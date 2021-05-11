BriteCo Jewelry Insurance announces new program to offer superior rates, faster coverage, and monthly pay option

New BriteCo jewelry insurance program offers U.S. consumers superior rates, faster coverage and a monthly pay option. Tweet this

With policies available as low as $5 per month and licensed in all 50 states plus DC, BriteCo jewelry insurance customers get:

Full replacement coverage at 125% of appraised value

No deductibles on standard policies

Additional person insured at no extra cost

Preventative maintenance coverage

Option to pay monthly by credit or debit card, with a 5% discount if premiums are paid annually.

"We've taken what has been a time consuming, often confusing process in the past," according to BriteCo founder and CEO Dustin Lemick, "and made it as easy and frictionless as possible for anyone to get the peace of mind knowing their precious jewelry items are fully insured."

For retail jewelers, BriteCo offers a free, cloud-based software service that streamlines the appraisal process saving the jeweler time and money. Once an appraisal is finalized, their customers automatically receive a no obligation jewelry insurance quote via text or email directly from BriteCo---letting their customers get insurance coverage in a minute or less at the point of sale.

For qualified jewelers with an ecommerce website using Shopify or WooCommerce, BriteCo provides a free custom shopping cart quote integration that enables customers to get an instant jewelry insurance quote when they checkout for their online purchases.

"As a leading jewelry insurance provider," Lemick concluded, "BriteCo continues to innovate across all retail channels to give buyers faster, easier and more affordable options for protecting their most valuable possessions."

Retail jewelers wanting to learn more about BriteCo's free appraisal system, ShopifyApp and Woocommerce App can contact BriteCo at [email protected] or visit www.brite.co/for-jewelers.

About BriteCo

Established in 2017 by a third-generation retail jeweler, BriteCo is a leading, U.S.-based insurance technology company obsessed with revolutionizing the jewelry appraisal and insurance industry. First to introduce a free streamlined, cloud-based jewelry appraisal platform supporting thousands of independent retail jewelers across the United States, BriteCo continues to innovate by democratizing the process of buying A+ rated jewelry insurance for consumers with an easy-to-use online application and affordable subscription-like monthly payment option.

SOURCE BriteCo

