BriteCap Financial Welcomes Jim Noel as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BriteCap Financial LLC ("BriteCap"), a leading non-bank lender providing small businesses with fast, convenient financing alternatives such as working capital loans, announced today the appointment of James Noel as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. Jim brings over 20 years of experience in the business lending industry to BriteCap, where he will play a pivotal role in expanding the company's network of strategic funding partners.

"Jim and I have built a strong working relationship over the years, and I'm thrilled to bring his expertise to BriteCap," said Richard Henderson, CEO of BriteCap Financial. "His addition will help us expand our exclusive network of elite funding partners while delivering the white-glove service they've come to expect. Jim's depth of experience in business lending will elevate the personalized care we provide as we continue to expand our reach."

In his new role, Noel will be responsible for identifying and cultivating strategic partnerships with brokers, alternative lenders, and other financial services providers. He will also work closely with BriteCap's existing partners to enhance collaboration and drive mutual growth.

"I am thrilled to join the BriteCap team," said Noel. "I look forward to working with an exceptional team to help the company expand our strategic partner network while continuing to deliver a high level of service."

Noel's appointment comes at an exciting time for BriteCap Financial, as the company continues to grow and expand its offerings to small businesses across the country.

About BriteCap Financial

BriteCap Financial is a leading provider of working capital for America's small business owners. Since 2003, BriteCap combines technology, non-traditional credit algorithms to provide fast, convenient and affordable working capital direct to businesses or through their broker network. For more information about becoming a partner, visit britecap.com/become-a-partner.

Media Contacts:

For BriteCap:

David Schneider

Vice President of Marketing

BriteCap Financial, www.BriteCap.com

[email protected]

954-494-1606

SOURCE BriteCap Financial