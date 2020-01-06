BriteCore Announces Election of New Board Member, John Cavoores

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BriteCore, a leading provider of next-generation core software solutions for property and casualty insurers, is pleased to announce that John Cavoores has been elected to BriteCore's Board of Directors.

BriteCore Co-founder and CEO Phil Reynolds commented, "We have enjoyed enormous growth over the past few years. We have over 60 customers in the BriteCore community today and have continued strong revenue growth and expansion for a decade. We draw on the expertise of our Board members to help us strategically expand product offerings, grow the platform, and ultimately, advance digital transformation in the property and casualty insurance industry. John's insights and experiences will be a key driver in our upcoming success."

Reynolds added, "We are very pleased to welcome John to our team. He brings with him four decades of insurance experience as a CEO, board member, and advisor to the P&C and private equity industries."

Cavoores currently sits on the Board of Directors for Aspen Insurance Holding while providing insurance and InsurTech advisory services through his company, WaterWatch Advisory LLC. Before joining BriteCore, he served on the Board of Directors for Guidewire Software, Cunningham Lindsey Claims Services, and Alliant Insurance Services, to name a few. As an executive, Cavoores served as President and CEO of OneBeacon Insurance, Managing Director of White Mountains Insurance Holdings, President and COO of National Union Insurance Company (AIG subsidiary), and Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Chubb Group of Insurance Companies.

About BriteCore:

BriteCore is a fully-managed core software platform for property and casualty insurers that supports digital transformation, emerging technologies, and new business models. BriteCore offers end-to-end insurance capabilities, including policy administration, claims management, underwriting rules and rating, agent quoting and inquiry, contact management, billing, imaging, printing, data warehousing, and reporting. Designed as a cloud-native solution, BriteCore is deployed using Amazon Web Services and is continually updated for maximum security, efficiency, and durability at scale. Insurance carriers, MGAs, and InsurTechs partner with BriteCore to gain a competitive edge through efficient operations, compelling customer experiences, and speed to market. For more information, please visit www.britecore.com.

Contact

Chastin Reynolds, VP Communications, BriteCore

417-773-8303

chastin@britecore.com

SOURCE BriteCore

Related Links

http://www.britecore.com

