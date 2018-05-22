Brite Semiconductor Joins SiFive's DesignShare Program

The partnership enables Brite Semiconductor to offer DDR IP, which complies with DDR2/3/4 and LPDDR2/3/4, up to 2667MT/s. Brite Semiconductor's DDR technology will make it easier for SiFive customers to speed data transfer rates on their RISC-V based SoCs within a reduced power envelope. Brite Semiconductor's proven silicon will not only lower costs to designers, but also enable them to shorten production time.

"Brite is committed to promote innovation in ASIC business through collaboration and ecosystem development," said Thomas Xu, CEO of Brite Semiconductor. "The demand for open-source hardware is increasing, and DesignShare offered by SiFive is a great platform to provide designers access to what they want."

The availability of Brite Semiconductor's DDR IP through the DesignShare program shortens the time to market and removes common barriers to entry that have historically blocked smaller companies from developing custom silicon. Companies like SiFive, Brite Semiconductor and other ecosystem partners provide low- or no-cost IP to emerging companies, reducing the upfront engineering costs required to bring a custom chip design to realization.

"Brite Semiconductor's DDR IP makes it simpler for engineers to use RISC-V in their future designs." said Shafy Eltoukhy, vice president of operations and head of DesignShare for SiFive. "We're excited to see the innovations stemming from our DesignShare ecosystem."

Since DesignShare launched in 2017, the program has grown to include a wide range of IP solutions, from debug and trace technology to embedded memory and reconfigurable FPGA. For more information on DesignShare and to see the complete list of technologies, visit www.sifive.com/designshare.

About SiFive

SiFive is the leading provider of market-ready processor core IP based on the RISC-V instruction set architecture. Led by a team of industry veterans and founded by the inventors of RISC-V, SiFive helps SoC designers reduce time-to-market and realize cost savings with customized, open-architecture processor cores, and democratizes access to optimized silicon by enabling system designers to build customized RISC-V based semiconductors. SiFive is located in Silicon Valley and has venture backing from Sutter Hill Ventures, Spark Capital, Osage University Partners and Chengwei Capital, along with strategic partners Huami, SK Telecom and Western Digital. For more information, visit www.sifive.com.

About Brite Semiconductor

Brite Semiconductor is a world-leading ASIC design solution provider and DDR controller/PHY provider, targeting at ULSI ASIC/SoC chip design on SMIC process technologies and turn-Key solutions. Brite Semiconductor provides flexible one-stop services from RTL/netlist to chip delivery, seamless, cost effective, and low-risk solutions to customers. Brite Semiconductor was founded in 2008 by venture capital firms from China and abroad, and invested by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) as a strategic partner in 2010. Headquarter in Shanghai, Brite has offices in Beijing, Hefei, US, Europe, Japan and Taiwan.

For more information, please visit www.britesemi.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brite-semiconductor-joins-sifives-designshare-program-300646266.html

SOURCE SiFive

Related Links

http://www.sifive.com

