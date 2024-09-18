Bristow Group to Present at the 32nd Annual Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference

News provided by

Bristow Group

Sep 18, 2024, 16:30 ET

HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL), the global leader in innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions, today announced its President and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Bradshaw, will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the conference on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at 9:20 a.m. MT (11:20 a.m. CT) and participate in investor meetings throughout the day.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of offshore energy companies and government entities. The Company's aviation services include personnel transportation, search and rescue ("SAR"), medevac, fixed-wing transportation, uncrewed air systems and ad hoc helicopter services.

Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, India, Ireland, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the UK, and the U.S. To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com.

Investors
Bristow Group Inc.
Jennifer Whalen
[email protected]

Media
Bristow Group Inc.
Adam Morgan
[email protected] 

SOURCE Bristow Group

