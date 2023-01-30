Britehorn Partners Advises O'Connor Title Guaranty in Sale to Near North Title Group

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Britehorn Partners is pleased to announce it has served as the exclusive investment bank to O'Connor Title Guaranty in its sale to Near North Title Group. Based in Chicago, Illinois, O'Connor Title Guaranty is twenty-year-old title insurance agency serving Chicagoland and Southern Illinois commercial and residential real estate markets. Near North Title Group, one of the largest title agencies in the Midwest but offering services nationwide, has been serving commercial and residential title customers for over 30 years.

"I am excited about this next step for O'Connor Title Guaranty – and the platform Near North Title Group provides that will allow us to continue to serve our clients with the skill, care and professionalism that is core to our company," said CEO John O'Connor. "We are immensely grateful to the Britehorn team, led by Bobbi Babitz Armstrong, for guiding us to a successful transaction in a turbulent market for title."

"We are delighted to partner with John to provide his clients with Near North Title's Group's comprehensive solutions and exceptional service," said Near North TitleGroup's Chief Executive Officer Dan Fowler.

Celebrating its 10th year in business, this transaction marks another successful closing for Britehorn Partners in the financials and insurance vertical.

About Britehorn Partners

Britehorn Partners is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive, tailored transaction and advisory services to clients in a variety of industries, including insurance, financial services, technology, telecom, business services, consumer products, healthcare, manufacturing, industrials, and food and beverage. The Britehorn team is comprised of senior investment banking professionals who have decades of experience and have executed hundreds of transactions totaling billions of dollars. Britehorn Partners is consistently recognized by Axial (axial.net) among the top 20 lower middle market investment banking firms in the U.S. Britehorn Partners owns and operates Britehorn Securities, a FINRA broker-dealer serving investment bankers and institutional placement agents across the country. For more information, please visit www.britehorn.com.

For additional information on this release, please contact Natalia Story at [email protected], 650-773-6748 or Bobbi Babitz Armstrong, [email protected].

SOURCE Britehorn Partners LLC