BriteCore and Xceedance Announce Strategic Partnership

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. and BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BriteCore , a leading provider of next-generation core software solutions for insurers, and Xceedance , a consulting, technology, and managed services company focused on property and casualty insurance, today announced that Xceedance has joined BriteCore's growing partner ecosystem.

The cloud-native BriteCore platform provides end-to-end support for P&C insurers, including core policy, billing and claims modules, agent and policyholder portals, and data and analytics capabilities. BriteCore has seen rapid expansion in its customer base over the last decade. Xceedance has developed deep domain expertise from its work with insurers, reinsurers, brokers, and MGAs, and will provide diverse services to BriteCore clients in support of their system implementations. "The partnership expands BriteCore's capacity to support our growing client base," said Phil Reynolds, CEO, BriteCore. "We're especially pleased with the systems integration, configuration, and strategic support services that Xceedance offers, which align with the implementation strategies that BriteCore has refined over the last decade."

As P&C insurers face an urgent need to adopt new digital capabilities to better serve policyholders and eliminate costly legacy processes, they are prioritizing investments in cloud technologies and digital channels. BriteCore and Xceedance are uniquely positioned to meet these needs with this pairing of award-winning SaaS capabilities with world-class service.

"We are excited to leverage our deep industry and insurtech acumen to support the implementation, maintenance, and support of the BriteCore platform," stated Travis MacMillian, Chief Business Officer, Xceedance. "Our U.S.-based technology team is reinforced by global IT and operations teams, so we can provide proven right-shore support models to insurers — bringing best-in-class services to new and existing implementations of BriteCore technology."

ABOUT XCEEDANCE: Xceedance (www.xceedance.com ) is a global provider of strategic consulting and managed services, technology, data sciences, and blockchain solutions to insurance organizations. Domiciled in Bermuda, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Liechtenstein, Germany, Poland, India, and Australia, Xceedance helps insurers launch new products, drive operations, implement intelligent technology, deploy advanced analytic capabilities, and achieve business process optimization. The experienced insurance professionals at Xceedance enable insurers, reinsurers, brokers, and program administrators worldwide to enhance policyholder service, enter new markets, boost workflow productivity, and improve profitability.

ABOUT BRITECORE: BriteCore is a fully-managed core software platform for property and casualty insurers that supports digital transformation, emerging technologies, and new business models. BriteCore offers end-to-end insurance capabilities, including policy administration, claims management, underwriting rules and rating, agent quoting and inquiry, contact management, billing, imaging, printing, data warehousing, and reporting. Designed as a cloud-native solution, BriteCore is deployed using Amazon Web Services and is continually updated for maximum security, efficiency, and durability at scale. Insurance carriers, MGAs, and InsurTechs partner with BriteCore to gain a competitive edge through efficient operations, compelling customer experiences, and speed to market. For more information, please visit www.britecore.com .

SOURCE BriteCore

