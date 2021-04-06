BRITE Discovery Appoints Stephen D. Whetstone, Esq. as New CEO

BOSTON and NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BRITE GmbH and wholly owned U.S. subsidiary BRITE Discovery, LLC (together, BRITE), an enterprise data and discovery management software company, today announced that Stephen D. Whetstone, Esq. has joined as its global CEO. He will assume day-to-day leadership of the company and will also join BRITE's Board of Directors.

BRITE GmbH and wholly owned U.S. subsidiary BRITE Discovery, LLC (together, BRITE), an enterprise data and discovery management software company, today announced that Stephen D. Whetstone, Esq. has joined as its global CEO.

During his 30 years in the legal, business, government, and technology arenas, Whetstone has supported and counseled hundreds of Global 1000 companies, Am Law 100 firms, and government agencies on their most complex data management, discovery, and litigation challenges. Most recently, Whetstone was a member of the executive leadership team at Stroz Friedberg LLC, a specialized global risk management and investigations firm. While there, Whetstone was responsible for the turnaround and rapid growth of the firm's global data discovery practice, which fueled the firm's successful acquisition by Aon plc.

Prior to joining Stroz Friedberg/Aon, Whetstone held executive leadership positions at Pitney Bowes Management Services and Iron Mountain/Stratify where he was responsible for $100M+ data discovery, processing, and management businesses. Whetstone also led Iron Mountain's global records and information management (RIM) consulting practice.

BRITE co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Johnny Petersen said, "Whetstone has vast experience leading successful data-driven businesses across Europe, the U.S., and elsewhere; he understands the subtle differences in business cultures, the conflicting legal and regulatory frameworks, and the mounting data discovery challenges everywhere." Petersen added, "We founded BRITE determined to change the ad hoc, wasteful way that most companies, outside counsel, and third-party providers approach data discovery, and Whetstone has long-advocated for the same paradigm shift … we agree it's time for businesses to get BRITE."

Whetstone has vast experience leading successful data-driven businesses across Europe, the U.S., and elsewhere; he understands the subtle differences in business cultures, the conflicting legal and regulatory frameworks, and the mounting data discovery challenges everywhere."

Whetstone has devoted the past 30 years of his career to pursuing the truth in whatever form it takes. He has the distinction of being recognized as the first partner of an Am Law 100 firm to make the leap from traditional law firm practice to join and lead a top-tier legal technology provider.

"Today, organizations know the faster they find their critical data the better, but most lack the tools, expertise, repeatable processes or budget to do it," said Whetstone. "BRITE attacks the source of the problem head-on, enabling clients to identify and track vital information safely from within or outside their own firewalls, slashing data volumes and saving huge amounts of money," Whetstone explained. "Best of all, BRITE is always at your fingertips so you can monitor, manage and measure your team's efforts in real time — whether working from home, the office or on the road, or just checking in from the beach, slopes or a ball game."

Whetstone's legal career started as an attorney at Skadden, where he focused on securities class action work, as well as hard copy and early electronic document review. He was also a litigator, trial attorney, and equity partner at Testa Hurwitz for 11 years, representing clients in securities class actions, government and internal investigations, and other complex litigations, trials and arbitrations. Prior to attending law school, Whetstone was chief of staff to former state senator and U.S. Congressman John W. Olver.

About BRITE GmbH and BRITE Discovery, LLC

Co-founded in 2015, BRITE is an emerging leader in global enterprise data management and discovery. Working at the intersection of technology and legal and regulatory governance, the company is driven by a core purpose: to provide an easy-to-access and use, single center of truth so clients can efficiently, defensibly, and confidently manage their data, risk, and transactional business needs. With offices in Basel, Switzerland, and Boston, Massachusetts, and system integration and support partners around the world, BRITE helps clients find and follow their data wherever it goes at a fraction of the cost of traditional approaches. Learn more at www.britediscovery.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

BRITE Discovery

Maribel Rivera

[email protected]

+1.347.871.6632

Related Images

rite-discovery-appoints-stephen-d.png

RITE Discovery Appoints Stephen D. Whetstone, Esq. as New CEO

BRITE GmbH and wholly owned U.S. subsidiary BRITE Discovery, LLC (together, BRITE), an enterprise data and discovery management software company, today announced that Stephen D. Whetstone, Esq. has joined as its global CEO.

SOURCE BRITE Discovery

Related Links

http://www.britediscovery.com

