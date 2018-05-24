Bristow Secures Three-year Contract Extension in Norwich

Under the three-year extension, Bristow will provide world-class performance coupled with a tailored aviation solution to meet its client's specific needs in support of their operations offshore Norwich. By leveraging its diverse fleet of aircraft, Bristow plans to support the operations seven days a week from its Norwich base utilizing up to five existing Leonardo AW139s and dedicated back-up support. This increases Bristow's aircraft support from three to up to five operational AW139s compared to its current contract with Perenco.

"This extension is a direct result of Bristow's continued commitment to safety and excellence in service for our clients. We recognize Perenco placed its trust in Bristow to continue to transport its most precious assets – its people – and we look forward to continuing to deliver on our promise," said Jonathan Baliff, President & CEO, Bristow Group. "Bristow is bringing new and innovative ways of doing business to provide cost-effective solutions and best-in-class service while continuing our tradition of outstanding safety and performance for our clients worldwide."

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the world's leading industrial aviation service provider offering helicopter transportation, search and rescue (SAR) and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations worldwide. Bristow's strategically located global fleet supports operations in the North Sea, Nigeria and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; as well as in most of the other major offshore oil and gas producing regions of the world, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Russia and Trinidad. Bristow provides SAR services to the private sector worldwide and to the public sector for all of the U.K. on behalf of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com.

