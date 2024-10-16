BriteCap Financial Welcomes Timothy Amero as Vice President of Sales

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BriteCap Financial LLC ("BriteCap"), a leading non-bank lender providing small businesses with fast, convenient financing, announced today the appointment of Timothy Amero as Vice President of Sales. Timothy brings over 17 years of experience in the business lending industry to BriteCap, where he will play a pivotal role in driving the company's sales strategy and growth.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Tim to the BriteCap family. Having worked closely with Tim for over 17 years, I've seen firsthand his exceptional skill in building and cultivating high-performing, multi-channel B2B finance sales organizations. His deep experience across working capital lending, equipment finance, and franchise finance will be invaluable as we continue to grow," said Richard Henderson, CEO of BriteCap Financial. "Tim's ability to inspire loyalty and develop talented teams is second to none, and I'm confident he will play a pivotal role in driving this exciting new phase of growth."

In his new role, Amero will be responsible for leading BriteCap's sales team, developing strategic sales initiatives, and expanding the company's market presence. He will also work closely with the executive team to enhance customer relationships and drive revenue growth.

"I'm very excited to join the BriteCap team," said Amero. "As a leader in small business lending, BriteCap combines an innovative tech platform that empowers customers and referral partners with the convenience of self-service and the backing of a dedicated team. I look forward to helping BriteCap grow originations while continuing to deliver exceptional service to our customers and partners."

Amero's appointment comes at an exciting time for BriteCap Financial, as the company continues to expand its offerings and reach to small businesses across the country.

About BriteCap Financial

BriteCap Financial is a leading provider of working capital for America's small business owners. Since 2003, BriteCap combines technology, non-traditional credit algorithms to provide fast, convenient and affordable working capital direct to businesses or through their broker network. For more information about becoming a partner, visit britecap.com/become-a-partner.

