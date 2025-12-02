BriteLife Recovery Acquires Summit Behavioral Health in Princeton Junction, NJ

Summit Behavioral Health — now empowered by BriteLife Recovery — to host community Open House on Thursday, December 11

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BriteLife Recovery, a leading provider of detox and residential substance use treatment, is proud to announce its acquisition of Summit Behavioral Health, a community-based intensive outpatient program (IOP) in Princeton Junction, New Jersey. The acquisition marks BriteLife Recovery's first expansion into outpatient programming.

Through this transition, Summit Behavioral Health's IOP will join BriteLife Recovery's broader treatment network. The program provides flexible, structured treatment during daytime and evening hours — ideal for those balancing home, family, and work responsibilities. Summit Behavioral Health will also benefit from additional resources, including BriteLife Recovery's transportation services, alumni programming, BALM® (Be A Loving Mirror) Family Recovery Program, and expanded clinical training and supervision.

"BriteLife Recovery is committed to providing exceptional clinical care across the full continuum of treatment," said Dr. Jennifer Richards, Chief Clinical Officer of BriteLife Recovery. "Integrating our model of care into an outpatient setting ensures clients receive the same robust, relationship-centered treatment found in our residential programs, delivered with the flexibility needed to support long-term engagement and sustained recovery."

"For more than ten years, Summit Behavioral Health has been a local leader in intensive outpatient addiction treatment," said Courtney Feldscher, Clinical Director of Summit Behavioral Health. "Joining BriteLife Recovery strengthens that legacy and expands the support we can offer to individuals and families throughout the region."

To mark the occasion, BriteLife Recovery and Summit Behavioral Health will host a Community Open House on Thursday, December 11, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Princeton Junction facility. Attendees may tour the center, meet the care team, and learn more about the expanded services now available. Individuals may RSVP at http://www.britelife.com/njopen

About BriteLife Recovery

BriteLife Recovery is a leading provider of behavioral health treatment for substance use disorders across the East Coast. Headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, we operate detox and residential programs in South Carolina, Pennsylvania, and New York. Guided by a trauma-informed, person-centered model of care, we are committed to delivering compassionate, evidence-based treatment at every level of care. We accept most major insurance plans and offer scholarship assistance for those who qualify. Learn more at www.britelife.com

Contact

Ed Allen

Chief Marketing Officer, BriteLife Recovery

267-205-1025

[email protected]

SOURCE BriteLife Recovery