Britely Dentures + Implants Expands into Minnesota, Opens New Location in Minneapolis

"Dr. Sass and I have worked together for over 5 years, but have trained and taught together for much longer. We make a great team, anything I do he does, anything he does I do; so here at Britely either one of us can take care of any concern you might have. We are excited that this partnership will allow us the ability to concentrate on implant surgery and serving our patients." said Dr. Trowbridge.

According to the American College of Prosthodontists, about 120 million Americans are missing at least one tooth and more than 36 million Americans are missing all of their teeth. With today's technology and Britely Dentures + Implants Studio's "client centric" approach, it is possible to restore your smile.

Britely Dentures + Implants Studio was founded with the idea to build an approachable model that delivers personalized options to all patients. Britely's affiliated studios deliver tooth replacement care including extractions, dentures and dental implants at lower costs than the average dental office. How do we do it? With our own on-site dental lab, we can provide convenience and savings that are passed along directly to the patient.

"Partnering with Britely is going to give us an opportunity to help more people, place more implants and give more people back their smiles and their lives. It takes the load off of our backs. When you're a solo practitioner you do everything: marketing, bookkeeping, staffing and more, and we lose some aspects of being able to provide quality care. " said Dr. Sass.

"We are excited to have Dr. Trowbridge and Dr. Sass join our growing national footprint of implant focused practices. Their extensive clinical and business expertise will serve the Minnesota market well in extending a great solution for those needing dental implant related services." said Dustin Netral, CEO of Vista Verde Dental Partners.

About Britely Dentures + Implants Studio

Founded in 2019 and supported by Vista Verde Dental Partners, Britely Dentures + Implants Studio provides clients with personalized tooth replacement care tailored to their needs. With options that fit nearly any budget, Britely Dentures + Implants Studio utilizes the latest in technology and procedures to meet their clients' treatment needs.

Every Britely Dentures + Implants Studio features an on-site lab offering immediate dentures the same day to clients. With a focus on providing implants, dentures, partial dentures, extractions, implant supported dentures and fixed dentures, our Britely team members will create a personalized plan designed to help clients put their best smile forward. By providing flexible payment options, a smile makeover fits nearly any budget.

