BRITAX® AMERICAS DEBUTS FIRST ROTATING CAR SEAT AT CHICAGO AUTO SHOW

Designed to elevate the parent-loved rotating car seat category, the Galaxy360™ combines effortless rotation with enhanced stability and intuitive use. The seat turns smoothly, a full 360 degrees with one hand, thanks to the Britax-exclusive SwivelSmooth™ steel ring, while a secure, one-piece design means that the seat and base stay connected at all times. Built to grow with children through rear- and forward-facing stages, the Galaxy360 offers an extended rear-facing capacity up to 50 lbs, along with trusted safety features including high-strength steel in the base and an integrated anti-rebound panel.

"It's incredibly meaningful and a point of personal pride to see Britax expand our portfolio with the Galaxy360™ rotating convertible car seat, especially as we celebrate 60 years of manufacturing car seats," said Nancy Heaton, President, Commercial Americas at Britax. "Debuting it here at the Chicago Auto Show makes this moment even more special. This category expansion helps us meet families where they are today, with smarter design and uncompromising safety."

The Galaxy360™ is designed to simplify installation, featuring an auto-opening design, QuickStand™ seat prop that holds the seat up and out of the way, and ClickTight® technology that automatically tightens and locks the seat belt for a confident installation in seconds. Designed to reduce common installation mistakes, Galaxy360™ also includes a built-in tether indicator that helps caregivers confirm proper tether use from the start - eliminating the need to remember to attach it later. The tether can be used in both rear- and forward-facing modes to support best practice.

Early research feedback has praised Galaxy360 for its intuitive design and consumer-friendly features, reinforcing Britax's continued focus on innovation that supports modern families. From proper-use indicators and easy-clean shell surfaces to washer- and dryer-friendly, naturally flame-retardant fabrics in modern, neutral tones – every detail is intended to simplify daily use without compromising comfort or safety.

Britax x Chicago Auto Show Family Zone

Britax invites Chicago Auto Show attendees to visit the Britax booth (FZ06) in the Family Zone during Opening Weekend (Feb. 7–8) to experience Galaxy360™ up close. Families can take part in live, expert-led car seat demonstrations, connect one-on-one with certified child passenger safety experts, and learn practical tips for choosing and installing the right car seat with confidence.

Throughout the weekend, the Britax booth will also feature interactive, kid-friendly activities, giveaway moments, and hands-on opportunities designed to make car seat education engaging and approachable for the whole family.

Live Galaxy360 Demo Schedule – Family Zone:

Saturday, Feb. 7 : 12 PM, 2 PM, 4 PM, 7 PM

: 12 PM, 2 PM, 4 PM, 7 PM Sunday, Feb. 8: 11 AM, 12:30 PM, 1:30 PM

The Britax Galaxy360™ slim rotating convertible car seat will be available beginning early March 2026 at us.britax.com and select retailers.

For more information, visit us.britax.com or follow @BritaxUS on Instagram and Facebook.

About Britax

Established in Britain in 1938, the Britax journey has been one of safety innovations – from pioneering adult seat belts to introducing our first child car seat in 1966. Since then, we have been guided by our steadfast mission of "Protecting What Matters Most," and we uphold this commitment by providing secure, comfortable, and easy-to-use child mobility solutions worldwide. We take pride in being a part of families' lives, knowing that our products not only help ensure safe travels but also create lasting memories. For a closer look, visit us.britax.com or follow the brand on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BritaxUS/) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/britaxus).

