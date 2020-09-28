Britehorn Partners Advises US Title on Acquisition by Shaddock National Holdings

DENVER, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Britehorn Partners in connection with its title practice Turk & Company is pleased to announce that our client U.S. Title has been acquired by Shaddock National Holdings, LLC. US Title, founded in 1980, is one of the leading full-service title agencies in Utah with 14 branches throughout the state.

Shaddock National Holdings also operates Capital Title of Texas (the largest independent title agent in the US), Southwest Title Company, and Ascendant Title, which operates on a national platform in 36 states including three offices in the Denver area.

"The Turk & Co. team were pivotal in communicating our story to the marketplace and achieving the ideal outcome for our business and its shareholders," said Steven A. Borget of U.S. Title. "Their knowledge, dedication, and expertise brought this transaction together; we highly recommend them."

"We were pleased to bring our experience advising title companies in transactions with strategic buyers to support U.S. Title in this acquisition," said Brett Story, the Britehorn and Turk & Co. partner who led the firm's deal team.

About Britehorn Partners

Britehorn Partners is a Denver, Colorado and Delray, Florida based middle-market investment bank. Our tailored, expert services, deep industry relationships, and vertical domain expertise allow us to provide "best execution" simply not available at other firms. Our services consist of sell-side and buy-side M&A, capital raising, and strategic advisory to technology companies in the insurance, capital markets, banking, and related sectors. Visit www.britehorn.com to learn more.

Contact:

Bobbi Babitz

3037179869

[email protected]

SOURCE Britehorn Partners

Related Links

http://www.britehorn.com

