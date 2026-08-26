BriteCap Financial Launches BriteCap Rise™, Expanding Access to Growth Capital for Small Businesses

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BriteCap Financial, a leading technology-enabled small business capital platform, today announced the launch of BriteCap Rise™, a new financing experience built for the growing businesses generating momentum and reaching for their next chapter. Rise joins BriteCap Signature™, the flagship program for established, high-performing businesses, and BriteCap Rx™, the specialized program for healthcare practices, in BriteCap's expanded portfolio of personalized financing solutions.

BriteCap Rise™ joins BriteCap Signature™, our flagship program for established businesses, and BriteCap Rx™, designed specifically for healthcare practices, to offer more personalized financing solutions for small businesses.

The launch reflects BriteCap's continued investment in underwriting intelligence, customer experience, and financing solutions designed to meet small businesses at every stage of their growth. Together, Signature, Rx, and Rise represent a more personalized approach to financing while maintaining the speed, simplicity, and reliability that define the BriteCap platform.

Built around the belief that every growth story is different, BriteCap Rise combines a wider credit box, hands-on underwriting, flexible structures, and frictionless funding with the speed and service brokers and business owners have come to expect from BriteCap. It is financing built for businesses on the rise.

"For the past eighteen months, we've focused on building a better BriteCap. Better technology, better underwriting, better customer experiences, and better outcomes for business owners and brokers," said Richard Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of BriteCap Financial. "Signature, Rx, and Rise are the natural extension of that work. Signature recognizes the exceptional businesses that have built something lasting. Rx delivers purpose-built financing for the healthcare practices that keep American communities healthy. And Rise helps more growing businesses access the capital they need to keep climbing. Together, they reflect our commitment to finding more ways to responsibly say yes while maintaining the discipline that drives long-term success."

The introduction of BriteCap Rise is part of the company's broader strategy to continuously refine its financing solutions, improve customer experiences, and better align capital solutions with the needs of today's small businesses. BriteCap Rise complements the company's broader suite of financing solutions, including BriteCap Signature™ and BriteCap Rx™, as part of BriteCap's continued effort to create more personalized financing experiences.

BriteCap Rise is available immediately through BriteCap's direct and partner channels.

About BriteCap Financial

BriteCap Financial is a technology-enabled small business capital platform delivering fast, flexible access to working capital through modern credit decisioning and a streamlined digital experience. The company serves small businesses nationwide through both direct and partner-driven channels, combining disciplined risk management with speed, simplicity, and reliability. The company's financing solutions include BriteCap Signature™, BriteCap Rise™, BriteCap Rx™, and BriteLine™, designed to provide flexible, on-demand access to capital as business needs evolve. Learn more at www.BriteCap.com. BriteCap is majority-owned by a holding company affiliate of NMEF

About NMEF

NMEF is a national premier lender who works directly with third-party referral (TPR) sources to finance "mid-ticket" equipment commercial leases and loans ranging from $15,000 to 3,000,000 and up to $5,000,000 for investment grade opportunities. The company accepts A – C credit qualities and finances transactions for many asset categories including but not limited to medical, construction, franchise, technology, vocational, manufacturing, renovation, janitorial, and material handling equipment. NMEF is majority owned by an affiliate of InterVest Capital Partners. The company's headquarters are in Norwalk, CT, with regional offices in Irvine, CA, Voorhees, NJ, and Murray, UT. For more information, visit www.nmef.com.

Media Contacts:

For BriteCap:

Evan Day

Vice President of Marketing

BriteCap Financial, www.BriteCap.com

(866) 623-4900

[email protected]

For NMEF:

Blair Dawson

SVP, Chief Marketing Officer

NMEF, www.nmef.com

[email protected]

SOURCE BriteCap Financial