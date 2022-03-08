BRITA® TO DELIVER LEAD-FILTERING PRODUCT TO UP TO 1,500 CHILD CARE CENTERS NATIONWIDE WITH LAUNCH OF "BRITA WATER CARE FOR DAYCARES" PROGRAM

OAKLAND, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brita®, the leader in at-home water filtration products for over 30 years, will supply free lead-filtering pitchers to up to 1,500 daycare centers across the country through the "Brita Water Care for Daycares" program, providing peace of mind when it comes to the quality of their water and the wellbeing of children in their care.

Lead consumption presents a significant health risk, especially to children2, and the most common source of lead in drinking water is through faucets, lead pipes and plumbing fixtures3. Beginning in 2024, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will require that all schools and childcare facilities in the US be tested for lead in drinking water4.

While this is a major step in the right direction, there's still a multi-year gap before this regulation is enforced, leaving vulnerable children in regions where lead is found in drinking water at continued risk for lead poisoning. Brita's Water Care for Daycares program is a necessary and viable solution that can give daycare staff and parents peace of mind, whether or not lead has been detected.

Brita's Water Care for Daycares Program

Beginning today, daycare centers across the country can access a digital application form at brita.com/daycare, where they will submit basic information to qualify for a free lead-filtering pitcher and filter. Up to 1,500 eligible daycares will receive the 10-cup capacity Monterey Water Pitcher with Longlast+ Filter, which removes 99% of lead5 in tap water and is the longest-lasting pitcher [or pour through] filter on the market, filtering for up to six months or 120 gallons.*

"The past couple years have been incredibly challenging across industries, and daycare facilities have been far from immune to the impact of COVID-19 when it comes to safety concerns, staff shortages and increased operating costs," said Brita's Senior Director of Marketing, Lauren Kahn. "It's a crucial time to support childcare facilities and help ensure one of our most vulnerable populations is protected. The Brita Water Care for Daycares program is a resource for quality drinking water without the unnecessary reliance on environmentally destructive single-use plastic bottled water."

To amplify their message, Brita has joined forces with activist Erin Brockovich to spread the word about concerns of lead-contaminated water in daycares and how Brita is stepping in to help. Brockovich is most known for her work in a California community where she helped bring justice to consumers after their water was polluted by a large corporation. Her efforts were immortalized in the award-winning movie, ERIN BROCKOVICH, and Brockovich has since become renowned for supporting important environmental causes worldwide.

"I've been in the trenches, joining communities and teaching them how to fight against seemingly insurmountable odds for almost 30 years," said Brockovich. "I look forward to working with Brita to not only bring awareness, but also a sustainable solution to this issue that affects families and childcare centers nationwide."

Brita's Commitment to Clean Water for All

Brita's ultimate goal is to ensure clean water is available for all people and to eliminate reliance on single-use plastic in a nation that uses 2,000 single-use plastic bottles per second, the majority of which end up in oceans6. This includes:

Replacing 20 billion single-use plastic bottles a year by 2030.

Reducing plastic waste in our oceans. In 2021, Brita partnered with Parley to protect our oceans and is working to intercept the equivalent of more than 90 million plastic bottles from our beaches and coastlines.**

Providing one million people in vulnerable U.S. communities access to clean water by 2030.

Working to eliminate environmental injustices, which disproportionately impact impoverished minority communities. This initiative is another step closer to this goal, as a recent study found that black children living below the U.S. federal poverty level are four times as likely to have elevated levels of lead in their blood (compared to low income white or Hispanic children).7

Eligible daycare centers can visit brita.com/daycare to apply to receive lead-filtering pitchers by May 31, or while supplies last, whichever is earlier. Daycare centers will not be required to test their water prior to receiving the free Brita system. If the facility is concerned with their water, Brita is here to help.

About Brita

Brita® markets a variety of products, including water pitchers, faucet filters and reusable filter bottles, with the goal of making water better for people and the planet. By providing a variety of water filtration resources, Brita enables consumers to choose better water today for a better future together. For more information, go to Brita.com .

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with about 8,800 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2020 sales of $6.7 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags and wraps; Kingsford® grilling products; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; and RenewLife®, Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality Calm™, NeoCell® and Stop Aging Now® vitamins, minerals and supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. More than 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, listed No. 1 on the 2020 Axios Harris Poll 100 reputation rankings and included on the Barron's 2021 100 Most Sustainable Companies list, 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and the Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed more than $25 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com, including the Good Growth blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

