LAS VEGAS, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BriteCap Financial LLC ("BriteCap"), a leading non-bank lender providing small businesses with fast, convenient, and affordable working capital, is excited to announce the appointment of Evan Day as VP of Digital Marketing. Evan has more than 15 years of experience with a focus on data analytics, marketing automation, lifecycle management, holds an MS in Data Science, and is currently pursuing a PhD in Neuroscience.

BRITECAP FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES NEW VP OF DIGITAL MARKETING EVAN DAY

"We are delighted to welcome Evan Day to the BriteCap team and the growing family of NMEF companies," said Richard Henderson, CEO of BriteCap. "I've worked closely with Evan for years watching him build a track record of transforming customer acquisition and retention strategies. His expertise in digital marketing and lead nurturing will enhance our customer and partner experience, ensuring smooth, simple, and intuitive digital interactions with BriteCap."

Evan remarked, "I'm thrilled to join the BriteCap team at such an exciting time of growth. The BriteCap digital lending platform is among the best I've seen and the company's commitment to empowering small businesses is something I'm proud to be a part of."

About BriteCap Financial LLC

BriteCap Financial is a leading provider of working capital for America's small business owners. Since 2003, BriteCap combines technology and non-traditional credit algorithms to provide fast, convenient, and affordable working capital directly to businesses and through their broker network. For more information about becoming a partner, visit britecap.com/partners. BriteCap is majority-owned by a holding company affiliate of NMEF.

About NMEF

NMEF is a national premier lender who works directly with third-party referral (TPR) sources to finance "mid-ticket" equipment commercial leases and loans ranging from $15,000 to 3,000,000 and up to $5,000,000 for investment grade opportunities. The company accepts A – C credit qualities and finances transactions for many asset categories including but not limited to medical, construction, franchise, technology, vocational, manufacturing, renovation, janitorial, and material handling equipment. NMEF is majority owned by an affiliate of InterVest Capital Partners. The company's headquarters are in Norwalk, CT, with regional offices in Irvine, CA, Voorhees, NJ, and Murray, UT. For more information, visit www.nmef.com.

Media Contacts:

For BriteCap:

David Schneider

Vice President of Marketing

BriteCap Financial, www.BriteCap.com

[email protected]

954-494-1606

For NMEF:

Blair Dawson

SVP, Chief Marketing Officer

NMEF, www.nmef.com

[email protected]

203-354-1710

