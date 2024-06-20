Britehorn Partners Advises Dovetail Cultural Resource Group on Acquisition by Mead & Hunt

DENVER, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Britehorn Partners is pleased to announce that its client, Dovetail Cultural Resources Group (Dovetail), has been acquired by Mead & Hunt, Inc. (Mead & Hunt), an architectural, engineering, planning, and construction services firm consistently ranked in ENR's Top 100 Design Firms list.

Dovetail is a full-service cultural resource management firm with offices in Fredericksburg, Virginia, and Wilmington, Delaware. Dovetail's team has supported a wide variety of cultural resource projects across many markets including work for the transportation, utilities and energy, federal and local government, and private sectors. The company is well-versed in helping clients navigate federal and environmental regulations, such as Section 106, Section 110, Section 4(f), and the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) coordination and compliance. Their technical specialties include archaeology, architectural history, historical research, and sharing data on our past with the public.

By joining with Mead & Hunt, Dovetail can now provide its clients with a broader range of services and have access to a greater pool of cultural resources professionals. Likewise, Mead & Hunt's clients will benefit from Dovetail's added expertise in archaeology and the Mid-Atlantic region.

On working with Britehorn, Dovetail Vice President Mike Carmody noted, "Bobbi Armstrong, Andrew Hurry and the entire Britehorn team were not only a pleasure to work with but brought value at every point in the process. We firmly believe that our outcome was greatly enhanced through their services."

This transaction represents another successful closing for Britehorn Partners in the real estate and business services sector. If you would like more information about Britehorn Partners or this transaction, please contact the Britehorn Partners deal team at [email protected].

