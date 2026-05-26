BriteCap Financial Launches BriteCap Rx, a Dedicated Healthcare Finance Program

LAS VEGAS, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BriteCap Financial, a technology-enabled small business capital platform, today announced the launch of BriteCap Rx, an industry-specific financing program designed to support medical, dental, veterinary, and other licensed healthcare professionals.

BriteCap Rx reflects the company's continued investment in vertical-specific underwriting and its focus on delivering more efficient, tailored financing solutions for distinct segments of the small business market.

Introducing BriteCap RX, frictionless funding for healthcare businesses.

The program is built around industry-aware and experience-driven underwriting, designed to better align with the operating characteristics of healthcare practices. By incorporating a more informed view of practice economics and professional experience, BriteCap aims to deliver faster decisions, streamlined approvals, and greater flexibility while maintaining consistent credit standards.

"Healthcare practices operate differently from many other small businesses, and financing should reflect that," said Richard Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of BriteCap Financial. "BriteCap Rx is a focused step toward building a more specialized, data-informed approach to underwriting, one that reduces friction in the process while maintaining the discipline that defines our platform."

The launch of BriteCap Rx is part of BriteCap's broader strategy to refine its underwriting models and expand its ability to serve high-quality borrower segments with greater precision and efficiency.

BriteCap Rx is now available through BriteCap's direct and partner channels.

About BriteCap Financial

BriteCap Financial is a technology-enabled small business funding platform delivering fast, flexible capital through modern credit decisioning and a streamlined digital experience. The company supports small businesses nationwide through direct and partner-driven channels, combining disciplined risk management with speed and simplicity. BriteCap's product suite includes BriteLine, a revolving line of credit designed to give business owners on-demand access to capital. Learn more at www.BriteCap.com. BriteCap is majority-owned by a holding company affiliate of NMEF

About NMEF

NMEF is a national premier lender who works directly with third-party referral (TPR) sources to finance "mid-ticket" equipment commercial leases and loans ranging from $15,000 to 3,000,000 and up to $5,000,000 for investment grade opportunities. The company accepts A – C credit qualities and finances transactions for many asset categories including but not limited to medical, construction, franchise, technology, vocational, manufacturing, renovation, janitorial, and material handling equipment. NMEF is majority owned by an affiliate of InterVest Capital Partners. The company's headquarters are in Norwalk, CT, with regional offices in Irvine, CA, Voorhees, NJ, and Murray, UT. For more information, visit www.nmef.com.

Media Contacts:

For BriteCap:

Evan Day

Vice President of Marketing

BriteCap Financial, www.BriteCap.com

1.866.623.4990

[email protected]

For NMEF:

Blair Dawson

SVP, Chief Marketing Officer

NMEF, www.nmef.com

[email protected]

SOURCE BriteCap Financial