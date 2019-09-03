Brite Systems Advances as Salesforce Silver Consulting Partner

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brite Systems holds a strong presence in Indianapolis as a Salesforce implementation firm. They pride themselves on their ability to create strategic cloud solutions for their clients. Brite Systems is thrilled to announce they have officially been named a Salesforce Silver Consulting Partner.

"It's a pleasure to be recognized for our efforts by Salesforce. I am immensely grateful for the dedication of our team and their contributions toward this advancement," says Brite Systems CEO, Jay Fernando.

The Salesforce Silver Consultant Partnership requires a company to meet several milestones to demonstrate they are qualified to represent Salesforce as a preferred partner. These requirements include client engagement, employee expertise, and high customer satisfaction.

Brite Systems has proven its expertise through its highly skilled staff, of which 13 team members now hold at least one Salesforce certification reaching a total of 53 certifications. Brite Systems not only focuses on hiring and growing expert talent, but also on creating quality relationships among staff as well as with clients. Brite Systems' clients agree as demonstrated by their high customer satisfaction score of 10 on Salesforce's 10-point scale.

"It is our goal at Brite Systems to simplify our clients' problems with innovative solutions and to deliver those solutions in a timely manner to enable our clients to reach their goals. Our clients trust Brite Systems' team to always be on their SIDE (Simplify, Innovate, Deliver and Enable)," added Jay Fernando. "We look forward to continually impacting the lives of those within our customer community."

Brite Systems is making tremendous contributions to the local Indianapolis tech community with solutions reaching nationwide. Within the past few months, Brite Systems has implemented several successful Salesforce-based solutions, including The Propshop, an online product catalog for U.S. Health and Human Services. As a newly recognized Silver Partner, Brite Systems looks forward to the continued growth of its company and employees, allowing them to drive the success of their customers.

About Brite Systems

Brite Systems has been successfully implementing solutions for the private and public sector since 2006. Brite Systems is a Salesforce Certified Silver Consulting Partner and has modernized technology for a variety of agencies and organizations. Brite Systems confidently brings the right people, customized approach, and successful track record to each opportunity.

Contact Brite Systems at 317.222.1977, email info@britesys.com, or visit www.britesys.com

