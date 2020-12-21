Britehorn Partners Announces an Expansion of its Title Industry Investment Banking Practice

DENVER, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Britehorn Partners, a Denver, Colorado and South Florida based middle-market investment bank, announced today that it's expanding its title M&A practice through the naming of a Britehorn Partner, Jeff Schottler, to lead its business development initiatives.

"A new buyer universe has awakened to the opportunity in title, and we are making significant investments to enhance our ability to execute for our clients," commented Brett Story, Britehorn co-founder and Partner. "We couldn't be more excited to have Jeff spearhead this initiative," added Story. Jeff Schottler is an experienced investment banker, Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder and Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Reserve.

Previously, Britehorn operated in the industry under the brand "Turk and Company" which combined investment banking and management consulting. Britehorn will now focus exclusively on investment banking.

"Given the substantial increase in deal activity and the numerous interested title company buyers, both financial and strategic, we knew it was time to bifurcate the consulting and investment banking practices," said Bobbi Babitz Armstrong, Britehorn co-founder and Partner. "We have a couple of big announcements coming in the new year," added Babitz Armstrong, "and two new deals we are bringing to market which reflects the momentum in the industry."

Britehorn Partners is a dedicated team of senior investment bankers with decades of experience executing M&A transactions, and via its proprietary network of 30+ affiliated investment bankers, Britehorn Securities has a reach that few investment banks in the middle market can match. To learn more about Britehorn Partners or Britehorn Securities, please visit www.britehorn.com

Media Contact:

Natalia Story

650.773.6748

[email protected]

SOURCE Britehorn Partners