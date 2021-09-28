Bristow Group to Present at the 2021 Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference

HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL), the global leader in innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions, will present a virtual presentation at the Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference on October 5, 2021.

Bristow's President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Bradshaw and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Whalen are scheduled to present on October 5, 2021 at 9 a.m. ET and participate in investor meetings throughout the day.

The accompanying investor presentation will be available on October 5, 2021 on the investor section of Bristow's website at www.bristowgroup.com.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national and independent energy companies. Bristow provides commercial search and rescue (SAR) services in several countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom (U.K.) on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency. Additionally, the Company also offers fixed wing transportation and other aviation related solutions. Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guyana, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K. and the United States. To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com .

SOURCE Bristow Group

Related Links

http://www.bristowgroup.com

