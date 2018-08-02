Bristow Group To Present At The 2018 Barclays CEO Energy - Power Conference

HOUSTON, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE : BRS ) announced today that it will be presenting at the Barclays CEO Energy – Power Conference to be held in New York City on September 4 – 6, 2018.

Jonathan Baliff, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Don Miller, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 5, at 9:05 a.m. Eastern Time (8:05 a.m. Central Time). A live broadcast of the presentation and the accompanying slides will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Bristow Group website at www.bristowgroup.com and will be archived there for approximately 90 days.

ABOUT BRISTOW GROUP INC.



Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global industrial aviation services provider offering helicopter transportation, search and rescue (SAR) and aircraft support services, including maintenance, to government and civil organizations worldwide. Bristow has major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, and in most of the other major offshore oil and gas producing regions of the world, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Russia and Trinidad. Bristow provides SAR services to the private sector worldwide and to the public sector for all of the U.K. on behalf of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. For more information, visit bristowgroup.com.

Contact:



Linda McNeill



Investor Relations



(713) 267-7622

SOURCE Bristow Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bristowgroup.com

