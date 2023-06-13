Bristow Group to Present at the 2023 J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference and Plans to Issue 2024 Financial Outlook

HOUSTON, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL), the global leader in innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions, today announced it will present at the 2023 J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, where it will also issue select financial guidance for 2024.

Bristow's President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Bradshaw is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET and participate in investor meetings throughout the day.

The accompanying investor presentation, inclusive of select 2024 financial guidance, will be available on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, on the investor section of Bristow's website at www.bristowgroup.com.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of offshore energy companies and government entities. The Company's aviation services include personnel transportation, search and rescue ("SAR"), medevac, fixed-wing transportation, unmanned systems and ad hoc helicopter services.

Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, Guyana, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the United Kingdom ("U.K.") and the United States ("U.S."). To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com.

