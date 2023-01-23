Britannical London Launches a Circular Fashion Initiative for a Sustainable Future in the Childrenswear Industry

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury children's coat brand, Britannical London, is today launching a circular fashion initiative on its website, aimed at prolonging the life of its pieces and rewarding its customers for supporting sustainability.

Britannical London's popular Chelsea coat. The Britannical London classic, Marylebone pea coat.

The Re:Coat Project, a not-for-profit scheme devised by the brand's founder, Rachael Attwood Hamard, offers online customers the chance to return their child's worn purchases in exchange for 'green vouchers' that can be put towards future purchases. The coats that are returned are then reconditioned and offered for sale at a small proportion of the original ticket price, giving them a second (or third) life and giving broader access to the brands luxury items.

Speaking of the inspiration behind the Re:Coat project, Attwood Hamard states, "There is a lot of talk about sustainability in the fashion industry, but it is now time for brands to put their money where their mouth is. Britannical London's circular initiative is about our commitment, as an ethical and sustainable brand, to minimise waste, maximise the life-span of our garments, and help cultivate a fashion culture that prioritises the environment."

A pilot run of the Re:Coat Project proved a success, with most pre-loved luxury coats being re-homed to new customers within the space of a day and long-standing customers voicing their enthusiasm for the waste-free circular scheme.

Britannical London plans to roll out the scheme across all its product lines and among its international stockists in the near future.

With this new initiative, Britannical London's sustainability and ethical agenda will comprise its commitment to:

using sustainable, natural, and off-set materials in its collections;

ensuring the maximum longevity of its garments;

sourcing supplies locally and supporting local communities with its buying choices;

paying a living wage to all employees;

shunning plastic and using recycled cartons in its packaging;

facilitating circularity and a 'zero waste' ethos via the Re:Coat initiative and engaging customers in its sustainability journey.

About: Britannical London is an award-winning luxury childrenswear brand that specialises in finely tailored coats. It makes all its heirloom-quality pieces in London, using premium sustainable fabrics. Craftsmanship and community are key to Britannical London and it has a heritage in London tailoring dating back to the Victorian era.

