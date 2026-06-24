LAS VEGAS, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BriteCap Financial, a data-driven finance company dedicated to improving the financial health of small businesses, today announced a new integration with Cloudsquare, an AI-powered lending platform built natively on Salesforce to help brokers and lenders fund more deals.

BriteCap Financial and Cloudsquare Partner to Streamline Broker Deal Flow Through Direct API Integration

The integration gives brokers using the Cloudsquare platform a more streamlined way to submit applications to BriteCap through a single API connection. Designed to reduce manual workflows and improve partner efficiency, the integration supports smart API submissions, transparent file management, and real-time offers delivered directly within the broker's existing workflow.

Through Cloudsquare's platform, brokers can connect with BriteCap directly without building or maintaining a separate API integration. That means no development costs, no ongoing technical overhead, and no waiting months for a custom build to go live. Instead, broker teams get immediate access to BriteCap submission activity, offer updates, and file management from inside the platform they already use.

"We're focused on removing friction from the financing process and building a more connected experience for our broker partners and their customers. Our partnership with Cloudsquare enables seamless integration with the BriteCap platform—automating submissions, speeding up decisions, and helping brokers close more deals while elevating the customer experience," said Tim Amero, Senior Vice President of Originations at BriteCap.

"Brokers who submit faster and eliminate double data entry win more deals. CS Broker is the only platform with Lender APIs built directly in, and that is a real competitive advantage for our customers. This integration means brokers can reach BriteCap instantly from inside their workflow, with no portal switching and no manual steps slowing them down," said Jeffrey Morgenstein, Co-Founder and CEO of Cloudsquare.

For BriteCap, the integration reflects the company's continued focus on making small business financing easier for partners and more accessible for the clients they serve. By meeting brokers inside the technology platforms they already use, BriteCap is reducing friction while expanding access to its fast, flexible financing solutions.

Cloudsquare continues to expand its Lender API Network with this integration, giving broker teams direct access to BriteCap funding without leaving the platform mid-deal.

BriteCap continues to invest in partner-focused technology designed to simplify the funding experience, support stronger broker relationships, and help more small businesses access capital quickly and efficiently.

About BriteCap Financial

BriteCap Financial is a technology-enabled, data driven, small business capital platform delivering fast, flexible capital through modern credit decisioning and a streamlined digital experience. The company supports small businesses nationwide through direct and partner-driven channels, combining disciplined risk management with speed and simplicity. BriteCap's product suite includes BriteLine, a revolving line of credit designed to give business owners on-demand access to capital. Learn more at www.BriteCap.com. BriteCap is majority-owned by a holding company affiliate of NMEF

About NMEF

NMEF is a national premier lender who works directly with third-party referral (TPR) sources to finance "mid-ticket" equipment commercial leases and loans ranging from $15,000 to $3,000,000 and up to $5,000,000 for investment grade opportunities. The company accepts A – C credit qualities and finances transactions for many asset categories including but not limited to medical, construction, franchise, technology, vocational, manufacturing, renovation, janitorial, and material handling equipment. NMEF is majority owned by an affiliate of InterVest Capital Partners. The company's headquarters are in Norwalk, CT, with regional offices in Irvine, CA, Voorhees, NJ, and Murray, UT. For more information, visit www.nmef.com.

About Cloudsquare

Cloudsquare is an AI-powered end-to-end lending platform empowering brokers and lenders to streamline operations, unlock insights, and scale their business with a powerful, flexible, enterprise-grade solution. Celebrated by industry leaders, Cloudsquare has earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list as one of America's fastest-growing companies and is consistently rated a top service provider on Salesforce AppExchange, G2, Clutch, and Manifest. Learn more at Cloudsquare | The #1 Rated AI Lending Software.

Media Contacts:

For BriteCap:

Evan Day

Vice President of Marketing

BriteCap Financial, www.BriteCap.com

1.866.623.4990

[email protected]

For NMEF:

Blair Dawson

SVP, Chief Marketing Officer

NMEF, www.nmef.com

[email protected]

SOURCE BriteCap Financial