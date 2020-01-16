Britehorn Partners, a Denver Based Investment Banking Firm Specializing in M&A Advisory Services, Has Named Jeff Schottler Partner, the Company Announced Today

DENVER, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff has recently served as Managing Director with Britehorn Partners. He brings over 22 years of transaction experience to the firm with a proven track record in M&A, growth and acquisition financings, management buyouts, minority sales, and liquidity and control transactions. Jeff primarily focuses on the technology, business services and consumer sectors for lower middle market companies.

Prior to joining Britehorn Partners, Jeff has served as a Managing Director at Colorado Financial, Headwaters MB, and as a founding Partner at ClearCreek Partners. He is also a Lieutenant Colonel with the United States Army Reserve. Jeff is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charter holder and he received his MS in Finance from the University of Colorado, Denver and his BS from Colorado State University.

"This is a very well-deserved promotion. We're very fortunate to have Jeff on our team," said Bobbi Babitz, Co-founder and Partner of Britehorn Partners. "Jeff has made meaningful contributions to Britehorn and its clients during his tenure here," added Brett Story, Britehorn Partners Co-founder and Partner, "we're very excited about this next chapter for Jeff and the firm."

About Britehorn Partners

Britehorn Partners is a Denver based Investment bank that specializes in Mergers and Acquisitions, Capital Formation, and Advisory for middle market companies in the technology, manufacturing, business services, and consumer sectors. Please visit us at: Britehorn.com

