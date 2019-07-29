Brite Systems Launches Solution for U.S. Health and Human Services

INDIANAPOLIS, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brite Systems, a technology company specializing in Salesforce implementation and application development, was awarded a contract by U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) on January 4, 2019.

HHS needed a cloud-based system to convert their legacy inventory management system into a web-based catalog. Brite Systems proposed an online product catalog, The Propshop, on the Salesforce Lightning platform, to maximize utilization of government assets. Brite Systems' highly skilled project team launched the solution on May 24, 2019.

The Propshop is within the OneView Portal, an initiative to implement new technology for increased effectiveness of HHS employees and practices. The Propshop is providing HHS with a user-friendly system allowing employees to shop inventory items, place orders, and receive notifications of fulfillment of their requests. The modernization will lead to HHS realizing their goal of improving the process of employees acquiring the necessary assets across the continental United States.

Jacob Michael, Branch Chief of Supply Chain Management for the Program Support Center of HHS served as the Project Sponsor and said, "Brite Systems was an excellent partner to work with over the last few months. They came up with an economical but effective solution to our need for a web portal that converted our inventory management system into a web-based catalog. HHS was very pleased with the results, and the staff at Brite Systems was very professional and attentive."

Partnering with HHS, Brite Systems was able to integrate The Propshop with the existing inventory management system to provide the ideal technology solution – a user-friendly online catalog of available government assets. Brite Systems was thoroughly committed to understanding business processes and technical constraints to ensure the project's success. The implementation of the Salesforce solution will contribute to agency-wide employee satisfaction and the efficient distribution of property.

About Brite Systems

Brite Systems has been successfully implementing solutions for the private and public sector since 2006. Brite Systems is a Salesforce Certified implementation partner and has partnered with a variety of agencies and organizations to modernize their technology. The Brite project team has more than 30 years of combined Salesforce experience across 16 enterprise system configuration and implementation efforts. Brite Systems confidently brings the right people, customized approach, and commitment to success to each opportunity.

