asset dispositions was $30.5 million in the current quarter compared to $47.7 million in the preceding quarter. The following table provides a bridge between EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding gains or losses on asset dispositions. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics for a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Successor EBITDA $ (12,679)



$ (32,168)

Special items:





Loss on impairment 53,249



1,182

PBH intangible amortization 5,641



3,964

Merger-related costs 4,450



16,475

Organizational restructuring costs 1,547



7,887

Loss on early extinguishment of debt 229



28,515

Government grants (1,075)



(375)

Bankruptcy related costs (1,758)



407

Insurance proceeds —



(2,614)



$ 62,283



$ 55,441

Adjusted EBITDA $ 49,604



$ 23,273

(Gains) losses on asset dispositions, net (1,951)



7,199

Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions $ 47,653



$ 30,472



"In addition to challenging market conditions related to the pandemic and depressed offshore oil and gas customer activity, the Company's current quarter results also reflect the typical seasonality in our business, as the March quarter has historically been the period of lowest flight activity due to fewer daylight hours and more inclement weather days," said Chris Bradshaw, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bristow. "Despite the challenging conditions, Bristow generated a substantial amount of free cash flow in the quarter, further demonstrating the resiliency of our business model."

Bristow reported net loss attributable to the Company of $56.1 million, or earnings per diluted share of $2.32, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 ("current year") on operating revenues of $1.1 billion compared to net loss attributable to the Company of $697.2 million on operating revenues of $1.2 billion for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 ("prior year"). The net loss in the current year resulted in net earnings per diluted share due to the deemed contribution from conversion of preferred stock included in the income available to shareholders calculation. After the closing of the business combination between Bristow Group Inc. and Era Group Inc. (the "Merger") on June 11, 2020, the current year includes operating results from legacy Era Group Inc. from June 11, 2020 onwards. The prior year and periods ending prior to the Merger date only include operating results of legacy Bristow Group Inc. Furthermore, as a result of the adoption of fresh-start accounting, the Company's consolidated financial statements subsequent to October 31, 2019 ("Successor") may not be comparable to the consolidated financial statements prior to October 31, 2019 ("Predecessor").

Sequential Quarter Results

Operating revenues were $18.8 million lower in the current quarter compared to the preceding quarter.

Operating revenues from oil and gas operations were $21.4 million lower than the preceding quarter. During the current quarter, the Company changed its revenue recognition method for leases to Cougar Helicopters Inc. ("Cougar") to cash basis recognition, resulting in $9.1 million lower revenues in Canada. Furthermore, revenues decreased due to lower utilization in the Americas, Africa and Asia Pacific regions.

Operating revenues from U.K. SAR services were $2.8 million higher in the current quarter primarily due to the strengthening of the British pound sterling ("GBP") relative to the U.S. dollar. Operating revenues from fixed wing services were $1.9 million higher in the current quarter primarily due to the strengthening of the Australian dollar ("AUD") relative to the U.S. dollar and higher utilization. Operating revenues from other services were $2.0 million lower due to higher part sales in the preceding quarter.

Operating expenses were $8.7 million lower in the current quarter. Lower personnel costs, due to a decrease in headcount following a reduction in force ("RIF") during the current quarter, combined with lower cost of part sales, maintenance costs, training costs and lease costs, were partially offset by higher fuel and freight costs.

General and administrative expenses were $3.1 million higher in the current quarter primarily due to incentive compensation expenses.

Merger-related costs of $16.5 million during the current quarter primarily consisted of RIF costs related to the Merger.

Restructuring costs of $7.9 million during the current quarter were primarily related to separation programs in our Africa and Asia Pacific regions and corporate, which were not directly related to the Merger.

During the current quarter, the Company recognized a loss on impairment of $1.2 million related to helicopters held for sale. During the preceding quarter, the Company recognized a loss on impairment of $51.9 million related to its investment in Cougar and a loss on impairment of $1.4 million related to helicopters held for sale.

During the current quarter, the Company disposed of five S-76C++ helicopters via sales-type lease agreements and disposed of three fixed wing aircraft for cash proceeds of $1.4 million, resulting in losses of $7.2 million. During the preceding quarter, the Company sold five S-76C++ medium, two B412 medium, seven B407 single engine helicopters, and one H225 simulator for cash proceeds of $14.4 million, resulting in gains of $2.0 million.

During the current quarter, in connection with the Refinancing, the Company repaid existing term loans and redeemed its 7.750% senior unsecured notes due December 15, 2022 (the "7.750% Senior Notes") and recognized a loss on extinguishment of debt of $28.5 million related to the write-off of associated discount balances and early repayment fees.

During the current quarter, the Company recognized an expense of $0.4 million related to bankruptcy trustee fees. During the preceding quarter, the Company recognized a gain of $2.0 million related to the release of the rabbi trust which held investments related to the Company's senior non-qualified deferred compensation plan for the Company's former senior executives.

Other income, net of $7.0 million in the current quarter was primarily due to government grants in Australia of $3.8 million, insurance proceeds of $2.6 million and a favorable interest adjustment to the Company's pension liability of $1.0 million, partially offset by net foreign exchange losses of $1.7 million. Other income, net of $5.9 million in the preceding quarter was primarily due to government grants in Australia of $3.4 million, a favorable interest adjustment to the Company's pension liability of $1.1 million and net foreign exchange gains of $0.9 million.

Income tax benefit was $19.1 million in the current quarter compared to income tax expense of $13.4 million in the preceding quarter. The expense in the preceding quarter primarily related to variability of earnings in different jurisdictions and the impact of valuation allowances.

Calendar Quarter Results

Operating revenues were $7.1 million higher in the current quarter compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020 (the "prior year quarter").

Operating revenues from oil and gas operations were $5.3 million lower in the current quarter. Operating revenues in the Africa region were $16.1 million lower primarily due to the end of customer contracts. Operating revenues in the Europe Caspian region were $11.0 million lower primarily due to fewer helicopters on contract, partially offset by the strengthening of the GBP and Norwegian krone ("NOK") relative to the U.S. dollar. These decreases were partially offset by increased operating revenues of $21.9 million in the Americas region primarily due to the impact of the Merger.

Operating revenues from U.K. SAR services were $5.5 million higher in the current quarter primarily due to the strengthening of the GBP relative to the U.S. dollar.

Operating revenues from fixed wing services were $2.7 million higher in the current quarter. Increased revenues in Australia of $5.0 million primarily due to strengthening of the AUD relative to the U.S. dollar and higher utilization were partially offset by decreased revenues of $2.3 million in other regions primarily due to lower utilization.

Operating revenues from other services were $4.2 million higher due to the benefit of the Merger and higher part sales.

Operating expenses were $6.5 million higher in the current quarter. Maintenance costs were $6.2 million higher primarily due to the impact of the Merger, partially offset by lower activity. Personnel costs were $2.3 million higher primarily due to the impact of the Merger, partially offset by headcount reductions. Insurance costs were $1.6 million higher. These increases were partially offset by decreased other operating costs of $3.6 million primarily due to lower activity and lower lease expense.

General and administrative expenses were $1.1 million higher in the current quarter primarily due to increased professional services fees.

Merger-related costs of $16.5 million during the current quarter primarily consisted of RIF costs related to the Merger.

Restructuring costs of $7.9 million during the current quarter were primarily related to separation programs in our Africa and Asia Pacific regions and corporate, which were not directly related to the Merger.

During the current quarter, the Company recognized a loss on impairment of $1.2 million related to helicopters held for sale. During the prior year quarter, the Company recognized a loss on impairment of $9.6 million related to its investment in Líder Táxi Aéreo S.A. ("Líder") in Brazil.

During the current quarter, the Company disposed of five S-76C++ helicopters via sales-type lease agreements and disposed of three fixed wing aircraft, resulting in losses of $7.2 million. During the prior year quarter, the Company disposed of four H225 heavy and one B412 medium helicopters for cash proceeds of $13.6 million, resulting in losses of $0.3 million.

During the current quarter, the Company recognized losses of $0.4 million from its equity investments compared to earnings of $5.8 million in the prior year quarter. The prior year quarter included earnings from Líder, which the Company has subsequently exited its equity investment, and from Cougar, which was impaired during the preceding quarter.

During the current quarter, in connection with the Refinancing, the Company repaid existing term loans and redeemed its 7.750% Senior Notes and recognized a loss on extinguishment of debt of $28.5 million related to the write-off of associated discount balances and early repayment fees.

During the current quarter, the Company recognized an expense of $0.4 million related to bankruptcy trustee fees. Reorganization items incurred in the prior year quarter consisted of $6.5 million related to professional services fees for fresh start accounting and $0.7 million related to bankruptcy trustee fees.

During the prior year quarter, the Company recognized a benefit of $317.5 million related to a decrease in the fair value of preferred stock derivative.

Other income, net of $7.0 million in the current quarter was primarily due to government grants in Australia of $3.8 million, insurance proceeds of $2.6 million and a favorable interest adjustment to the Company's pension liability of $1.0 million, partially offset by net foreign exchange losses of $1.7 million. Other expense, net of $13.7 million in the prior year quarter was primarily due to net foreign exchange losses of $14.8 million and a favorable interest adjustment to the Company's pension liability of $1.2 million.

Income tax benefit was $19.1 million in the current quarter compared to $11.1 million in the prior year quarter due to variability of earnings in different jurisdictions and the impact of valuation allowances.

Liquidity and Capital Allocation

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $228.0 million of unrestricted cash and $56.1 million of remaining availability under its amended asset-based revolving credit facility (the "ABL Facility") for total liquidity of $284.1 million.

During the current quarter, the Company closed a private offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 6.875% senior secured notes due 2028 (the "6.875% Senior Notes"). The Company used a portion of the net proceeds from the offering of the 6.875% Senior Notes, together with cash on hand, to repay its secured equipment term loan with Macquarie Bank Limited, term loans with PK AirFinance S.à r.l. and to redeem its 7.750% Senior Notes.

In the current quarter, cash proceeds from dispositions of property and equipment were $1.4 million and purchases of property and equipment were $3.6 million, resulting in net (proceeds from)/purchases of property and equipment ("Net Capex") of $2.2 million. In the preceding quarter, cash proceeds from dispositions of property and equipment were $14.4 million and purchases of property and equipment were $3.9 million, resulting in Net Capex of $(10.5) million. See Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation for a reconciliation of Net Capex and Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national and independent offshore energy companies. Bristow provides commercial search and rescue ("SAR") services in several countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom ("U.K.") on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency ("MCA"). Additionally, the Company offers ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services.

Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guyana, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K. and the U.S.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements represent Bristow Group Inc.'s (the "Company") current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "project," or "continue," or other similar words. These statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, reflect management's current views with respect to future events and therefore are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. The Company's actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based that occur after the date hereof. Risks that may affect forward-looking statements include, but are not necessarily limited to, those relating to: the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic repercussions have resulted, and may continue to result, in a decrease in the price of and demand for oil, which has caused, and may continue to cause, a decrease in the demand for our services; expected cost synergies and other benefits of the merger (the "Merger") of the entity formerly known as Bristow Group Inc. ("Old Bristow") and Era Group Inc. ("Era") might not be realized within the expected time frames, might be less than projected or may not be realized at all; the ability to successfully integrate the operations, accounting and administrative functions of Era and Old Bristow; managing a significantly larger company than before the completion of the Merger; diversion of management time on issues related to integration of the companies; the increase in indebtedness as a result of the Merger; operating costs, customer loss and business disruption following the Merger, including, without limitation, difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees and customers, may be greater than expected; our reliance on a limited number of customers and the reduction of our customer base as a result of bankruptcies or consolidation; the possibility that we may be unable to maintain compliance with covenants in our financing agreements; fluctuations in worldwide prices of and demand for oil and natural gas; fluctuations in levels of oil and natural gas exploration, development and production activities; fluctuations in the demand for our services; the possibility that we may impair our long-lived assets, including goodwill, inventory, property and equipment and investments in unconsolidated affiliates; our ability to implement operational improvement efficiencies with the objective of rightsizing our global footprint and further reducing our cost structure; the possibility of significant changes in foreign exchange rates and controls, including as a result of the U.K. having exited from the European Union ("E.U.") ("Brexit"); the impact of continued uncertainty surrounding the effects Brexit will have on the British, E.U. and global economies and demand for oil and natural gas; potential effects of increased competition; the risk of future material weaknesses we may identify while we work to align policies, principles, and practices of the combined company following the Merger or any other failure by us to maintain effective internal controls; the possibility that we may be unable to re-deploy our aircraft to regions with greater demand; the possibility of changes in tax and other laws and regulations, and policies, including, without limitation, actions of the Biden Administration that impact oil and gas operations or favor renewable energy projects in the U.S.; the possibility that we may be unable to dispose of older aircraft through sales into the aftermarket; general economic conditions, including the capital and credit markets; the possibility that segments of our fleet may be grounded for extended periods of time or indefinitely; the existence of operating risks inherent in our business, including the possibility of declining safety performance; the possibility of political instability, war or acts of terrorism in any of the countries where we operate; the possibility that reductions in spending on aviation services by governmental agencies could lead to modifications of our search and rescue ("SAR") contract terms with the U.K. government, our contracts with the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement ("BSEE") or delays in receiving payments under such contracts; and our reliance on a limited number of helicopter manufacturers and suppliers. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements because the matters they describe are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond our control. Our forward-looking statements are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these matters or how they may affect us. We have included important factors in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, which we believe over time, could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ from the anticipated results, performance or achievements that are expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. You should consider all risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Proxy Statement and in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), all of which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

BRISTOW GROUP INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended





December 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Favorable/ (Unfavorable)

Successor

Revenue: (unaudited)







Operating revenue $ 300,275



$ 281,519



$ (18,756)

Reimbursable revenue 9,622



11,813



2,191

Total revenues 309,897



293,332



(16,565)













Costs and expenses:









Operating expense 227,031



218,295



8,736

Reimbursable expense 9,525



11,697



(2,172)

General and administrative 37,599



40,678



(3,079)

Merger-related costs 4,450



16,475



(12,025)

Restructuring costs 1,547



7,887



(6,340)

Depreciation and amortization 17,931



17,254



677

Total costs and expenses 298,083



312,286



(14,203)













Loss on impairment (53,249)



(1,182)



52,067

Gain (loss) on disposal of assets 1,951



(7,199)



(9,150)

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates, net 896



(440)



(1,336)

Operating loss (38,588)



(27,775)



10,813













Interest income 359



238



(121)

Interest expense (13,203)



(12,108)



1,095

Loss on extinguishment of debt (229)



(28,515)



(28,286)

Reorganization items, net 1,984



(407)



(2,391)

Other, net 5,864



7,037



1,173

Total other income (expense) (5,225)



(33,755)



(28,530)

Loss before benefit (expense) for income taxes (43,813)



(61,530)



(17,717)

Benefit (expense) for income taxes (13,447)



19,092



32,539

Net loss (57,260)



(42,438)



14,822

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 139



(152)



(291)

Net loss attributable to Bristow Group Inc $ (57,121)



$ (42,590)



$ 14,531













Basic loss per common share $ (1.97)



$ (1.47)





Diluted loss per common share $ (1.97)



$ (1.47)

















Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 28,944,908



28,946,945





Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 28,944,908



28,946,945

















EBITDA $ (12,679)



$ (32,168)





Adjusted EBITDA $ 49,604



$ 23,273





Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions $ 47,653



$ 30,472







BRISTOW GROUP INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended





March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Favorable/ (Unfavorable)

Successor

Revenue:









Operating revenue $ 274,403



$ 281,519



$ 7,116

Reimbursable revenue 10,436



11,813



1,377

Total revenues 284,839



293,332



8,493













Costs and expenses:









Operating expense 211,797



218,295



(6,498)

Reimbursable expense 9,976



11,697



(1,721)

General and administrative 39,620



40,678



(1,058)

Restructuring costs 204



7,887



(7,683)

Merger-related costs 6,012



16,475



(10,463)

Depreciation and amortization 16,312



17,254



(942)

Total costs and expenses 283,921



312,286



(28,365)













Loss on impairment (9,591)



(1,182)



8,409

Loss on disposal of assets (297)



(7,199)



(6,902)

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates, net 5,763



(440)



(6,203)

Operating loss (3,207)



(27,775)



(24,568)













Interest income 460



238



(222)

Interest expense (13,290)



(12,108)



1,182

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



(28,515)



(28,515)

Reorganization items, net (7,232)



(407)



6,825

Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability 317,455



—



(317,455)

Other income (expense), net (13,685)



7,037



20,722

Total other income (expense) 283,708



(33,755)



(317,463)

Income (loss) before benefit for income taxes 280,501



(61,530)



(342,031)

Benefit for income taxes 11,118



19,092



7,974

Net income (loss) 291,619



(42,438)



(334,057)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 121



(152)



(273)

Net income (loss) attributable to Bristow Group Inc $ 291,740



$ (42,590)



$ (334,330)













Basic loss per common share $ 24.59



$ (1.47)





Diluted loss per common share $ (1.26)



$ (1.47)

















Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic(1) 14,533,123



28,946,945





Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted(1) 14,533,123



28,946,945

















EBITDA $ 310,103



$ (32,168)





Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,166



$ 23,273





Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions $ 21,463



$ 30,472

























(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted, take into account the conversion ratio applied to Old Bristow shares upon close of the Merger.

BRISTOW GROUP INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Seven Months Ended October 31, 2019



Five Months Ended March 31, 2020



Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2020



Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

Favorable (Unfavorable)



Predecessor



Successor



Combined



Successor

Revenue:

























Operating revenue

$ 722,919





$ 467,725





$ 1,190,644





$ 1,139,024



$ (51,620)

Reimbursable revenue

34,304





18,038





52,342





39,038



(13,304)

Total revenues

757,223





485,763





1,242,986





1,178,062



(64,924)





























Costs and expense:

























Operating expense

569,840





370,637





940,477





851,173



89,304

Reimbursable expense

33,023





17,683





50,706





38,789



11,917

Pre-petition restructuring charges

13,476





—





13,476





—



13,476

General and administrative

88,392





64,960





153,352





153,270



82

Restructuring costs

4,539





227





4,766





25,773



(21,007)

Merger-related costs

—





6,330





6,330





42,842



(36,512)

Depreciation and amortization

70,864





28,238





99,102





70,078



29,024

Total costs and expenses

780,134





488,075





1,268,209





1,181,925



86,284





























Loss on impairment

(62,101)





(9,591)





(71,692)





(91,260)



(19,568)

Loss on disposal of assets

(3,768)





(451)





(4,219)





(8,199)



(3,980)

Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates, net

6,589





7,262





13,851





426



(13,425)

Operating loss

(82,191)





(5,092)





(87,283)





(102,896)



(15,613)





























Interest income

822





662





1,484





1,293



(191)

Interest expense

(128,658)





(22,964)





(151,622)





(51,259)



100,363

Loss on extinguishment of debt

—





—





—





(29,359)



(29,359)

Reorganization items, net

(617,973)





(7,232)





(625,205)





1,577



626,782

Loss on sale of subsidiaries

(55,883)





—





(55,883)





—



55,883

Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability

—





184,140





184,140





15,416



(168,724)

Bargain purchase gain

—





—





—





81,093



81,093

Other income (expense), net

(3,501)





(9,956)





(13,457)





27,495



40,952

Total other income (expense)

(805,193)





144,650





(660,543)





46,256



706,799

Income (loss) before benefit (expense) for income taxes

(887,384)





139,558





(747,826)





(56,640)



691,186

Benefit (expense) for income taxes

51,178





(482)





50,696





355



(50,341)

Net income (loss)

(836,206)





139,076





(697,130)





(56,285)



640,845

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(208)





152





(56)





191



247

Net income (loss) attributable to Bristow Group Inc

$ (836,414)





$ 139,228





$ (697,186)





$ (56,094)



$ 641,092





























Basic loss per common share

$ (23.29)





$ 20.11





NA(1)





$ 3.12





Diluted loss per common share

$ (23.29)





$ (1.51)





NA(1)





$ 2.32

































Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic(2)

35,918,916





5,641,320





NA(1)





24,601,168





Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted(2)

35,918,916





29,805,981





NA(1)





31,675,938

































EBITDA

$ (687,862)





$ 190,760





$ (497,102)





$ 64,697



$ 561,799

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 76,953





$ 45,503





$ 122,456





$ 168,932



$ 46,476

Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions

$ 80,721





$ 45,954





$ 126,675





$ 177,131



50,456













































(1) Weighted average common shares outstanding and loss per common share unavailable for "Combined" period due to the emergence from Chapter 11 Cases during this period.

(2) For the five months ended March 31, 2020, the weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted, take into account the conversion ratio applied to Old Bristow shares upon close of the Merger.

BRISTOW GROUP INC REVENUES BY LINE OF SERVICE (unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

December 31,

2020

March 31, 2021

Successor Oil and gas:









Europe Caspian $ 105,195



$ 93,383



$ 94,214

Americas 57,921



97,435



79,862

Africa 35,032



23,055



18,975

Asia Pacific 3,027



3,383



2,825

Total oil and gas 201,175



217,256



195,876

UK SAR Services 53,753



56,470



59,258

Fixed Wing Services 19,246



20,054



21,916

Other 229



6,495



4,469



$ 274,403



$ 300,275



$ 281,519



FLIGHT HOURS BY LINE OF SERVICE (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

December 31,

2020

March 31, 2021

Successor Oil and gas:









Europe Caspian 13,121



11,956



11,431

Americas 7,014



10,990



9,576

Africa 3,426



2,353



2,180

Asia Pacific 206



241



110

Total oil and gas 23,767



25,540



23,297

UK SAR Services 2,153



2,321



2,287

Fixed Wing Services 3,085



3,494



3,458



29,005



31,355



29,042



BRISTOW GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)

Successor

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 231,079



$ 199,121

Accounts receivable 215,620



180,683

Inventories 92,180



82,419

Assets held for sale 14,750



32,401

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 32,119



29,527

Total current assets 585,748



524,151

Investment in unconsolidated affiliates 37,530



110,058

Property and equipment 1,090,094



901,314

Accumulated depreciation (85,535)



(24,560)

Net property and equipment 1,004,559



876,754

Right-of-use assets 246,667



305,962

Other assets 117,766



128,336

Total assets $ 1,992,270



$ 1,945,261









LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 69,542



$ 52,110

Accrued liabilities 219,613



200,129

Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 15,965



45,739

Total current liabilities 305,120



297,978

Long-term debt, less current maturities 527,528



515,385

Preferred stock embedded derivative —



286,182

Deferred taxes 42,430



22,775

Long-term operating lease liabilities 167,718



224,595

Deferred credits and other liabilities 50,831



22,345

Total liabilities 1,093,627



1,369,260









Redeemable noncontrolling interests 1,572



—

Mezzanine equity —



149,785









Stockholders' investment





Common stock 303



1

Additional paid-in capital 687,715



295,897

Retained earnings 227,011



139,228

Treasury shares, at cost (10,501)



—

Accumulated other comprehensive income (6,915)



(8,641)

Total Bristow Group Inc. stockholders' investment 897,613



426,485

Noncontrolling interests (542)



(269)

Total stockholders' investment 897,071



426,216

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' investment $ 1,992,270



$ 1,945,261



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics

The Company's management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to assess the performance and operating results of its business. EBITDA is defined as Earnings before Interest expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted for certain special items that occurred during the reported period, as noted below. The Company includes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of its operating performance. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA is a recognized term under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"). Accordingly, they should not be used as an indicator of, or an alternative to, net income as a measure of operating performance. In addition, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of free cash flow available for management's discretionary use, as they do not consider certain cash requirements, such as debt service requirements. Because the definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similar measures) may vary among companies and industries, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands).



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Successor Net loss $ 291,619



$ (57,260)



(42,438)

Depreciation and amortization 16,312



17,931



17,254

Interest expense 13,290



13,203



12,108

Income tax (benefit) expense (11,118)



13,447



(19,092)

EBITDA $ 310,103



$ (12,679)



$ (32,168)

Special items (1) (288,937)



62,283



55,441

Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,166



$ 49,604



$ 23,273

(Gains) losses on asset dispositions, net 297



(1,951)



7,199

Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions $ 21,463



$ 47,653



$ 30,472



(1) Special items include the following:



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Successor Loss on impairment $ 9,591



$ 53,249



$ 1,182

PBH intangible amortization 5,478



5,641



3,964

Merger-related costs 6,012



4,450



16,475

Organizational restructuring costs 205



1,547



7,887

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



229



28,515

Government grants(2) —



(1,075)



(375)

Bankruptcy related costs 7,232



(1,758)



407

Insurance proceeds —



—



(2,614)

Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability (317,455)



—



—



$ (288,937)



$ 62,283



$ 55,441







(2) COVID-19 related government relief grants

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics

The following tables provide a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands).



Seven Months Ended October 31, 2019



Five Months Ended March 31, 2020



Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2020



Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

Predecessor



Successor



Combined



Successor Net loss $ (836,206)





$ 139,076





$ (697,130)





$ (56,285)

Depreciation and amortization 70,864





28,238





99,102





70,078

Interest expense 128,658





22,964





151,622





51,259

Income tax (benefit) expense (51,178)





482





(50,696)





(355)

EBITDA $ (687,862)





$ 190,760





$ (497,102)





$ 64,697

Special items (1) 764,815





(145,257)





619,558





104,235

Adjusted EBITDA $ 76,953





$ 45,503





$ 122,456





$ 168,932

(Gains) losses on asset dispositions, net 3,768





451





4,219





8,199

Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions $ 80,721





$ 45,954





$ 126,675





$ 177,131





(1) Special items include the following:





Seven Months Ended October 31, 2019



Five Months Ended March 31, 2020



Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2020



Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

Predecessor



Successor



Combined



Successor Loss on impairment $ 62,101





$ 9,591





$ 71,692





$ 91,260

Merger related costs —





6,330





6,330





42,842

Involuntary separation programs 4,538





228





4,766





25,773

PBH intangible amortization —





15,502





15,502





20,386

Early extinguishment of debt —





—





—





29,359

Post-petition reorganization items, net 617,973





7,232





625,205





(850)

Insurance proceeds —





—





—





(2,614)

Government grants(2) —





—





—





(5,412)

Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability —





(184,140)





(184,140)





(15,416)

Bargain purchase gain —





—





—





(81,093)

Loss on sale of subsidiaries 55,883





—





55,883





—

Pre-petition costs 13,476





—





13,476





—

H225 lease return 10,844





—





10,844





—



$ 764,815





$ (145,257)





$ 619,558





$ 104,235





(2) COVID-19 related government relief grants

Pro Forma Q4 FY20 Reconciliation

Pro Forma EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA reflect EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA of Old Bristow and Era Group Inc. before the Merger. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Pro Forma EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2020 (in thousands).





Old Bristow

Era Group Inc.

Pro Forma Net loss

$ 291,619



$ (7,289)



$ 284,330

Depreciation and amortization

16,312



9,507



25,819

Interest expense

13,290



3,439



16,729

Income tax benefit

(11,118)



(831)



(11,949)

EBITDA

$ 310,103



$ 4,826



$ 314,929

Special items (1)

(288,937)



4,425



(284,512)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 21,166



$ 9,251



$ 30,417

Gains on asset dispositions, net

297



34



331

Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions

$ 21,463



$ 9,285



$ 30,748





(1) Special items include the following:







Old Bristow

Era Group Inc.

Pro Forma Loss on impairment

$ 9,591



$ —



$ 9,591

Bankruptcy related costs

7,232



—



7,232

Merger-related costs

6,012



4,211



10,223

PBH intangible amortization

5,478



214



5,692

Organizational restructuring costs

205



—



205

Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability

(317,455)



—



(317,455)





$ (288,937)



4,425



$ (284,512)



Pro Forma LTM Reconciliation

Pro Forma EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA reflect EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA of Old Bristow and Era Group Inc. before the Merger for the period beginning April 1, 2020 through June 11, 2020, plus EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the post-Merger period through March 31, 2021. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Pro Forma EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021 (in thousands).





Old Bristow

Era Group Inc.

Legacy Era

Bristow Group Inc.

Pro Forma



April 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020

April 1, 2020 - June 11, 2020

June 12 - 30, 2020

July 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021

LTM March 31, 2021 Net income (loss)

$ 75,708



$ (18,059)



$ (4,305)



$ (127,689)



$ (74,345)

Depreciation and amortization

15,914



7,818



443



53,722



77,897

Interest expense

11,754



(402)



749



38,756



50,857

Income tax (benefit) expense

(3,798)



2,650



508



2,933



2,293

EBITDA

$ 99,578



$ (7,993)



$ (2,605)



$ (32,278)



$ 56,702

Special items (1)

(49,446)



13,743



2,502



151,176



117,975

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 50,132



$ 5,750



$ (103)



$ 118,898



$ 174,677

(Gains) losses on asset dispositions, net

(5,527)



141



5



13,721



8,340

Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions

$ 44,605



$ 5,891



$ (98)



$ 132,619



$ 183,017





(1) Special items include the following:







Old Bristow

Era Group Inc.

Legacy Era

Bristow Group Inc.

Pro Forma



April 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020

April 1, 2020 - June 11, 2020

June 12 - 30, 2020

July 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021

LTM March 31, 2021 Loss on impairments

$ 19,233



$ —



$ —



$ 72,027



$ 91,260

Merger-related costs

15,103



13,575



2,317



25,422



56,417

PBH intangible amortization

4,951



168



185



15,249



20,553

Bankruptcy related costs

250



—



—



(1,101)



(851)

Organizational restructuring costs

3,011



—



—



22,760



25,771

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

615



—



—



28,744



29,359

Government grants(2)

(1,760)



—



—



(3,651)



(5,411)

Bargain purchase gain

(75,433)



—



—



(5,660)



(81,093)

Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability

(15,416)



—



—



—



(15,416)

Insurance proceeds

—



—



—



(2,614)



(2,614)





$ (49,446)



$ 13,743



$ 2,502



$ 151,176



$ 117,975





(2) COVID-19 related government relief grants

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

Free Cash Flow represents the Company's net cash provided by operating activities plus proceeds from disposition of property and equipment, less expenditures related to purchases of property and equipment. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is Free Cash Flow adjusted to exclude professional services fees and other costs paid in relation to the Merger, fresh-start accounting and the Chapter 11 Cases. Management believes that the use of Adjusted Free Cash Flow is meaningful as it measures the Company's ability to generate cash from its business after excluding cash payments for special items. Management uses this information as an analytical indicator to assess the Company's liquidity and performance. However, investors should note numerous methods may exist for calculating a company's free cash flow. As a result, the method used by management to calculate Adjusted Free Cash Flow may differ from the methods used by other companies to calculate their free cash flow.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (in thousands).



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Successor Net cash provided by operating activities $ 25,078



$ 36,776

Plus: Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment 14,361



1,381

Less: Purchases of property and equipment (3,860)



(3,612)

Free Cash Flow $ 35,579



$ 34,545

Plus: Organizational restructuring costs 1,547



1,939

Plus: Merger-related costs 1,247



18,827

Less: Government grants (1,075)



(375)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 37,298



$ 54,936

Net (proceeds from)/purchases of property and equipment ("Net Capex") (10,501)



2,231

Adjusted Free Cash Flow excluding Net Capex $ 26,797



$ 57,167



BRISTOW GROUP INC FLEET COUNT (unaudited)



Number of Aircraft







Type

Owned Aircraft

Leased Aircraft

Aircraft Held For Sale

Consolidated Aircraft

Max Pass Capacity

Average

Age

(years)(1) Heavy Helicopters:























S-92

35



28



—



63



19



12

S-92 U.K. SAR

3



7



—



10



19



7

H225

—



—



2



2



19



10

AW189

6



1



—



7



16



6

AW189 U.K. SAR

11



—



—



11



16



5





55



36



2



93









Medium Helicopters:























AW139

52



7



—



59



12



10

S-76 C+/C++

21



—



—



21



12



13

S-76D

8



—



2



10



12



7

B212

3



—



—



3



12



39





84



7



2



93









Light—Twin Engine Helicopters:























AW109

6



—



—



6



7



15

EC135

10



—



—



10



6



12

BO105

2



—



—



2



4



35





18



—



—



18









Light—Single Engine Helicopters:























AS350

17



—



—



17



4



23

AW119

13



—



—



13



7



14





30



—



—



30



































Total Helicopters

187



43



4



234







12

Fixed wing

7



4



—



11









UAV

—



2



—



2









Total Fleet

194



49



4



247













(1) Reflects the average age of helicopters that are owned.

The chart below presents the number of aircraft in our fleet and their distribution among the regions in which we operate as of March 31, 2021 and the percentage of operating revenue that each of our regions provided during the current quarter.





Percentage of Current Quarter Operating Revenue



























UAV

Fixed Wing







Heavy

Medium

Light Twin

Light Single Total Europe Caspian

55 %

63



12



—



4



2



—



81

Americas

29 %

23



59



18



26



—



—



126

Africa

9 %

7



20



—



—



—



2



29

Asia Pacific

7 %

—



2



—



—



—



9



11

Total

100 %

93



93



18



30



2



11



247



