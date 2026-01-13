Britannica Studio: The AI Workspace Teachers Can Actually Trust

Content is drawn from company's reliable and thoroughly vetted sources

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Britannica Education today announced Britannica Studio, a teacher-first artificial-intelligence workspace that helps educators quickly turn Britannica's verified, standards-aligned content into classroom-ready materials without sacrificing accuracy, rigor or time.

AI Teachers Can Trust, Built for the Way They Work

Britannica Studio arrives at a time when schools are racing to integrate AI into classrooms, and many educators are wondering if they can trust the results they get. The problem is that most AI tools pull content from unvetted or unverified internet sources. Britannica Studio avoids the problem by drawing from Britannica's fact-checked knowledge base, ensuring that results are grounded in facts, not guesswork. Each output comes with clearly linked sources, informing teachers about where information comes from and giving them the peace of mind that what they're sharing with students is accurate and reliable.

"AI should amplify teachers' expertise, not add to their workload," said Joan Jacobsen, chief product officer at Britannica Education. "Studio saves teachers hours of prep time while ensuring every piece of content, every quiz, passage and activity meets the same rigorous standards educators have trusted from Britannica for generations."

With Britannica Studio, teachers can

save hours creating differentiated resources grounded in verified information.

build quizzes, leveled texts, vocabulary lists, and more, all connected to trusted Britannica sources.

adapt materials for every learner without losing key ideas or instructional rigor.

move from idea to instruction in minutes, with tools designed to match the needs of all classrooms.

For schools and districts, Studio delivers a measurable return on investment: faster lesson preparation, consistent instructional quality, and AI use that models responsible technology integration.

Expanding the Ecosystem of Trusted AI

Studio joins Britannica Education's growing suite of responsible AI innovations, including ASK Britannica, an AI-powered research companion built within the Britannica School and Britannica Academic platforms.

ASK Britannica helps students safely explore topics, ask natural-language questions, and receive concise, grade-appropriate summaries, all drawn directly from Britannica's verified articles. It's efficient, transparent and designed to strengthen information and AI literacy.

Responsible AI, Powered by People

Both Britannica Studio and ASK Britannica are grounded in Britannica's editorial integrity and designed in alignment with the U.S. Department of Education's AI in Education priorities, including promoting responsible use, enhancing classroom efficiency, supporting personalization and empowering educators.

"We're proud to be setting a higher standard for educational AI," Jacobsen added. "This is just the beginning for Studio. We're continuing to evolve and can't wait to share even more ways it will continue to support teachers to inspire every learner."

About Britannica Education

Backed by a history of more than 250 years, Britannica Education, a division of Encyclopaedia Britannica, Inc., is a global leader in digital educational technology and content. We partner with educators, school districts, libraries, ministries and media companies worldwide to inspire student curiosity and provide trusted, comprehensive resources to meet evolving teaching and learning needs.

