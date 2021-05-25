BriteCo partners with Lightspeed POS to offer free appraisal system for retail jewelers and A+ rated insurance for their customers

EVANSTON, Ill., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurtech innovator BriteCo jewelry insurance announced today a partnership with Lightspeed (NYSE:LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), a leading provider of cloud-based, omnichannel commerce platforms. BriteCo's free, automated appraisal system integrates with Lightspeed allowing retail jewelers to save time and generate income in conducting and managing appraisals. Once an appraisal is finalized, retail jeweler customers receive a no obligation insurance quote directly from BriteCo that enables them to get their purchase covered in under five minutes.



"A recent Jewelers Going Digital survey report showed that jewelers are eager for solutions to help them manage the digital transformation of their businesses," said Dustin Lemick, founder and CEO of BriteCo. "Our partnership with Lightspeed is a perfect example of two innovators joining forces to leverage cloud-based retail technology that jewelers and their customers can use to make their lives easier, more productive and more affordable."



Lightspeed jewelry retailers can access the BriteCo appraisal system right from the Lightspeed dashboard. Utilizing a database of more than 200,000 price points, jewelers can complete appraisals in as little as five minutes, making their final value determination with software guidance.



"Our research shows that more than one of three jewelers are still using outdated manual paper or word document systems to perform appraisals," noted Lemick. "To compete effectively and deliver superior customer service, retail jewelers want technology that is fast, easy and a clear benefit to their customers. Best of all, our appraisal system is free!"



For retail jeweler customers looking to insure their purchases such as an engagement ring or wedding band, BriteCo gives a fast, easy and affordable way to get an instant quote for replacement jewelry insurance in 60 seconds from their smartphone.



"The BriteCo jewelry appraisal system integration and instant insurance offering is another way Lightspeed is empowering retail jewelers to grow their business with optimized technology," said Lightspeed VP of Partnerships, Peter Dougherty. "We welcome the passion and commitment of partners like BriteCo that consistently add value to our retail jewelry platform."



To learn more about the BriteCo integration with Lightspeed POS, visit https://www.lightspeedhq.com/integrations/briteco/ or https://brite.co/lightspeed-partner/



About Lightspeed



Lightspeed (NYSE and TSX: LSPD) powers complex small and medium-sized businesses with its cloud-based, omnichannel commerce platforms in over 100 countries. With smart, scalable and dependable point of sale systems, Lightspeed provides all-in-one solutions that drive innovation and digital transformation within the retail, hospitality, and golf industries. Its product suite enables SMBs to sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments, and ultimately grow their business. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Lightspeed is trusted by favorite local businesses worldwide, where communities go to shop



For more information, see www.lightspeedhq.com.



About BriteCo



Established in 2017 by a third-generation retail jeweler, BriteCo (www.brite.co) is a leading, U.S.-based insurance technology company obsessed with revolutionizing the jewelry appraisal and insurance industry. First to introduce a free streamlined, cloud-based jewelry appraisal platform supporting thousands of independent retail jewelers across the United States, BriteCo continues to innovate by democratizing the process of buying A+ rated jewelry insurance for consumers with an easy-to-use online application and affordable subscription-like monthly payment option.

