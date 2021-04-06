BriteBrush™ Enhances Award-Winning Smart Toothbrush Line with Elmo as Kids' New Brushing Buddy

"We believe BriteBrush is the first innovation to make brushing teeth as much fun for kids as toys and games," said Scott Flynn, Chief Fun Monster at PlayMonster. "BriteBrush's propriety sensors recognize brushing patterns and provide real-time coaching with music and games to create an engaging experience kids actually look forward to twice a day."

With Elmo as their brushing coach, kids can learn how to properly brush their teeth while having a blast playing games and earning star rewards within the toothbrush, for immediate feedback after brushing. Of course, Elmo will have them singing and humming along to his famous Brushy Brush song.

BriteBrush features modern oral care technology with no apps or mobile devices needed. It contains proprietary technology that actually senses brushing technique and encourages kids (with music and fun coaching) to brush using the methods most recommended by dentists and the oral care industry. BriteBrush truly solves a problem every parent can relate to. Product features include:

Four Built-In Songs and Games: Kids will love Sesame Street 's Brushy Brush Song, Tricycle Adventure, Silly Sounds and Music Maker games that are fun and offer live tips from Elmo, to help guide brushing as they play.

Oral Care Technology: Smart brushing sensors and side change recognition give kids the tools they need to brush with confidence. The addition of sonic vibration helps improve brushing results.

Smart brushing sensors and side change recognition give kids the tools they need to brush with confidence. The addition of sonic vibration helps improve brushing results. Voice, Music & Sounds : Engaging lights and audio – with Elmo's friendly voice! - encourage kids to brush longer and reward proper brushing techniques.

: Engaging lights and audio – with Elmo's friendly voice! - encourage kids to brush longer and reward proper brushing techniques. Parent Check Light: This at-a-glance indicator gives parents and caregivers peace of mind, confirming if their children brushed well.

"Keeping children's smiles healthy at every age and stage is an important part of keeping their whole bodies well," said Jeff Chapp, Senior Director, North America Licensing, Sesame Workshop. "Children with healthy teeth are better able to maintain strong bodies, feel good about themselves, and build lifelong healthy habits. We're so pleased to have Elmo and Sesame Street be a part of families' daily routines."

Available now at Amazon and Walmart , BriteBrush Elmo (for ages 3+) has a MSRP at $19.99 and includes two soft brush heads (one blue and one red) that are gentle on teeth and gums. BriteBrush is also available in BriteBrush GameBrush (for ages 5+). Parents can find more information at www.BriteBrush™.com .

About PlayMonster LLC

PlayMonster, a leading international toy and game company, believes in the power of play to make a positive difference in people's lives, and strives to keep play alive for all ages by delivering great play value through designing, manufacturing and marketing innovative and fun toys, games and activities. PlayMonster's diversified portfolio includes popular brands and products such as "TOTY Game of the Year" Yeti in My Spaghetti®, plus THINGS…®, 5 Second Rule®, Relative Insanity®, Farkle, SET®, Five Crowns®, Spirograph®, Colorforms, My Fairy Garden®, Face Paintoos™, Fashion Plates®, Latchkits®, and Snap Ships®.

