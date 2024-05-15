Bristow Unveils Sustainability Achievements in Latest Report

Rescued 523 people during 2,596 missions by our UK Search and Rescue (SAR) team

Achieved compliance with internationally recognized benchmarks for sustainability reporting by adhering to Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards

Continued success in Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) initiatives

Completed ISO 27001 certification in two key regions with plans to extend globally

Bolstered commitment to protecting human rights by implementing a new Human Rights Framework and management system

HOUSTON, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL) announced today the release of its third annual Sustainability Report, which underscores Bristow's ongoing commitment to responsible growth and sustainable practices, as well as aligning with internationally recognized frameworks and standards to offer stakeholders a transparent view of the Company's efforts.

"Our core mission remains focused on providing exceptional service and maintaining the safety standards our customers have trusted for over 75 years," said Bristow President and CEO Chris Bradshaw. "Our overall sustainability goal is to minimize our environmental footprint and maintain the resilience of our operations and competitive advantage, which we accomplish through an inclusive workforce and active employee outreach in the places we work and call home."

This year's report highlights Bristow's updates to its materiality assessment, ensuring that the Company's sustainability efforts remain aligned with stakeholder expectations as well as the most relevant areas of potential impact.

Bristow achieved a 50 percent reduction in Lost Work Cases and a 39 percent decrease in Total Recordable Incident Rate in 2023, compared to the previous year, reaffirming the Company's commitment to safety as its #1 core value and highest operational priority.

Bristow is also making significant strides in AAM. In 2023, the Company added a new strategic partner bringing the total number of leading AAM manufacturers to eight. Bristow continues helping to pioneer the development and certification of aircraft powered by electric and hybrid propulsion technologies that will reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

"We offer decades of extensive experience that place us at the forefront of the AAM industry contributing critical safety, operations, certification, and logistics expertise. Together with our partner, BETA Technologies, we completed the first ever electric aircraft flight in the state of Louisiana marking a significant milestone," Bradshaw added.

Bristow also reinforced its dedication to ethical business practices and human rights with the creation of a Human Rights Framework and a comprehensive Human Rights Policy. These initiatives not only strengthen the Company's commitment to global standards but also set the stage for enhanced oversight.

This commitment to excellence extends to Bristow's governance, as evidenced by the addition of Shefali Shah as a new independent member of the Board of Directors. Her extensive industry insight enriches Bristow's strategic deliberations and helps guide the Company forward.

Bristow's full 2023 Sustainability Report is available on the Company's website at https://www.bristowgroup.com/sustainability-report-2023.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of offshore energy companies and government entities. The Company's aviation services include personnel transportation, search and rescue ("SAR"), medevac, fixed-wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad hoc helicopter services.

Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, India, Ireland, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the UK and the U.S.

