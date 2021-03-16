Britehorn Partners Serves as Exclusive Investment Bank to World Wide Land Transfer

DENVER, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Britehorn Partners ("Britehorn") announced today Corridor Capital's investment in World Wide Land Transfer ("World Wide" or the "Company"). Britehorn served as exclusive investment bank to the Company. Corridor Capital's investment was made in partnership with Company management to support the Company's strong growth trajectory and dedication to providing critical value-added services for its clients.

World Wide is a tech-enabled, leading, full-service, independent title and settlement services agency with offices in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and Florida and headquarters just outside Philadelphia. The Company's commitment to consistent, time-sensitive, excellent service coupled with the highest business and ethical standards set it apart and have helped World Wide evolve into one of the Northeast region's largest title insurance agencies. World Wide was founded in 2004 by CEO Marc Shaw.

"We are thrilled to partner with Marc and the entire World Wide team to continue their incredible trajectory. We believe World Wide stands out through its commitment to exemplary customer service, helping borrowers, buyers, lenders and the legal community execute on their critical real estate transactions with high quality results, and we are elated that Marc chose to partner with us for this next step of World Wide's journey," said Corridor CEO, Craig Enenstein.

"I am extraordinarily proud of my team at World Wide and our shared success building World Wide into a leading title insurance agency in the Northeast. Bringing on additional resources and support from Corridor is a critical step in our continued development and I am excited to welcome Corridor into the World Wide family. Through our partnership with Corridor, we are excited to continue World Wide's upward momentum through acquisition, organic growth, and continuing to serve our clients with skill, knowledge, care, and quality," said Marc Shaw. "We are immensely grateful to the Britehorn team, led by Bobbi Babitz Armstrong, for guiding us to a successful transaction."

About Britehorn Partners

Founded in 2013, Britehorn Partners is a leading investment bank that specializes in mergers and acquisitions for middle market clients with a specialty in title insurance, technology, telecom and other business service verticals. The Britehorn Partners team is comprised of senior investment banking professionals who have decades of experience and have executed hundreds of transactions totaling billions of dollars. For additional information, visit www.Britehorn.com

For additional information on this release, please contact Natalia Story or Bobbi Babitz Armstrong at 650.773.6748 or [email protected].

SOURCE Britehorn Partners LLC