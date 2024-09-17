BriteCap Financial Announces New CEO

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BriteCap Financial LLC ("BriteCap"), a leading non-bank lender providing small businesses with fast, convenient financing alternatives such as working capital loans, announced today the appointment of Richard Henderson as the company's new CEO.

"I'm proud to see Rick take the helm at a time when BriteCap is poised to bring financial solutions to the market at scale," said outgoing CEO Sri Kaza. "His experience and relationships across the industry will open the door for many more small businesses."

BriteCap became a member of the growing family of companies under the North Mill Equipment Finance (NMEF) umbrella in 2023. "We are thrilled to have Rick join as the leader of BriteCap," reported David C. Lee, Chairman and CEO, NMEF. "His two plus decades of success in equipment finance and working capital lending dovetail well with our strategy to offer comprehensive capital solutions for small and medium sized businesses. In particular, we look forward to developing unique solutions and programs for our key referral partners in partnership with BriteCap."

"I'm excited to join BriteCap and lead such a respected, values-driven company," said Rick Henderson, CEO, BriteCap Financial. "BriteCap has built an exceptional, tech-enabled funding platform that blends the speed and convenience of self-service with the expertise of a supportive team, making it easier and faster for small and medium-sized businesses to access the capital they need to grow. I look forward to collaborating with the BriteCap team and our strategic referral partners to build on this legacy, developing innovative solutions that empower America's business owners and the finance brokers who support them."

BriteCap operates from offices in North Hollywood, CA and Las Vegas, NV.

About BriteCap Financial

BriteCap Financial is a leading provider of working capital for America's small business owners. Since 2003, BriteCap combines technology, non-traditional credit algorithms to provide fast, convenient and affordable working capital direct to businesses or through their broker network. For more information about becoming a partner, visit britecap.com/become-a-partner.

About North Mill Equipment Finance

NMEF originates and services small to mid-ticket equipment leases and loans, ranging from $15,000 to $2,500,000 in value. A broker-centric private lender, the company accepts A – C credit qualities and finances transactions for many asset categories including construction, transportation, vocational, medical, manufacturing, printing, franchise, renovation, janitorial and material handling equipment. NMEF is majority owned by an affiliate of InterVest Capital Partners. The company's headquarters are in Norwalk, CT, with regional offices in Irvine, CA, and Voorhees NJ.

