BriteCap Financial Appoints Paul Broude as Chief Financial Officer

LAS VEGAS, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BriteCap Financial, a technology-enabled small business capital platform, today announced the appointment of Paul Broude as Chief Financial Officer.

BriteCap Financial Appoints Paul Broude as CFO BriteCap Fast, Flexible Funding For Small Businesses

Broude brings more than 25 years of experience across financial leadership, operational scaling, and regulated environments. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Merrimak Capital Company and previously as Chief Financial Officer, North America at FNZ, a global fintech platform, where he helped scale the North American business through a period of rapid growth, increasing revenue more than tenfold and significantly expanding the team and operational footprint.

Earlier in his career, Broude held senior finance and audit roles at Fidelity Investments, where he supported multi-billion-dollar business units and led financial reporting, controls, and regulatory processes. His experience includes working closely with boards, audit committees, and regulators, as well as supporting the build-out of custody and broker-dealer infrastructure. His background also includes experience supporting capital markets strategy, regulatory environments, and institutional-scale financial operations.

His appointment comes as BriteCap enters its next phase of growth, focused on scaling originations with discipline, enhancing operating leverage, and continuing to build a durable funding and capital markets strategy. BriteCap's finance function plays a central role in supporting credit performance, capital efficiency, and the company's long-term capital markets strategy.

"We've spent the eighteen months strengthening the foundation of the business—improving credit performance, increasing discipline, and building a more scalable platform," said Richard Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of BriteCap Financial. "As we move into our next phase, we are focused on accelerating growth while maintaining that discipline. Paul brings the experience and operating mindset to help us scale responsibly and continue building a high-quality, durable business."

Broude succeeds Pushkar Choudhuri, who will remain with the company during a transition period. The company thanks Choudhuri for his leadership in strengthening financial discipline and helping position the business for its next phase of growth.

"BriteCap is entering this next phase from a position of strength," said Pushkar Choudhuri. "The business is more disciplined, more focused, and better positioned for scalable growth, with a clear foundation in place to support continued expansion. Paul brings the right combination of financial leadership and strategic perspective to help take the company forward."

"I'm excited to join BriteCap at this stage," said Paul Broude. "What stood out to me is the level of alignment across leadership, the discipline that has been built into the business, and the clarity around where the company is going. There is a strong foundation in place, and a meaningful opportunity to scale the platform, expand access to capital for small businesses, and continue building a high-quality, differentiated lending business."

About BriteCap Financial

BriteCap Financial is a technology-enabled small business funding platform delivering fast, flexible capital through modern credit decisioning and a streamlined digital experience. The company supports small businesses nationwide through direct and partner-driven channels, combining disciplined risk management with speed and simplicity. BriteCap's product suite includes BriteLine, a revolving line of credit designed to give business owners on-demand access to capital. Learn more at www.BriteCap.com. BriteCap is majority-owned by a holding company affiliate of NMEF.

About NMEF

NMEF is a national premier lender who works directly with third-party referral (TPR) sources to finance "mid-ticket" equipment commercial leases and loans ranging from $15,000 to 3,000,000 and up to $5,000,000 for investment grade opportunities. The company accepts A – C credit qualities and finances transactions for many asset categories including but not limited to medical, construction, franchise, technology, vocational, manufacturing, renovation, janitorial, and material handling equipment. NMEF is majority owned by an affiliate of InterVest Capital Partners. The company's headquarters are in Norwalk, CT, with regional offices in Irvine, CA, Voorhees, NJ, and Murray, UT. For more information, visit www.nmef.com.

Media Contacts:

For BriteCap:

Evan Day

Vice President of Marketing

BriteCap Financial, www.BriteCap.com

1.866.623.4900

[email protected]

For NMEF:

Blair Dawson

SVP, Chief Marketing Officer

NMEF, www.nmef.com

[email protected]

SOURCE BriteCap Financial