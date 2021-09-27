Britely Dentures + Implants Expands In Arizona, Adds Second Phoenix Location

According to the American College of Prosthodontists, about 120 million Americans are missing at least one tooth and more than 36 million Americans are missing all of their teeth. With today's technology and Britely Dentures + Implants Studio's "client centric" approach, it is possible to restore your smile.

Britely Dentures + Implants Studio was founded with the idea to build an approachable model that delivers personalized options to all patients. Britely's affiliated studios deliver tooth replacement care including extractions, dentures and dental implants at lower costs than the average dental office. How do we do it? With our own on-site dental lab, we can provide convenience and savings that are passed along directly to the patient.

"We welcome Dr. Mehranfar with open arms. Her growing clinical expertise and straightforward approach to replacing failing teeth with dental implants will further expand our mission of serving patients who have lost their smile. Dr. Mehranfar has been an absolute joy to work with throughout the opening process and is an excellent business partner," said Dustin Netral, CEO of Vista Verde Dental Partners.

Founded in 2019 and supported by Vista Verde Dental Partners, Britely Dentures + Implants Studio provides clients with personalized tooth replacement care tailored to their needs. With options that fit nearly any budget, Britely Dentures + Implants Studio utilizes the latest in technology and procedures to meet their clients' treatment needs.

Every Britely Dentures + Implants Studio features an on-site lab offering immediate dentures the same day to clients. With a focus on providing implants, dentures, partial dentures, extractions, implant supported dentures and fixed dentures, our Britely team members will create a personalized plan designed to help clients put their best smile forward. By providing flexible payment options, a smile makeover fits nearly any budget.

For more information about Britely Dentures + Implants Studio, visit www.livebritely.com, call 623-439-8999 or 1-888-88-IMPLANTS.

